Obits for oct 7
Linda Joyce Andrews Voyles was born November 4, 1932, to Jessie Sylvester and Tennie Tucker Andrews. She had worked at Wilton Casting and Action Manufacturing for many years. Linda was a member of In Good Faith Baptist Church.
Services were Friday, October 2, with Rev. Kevin Merritt and Rev. Ronnie Sutton officiating; burial followed in the Voyles Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Voyles Jenkins and Jan Voyles Cayson (Joe), Donald Ray Voyles (Ruby) and Robert Voyles (Jill) and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Allen Voyles. They walked through life hand and hand for 67 years. Her sister, Flossie Vaughn, two brothers, James Lowell Andrews and Jessie Sylvester Andrews, Jr., her son-in-law, Travis Jenkins and a granddaughter-in-law, Jodi Lynn Jenkins.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Odle; her sisters, Debbie Pettigrew of St. Paul, NE and Gayle Fitzgerald (Lloyd) of New Albany, MS; her daughters, Mary Betts (Sam) of Tupelo, MS, Jessica Brown (Jason) of Pontotoc, MS, and Christy Putt (Adam) of Pontotoc, MS; her sons, Jon Brown (Mona) of Pontotoc, MS, Jaye Brown (Robin) of Whitesville, KY, and Doug Odle (Christina) of Jonesville, VA; and a whole slew of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerry Sanders; one sister, Barbara Benefield; and one son, Jesse Brown.
Services were held Thursday, October 1, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Bro. Joel Ray and Bro. Llyod Fitzgerald officiating.
Pallbearers: Eathan Daugherty, Sloan Henry, Travis Pound, Jamie Kincade, Douglas Adams, and Sam Jernigan.
He leaves behind his loving memories of his loving wife Mildred Ann Fitzpatrick of Algoma, MS; two daughters Sherraonna Fitzpatrick, and April (Dell) Roberson of Pontotoc; One son Deary Fitzpatrick (Tonya); a special godson, Roger Wilson Jr. (Crystal Wilson), one brother, Leroy (Diane) Wilson; three sisters, Ruthie Standfield; Bessie (Will Foote) Wilson; and Rita Faye (Lawrence) Knox; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; 1 dear sister-in-law, Ruthie Autry; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were Wednesday, September 30, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
She is survived by her children, Rickey Aron (Sheila), Teresa Tackitt (Sam), and Juanice Hooker (Ricky); grandchildren, Kristi Carwile, Amanda Floyd (Cameron), Joey Tackitt (Alison), Tracy Tackitt (Shane), Robin Duffie, Tommy Caldwell (Jennifer), and Jackie Caldwell (Beverly); and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Aron; daughter, Cecelia "Bo" Tackitt; her parents and siblings.
Graveside Service were Saturday, October 3, at Guinn Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Inmon officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons and great grandsons served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Guinn Cemetery Maintenance Fund c/o First Choice Bank, Pontotoc, MS.
Graveside services were Saturday, October 3, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Union County, Miss. with Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating.
He is survived by his aunt, Ann Kuyrkendoll Stanford, and her husband, Gerald Stanford; and by his uncle, Billy Kirkendoll; and by his special friends and "family" at Bodock Grove Group Home in Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Dewayne Kuyrkendoll.
The family wishes to "thank you" to the staff of Bodock Grove Group Home and to the nurses and staff of North Mississippi Medical Center.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com
After moving to Alachua Florida, he professed a hope in Christ and joined Westside Church of God In Christ. Mack was very much loved by his family and friends. He had just as many loving and caring friends in Alachua Flordia as he had here in Lee county.
Mack is survived by his brother, John Wesley White (Trenita) of Alachua, FL; one nephew, John R White Jr.; three nieces, Latarsha Young, Joanna White, and Juanita White; one grand nephew, Chris Young; special friends, The Copeland Family of Saltillo, MS and Jamie McGee of Alachua, FL and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Graveside services were Saturday, October 3, at Old Mud Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Ms with Rev Albert R. Copeland officiating. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Survivors include his wife, Susan Loggins Brandon; sons, Ron Brandon (Heather) of Pontotoc and Shawn Brandon (Sunya) of Randolph; daughter, Lisa Stout (Kerry); step sons, Mackenzie Stewart (Jeanie) and William Stewart (Tina); grandchildren, Hannah, Ruth, Neo, Hallel, McRae, Ivy, Morgan, Molly, and Laken; step grandsons, Devon Stewart and Alex Stewart; step granddaughter, Trinity (Shane and baby Makenna Manseau); great grandson, Hunter Harrelson; one very special friend and caregiver, Don Boland; and his beloved pets, Booge and Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his children, Carolyn Stewart Brandon.
Services were Monday, October 5, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Podrae Keith Cobb officiating and Michael Smith singing. Burial was in Black Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Eric Loggins, Kevin Cobb, Mark Mayo, David Litton, David Simmons, and Hog Bridges.
Honorary Pallbearers were Don Boland, Pistol Russell, Jerry Coleman, and Van McWhirter.
Patsy Terry
Pontotoc
Patsy Ann Terry, age 74, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on December 18, 1945 to Lawrence and Agnes Roye Stegall. Patsy graduated in 1964 from Algoma High School, where she played basketball. She and her husband were the long time owners of 41 Fish House, where she cooked for many years. Patsy was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed raising her family, playing on her i-pad, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Hartley officiating; burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID, we request that everyone wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Henry Terry; her children, Tammy Zamarripa (Miguel) and Chuck Terry; her grandchildren, Crystal Spurlin (Michael), Dustin Terry (Nina), Ramona Zamarripa and Luke Zamarripa, one great-granddaughter, Nicole Terry; one brother, Talmadge Stegall (Ruby); a sister-in-law, Freddie Stegall and a brother-in-law, Charles Wayne McMillen; a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Moore and Polly Ann McMillen, two brothers, J.P. Stegall and Billy Joe Stegall, and a daughter-in-law, Connie Terry.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, son and son-in-law: Crystal Spurlin, Michael Spurlin, Dustin Terry, Nina Terry, Ramona Zamarripa, Luke Zamarripa, Chuck Terry and Mikey Zamarripa.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday and from 8:30 to 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com