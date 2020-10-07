Obits for oct 7

Browning
Linda Voyles
Pontotoc
Linda Voyles, 87 years, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her four children and all her grandchildren in the hours before her home going. Linda Voyles was a true woman of faith and lived that love for Christ. She was always tending to the needs of others and never turned away anyone. Her love and prayers blanketed her family like a huge hand stitched quilt. Her love was shown to all that she came in contact with daily. If you ever had the privilege of being in her home, you know that you would not leave hungry. If you did, it was by your choice because biscuits and cakes or pecan pies were a staple that were available with the short walk to the kitchen.
Linda Joyce Andrews Voyles was born November 4, 1932, to Jessie Sylvester and Tennie Tucker Andrews. She had worked at Wilton Casting and Action Manufacturing for many years. Linda was a member of In Good Faith Baptist Church.
Services were Friday, October 2, with Rev. Kevin Merritt and Rev. Ronnie Sutton officiating; burial followed in the Voyles Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements. 
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Voyles Jenkins and Jan Voyles Cayson (Joe), Donald Ray Voyles (Ruby) and Robert Voyles (Jill) and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Allen Voyles. They walked through life hand and hand for 67 years. Her sister, Flossie Vaughn, two brothers, James Lowell Andrews and Jessie Sylvester Andrews, Jr., her son-in-law, Travis Jenkins and a granddaughter-in-law, Jodi Lynn Jenkins.
Pallbearers were Wiley Jenkins, Wesley Voyles, Seth Sutton, Hunter Voyles, Brian Carter, D.J. Washington, C.C. Bullard and Chris Voyles. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Carter, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Ray Boulden Baker.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
 
Joy Odle
Pontotoc
Joy Odle, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on September 28, 2020. She was born October 12, 1950 to Merle and Opal Sanders. She enjoyed going to church, shopping, and watching hallmark movies alongside her fur baby, Bruiser. She also loved spending time with her grand babies and baking for her family. The family would like to thank all the nurses from Sanctuary Hospice Care for providing exceptional care.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Odle; her sisters, Debbie Pettigrew of St. Paul, NE and Gayle Fitzgerald (Lloyd) of New Albany, MS; her daughters, Mary Betts (Sam) of Tupelo, MS, Jessica Brown (Jason) of Pontotoc, MS, and Christy Putt (Adam) of Pontotoc, MS; her sons, Jon Brown (Mona) of Pontotoc, MS, Jaye Brown (Robin) of Whitesville, KY, and Doug Odle (Christina) of Jonesville, VA; and a whole slew of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerry Sanders; one sister, Barbara Benefield; and one son, Jesse Brown.
Services were held Thursday, October 1, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Bro. Joel Ray and Bro. Llyod Fitzgerald officiating.
Burial was in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Eathan Daugherty, Sloan Henry, Travis Pound, Jamie Kincade, Douglas Adams, and Sam Jernigan.
 
Billy Fitzpatrick
Pontotoc
Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick was born in Pontotoc County Mississippi on February 8, 1957, the fourth of eight children of Mr. Leroy Wilson and Slettie B. (Fitzpatrick) Wilson. He professed his faith and hope in Christ at an early age and joined Friendship CME Church in Pontotoc MS. He later joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where he remained a devoted member serving as a deacon until his health failed. Billy Wayne loved outdoors and was crazy about hunting and fishing. He loved life and adored his family. He worked numerous years farming and was employed at Three Eagle Produce Inc. until his health declined and he retired. On September 23, 1995, he married Mildred Ann Williams. To this union they shared the blessings of 2 daughters and 1 son. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Nettie Wilson and Mahalia Foote, and a brother, John Howard Wilson. Billy Wayne was set free and departed this world to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020 at North MS Medical Center.
He leaves behind his loving memories of his loving wife Mildred Ann Fitzpatrick of Algoma, MS; two daughters Sherraonna Fitzpatrick, and April (Dell) Roberson of Pontotoc; One son Deary Fitzpatrick (Tonya); a special godson, Roger Wilson Jr. (Crystal Wilson), one brother, Leroy (Diane) Wilson; three sisters, Ruthie Standfield; Bessie (Will Foote) Wilson; and Rita Faye (Lawrence) Knox; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; 1 dear sister-in-law, Ruthie Autry; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were Wednesday, September 30, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
 
Clarene Aron
Pontotoc
Clarene Lay Aron, 86, passed away October 1, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru, MS. She was born in Jasper, AL and moved to Mississippi in 1952. She enjoyed quilting, flowers, and gardening. The grandchildren loved her pranks and jokes, fried apple pies, and coconut cakes.
She is survived by her children, Rickey Aron (Sheila), Teresa Tackitt (Sam), and Juanice Hooker (Ricky); grandchildren, Kristi Carwile, Amanda Floyd (Cameron), Joey Tackitt (Alison), Tracy Tackitt (Shane), Robin Duffie, Tommy Caldwell (Jennifer), and Jackie Caldwell (Beverly); and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Aron; daughter, Cecelia "Bo" Tackitt; her parents and siblings.
Graveside Service were Saturday, October 3, at Guinn Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Inmon officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons and great grandsons served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Guinn Cemetery Maintenance Fund c/o First Choice Bank, Pontotoc, MS.
 
United logo
Denny Kuyrkendoll
Pontotoc
Dennis Marcell Kuyrkendoll, 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 9, 1953 to Willard and Geneva Rinehart Kuyrkendoll. 
Graveside services were Saturday, October 3, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Union County, Miss. with Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating.
He is survived by his aunt, Ann Kuyrkendoll Stanford, and her husband, Gerald Stanford; and by his uncle, Billy Kirkendoll; and by his special friends and "family" at Bodock Grove Group Home in Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Dewayne Kuyrkendoll.
The family wishes to "thank you" to the staff of Bodock Grove Group Home and to the nurses and staff of North Mississippi Medical Center.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com
 
Has pic, use cross logo
Mack White
Alachua, Florida
Mack K. White 66 passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence in Alachua, FL. He was born December 16, 1953 in Lee county unto the late John Wesley White and Virgie Ree McBride White. He was formerly from Saltillo, MS.
After moving to Alachua Florida, he professed a hope in Christ and joined Westside Church of God In Christ. Mack was very much loved by his family and friends. He had just as many loving and caring friends in Alachua Flordia as he had here in Lee county.
Mack is survived by his brother, John Wesley White (Trenita) of Alachua, FL; one nephew, John R White Jr.; three nieces, Latarsha Young, Joanna White, and Juanita White; one grand nephew, Chris Young; special friends, The Copeland Family of Saltillo, MS and Jamie McGee of Alachua, FL and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Graveside services were Saturday, October 3, at Old Mud Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Ms with Rev Albert R. Copeland officiating. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
 
Jones Brandon
Pontotoc
Jones "Shep" Brandon, 78, passed away on October 2, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc, MS. He was born on February 21, 1942 to Fred and Eunice Jones Brandon in Pontotoc County. He got his education at Zion Elementary and Pontotoc High School. He played all sports in high school, was known as one of the best football players during his high school years, and was a team member of the undefeated 1959 Pontotoc Football Team, which is the only year Pontotoc went undefeated. He worked at Penn. Tire and Rubber Company for 16 1/2 years until they closed in 1979. He then drove a truck for Houlka Trucking until he became disabled in 1991. He loved deer hunting, and running dogs in coyote pens and field trials. He was a past president of the Fox Hunters Association.  
Survivors include his wife, Susan Loggins Brandon; sons, Ron Brandon (Heather) of Pontotoc and Shawn Brandon (Sunya) of Randolph; daughter, Lisa Stout (Kerry); step sons, Mackenzie Stewart (Jeanie) and William Stewart (Tina); grandchildren, Hannah, Ruth, Neo, Hallel, McRae, Ivy, Morgan, Molly, and Laken; step grandsons, Devon Stewart and Alex Stewart; step granddaughter, Trinity (Shane and baby Makenna Manseau); great grandson, Hunter Harrelson; one very special friend and caregiver, Don Boland; and his beloved pets, Booge and Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his children, Carolyn Stewart Brandon.
Services were Monday, October 5, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Podrae Keith Cobb officiating and Michael Smith singing. Burial was in Black Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Eric Loggins, Kevin Cobb, Mark Mayo, David Litton, David Simmons, and Hog Bridges.
Honorary Pallbearers were Don Boland, Pistol Russell, Jerry Coleman, and Van McWhirter.
 

Patsy Terry

Pontotoc

Patsy Ann Terry, age 74, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on December 18, 1945 to Lawrence and Agnes Roye Stegall. Patsy graduated in 1964 from Algoma High School, where she played basketball. She and her husband were the long time owners of 41 Fish House, where she cooked for many years. Patsy was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed raising her family, playing on her i-pad, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Hartley officiating; burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID, we request that everyone wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Henry Terry; her children, Tammy Zamarripa (Miguel) and Chuck Terry; her grandchildren, Crystal Spurlin (Michael), Dustin Terry (Nina), Ramona Zamarripa and Luke Zamarripa, one great-granddaughter, Nicole Terry; one brother, Talmadge Stegall (Ruby); a sister-in-law, Freddie Stegall and a brother-in-law, Charles Wayne McMillen; a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Moore and Polly Ann McMillen, two brothers, J.P. Stegall and Billy Joe Stegall, and a daughter-in-law, Connie Terry.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, son and son-in-law: Crystal Spurlin, Michael Spurlin, Dustin Terry, Nina Terry, Ramona Zamarripa, Luke Zamarripa, Chuck Terry and Mikey Zamarripa.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday and from 8:30 to 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus