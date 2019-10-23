Obits for Oct 23
Brenda Kay Hopkins
Whitesburg, Kentucky
Brenda Kay Kennedy Hopkins, 61, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019, in Whitesburg,
Kentucky.
She was born November 9, 1957, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, to the late Tommie Beaver Kennedy and
Arthur Franklin "Bud" Kennedy. She is survived by her companion, Tim Maxey; two sons, Roger Wesley
Swan (Brandi) and Rickey Wade Hopkins; grandchildren, Baylor and Saylor Fallin; three sisters, Sarah
Ann Kennedy, Sherri Lane Kennedy, and Marie Kennedy Ellis (Mark); her nephews, Chris Kennedy, Blake
Kennedy, Buddy Kennedy, Tyler Gregory, D. J. Hester, and Nathan Hester; her nieces, Victoria Ashton
Braham, Kennedy Ellis, and Ryann Ellis. She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Thomas Franklin
Kennedy; and her grandparents, Floy and Arthur Kennedy of Pontotoc and Leona and Westwood Beaver
of Town Creek, Alabama.
Kay was an artistic and generous soul. She loved to crochet and knit, making beautiful and intricate
pieces that she enjoyed giving to her family and friends. She was also a talented artist and read
everything she could get her hands on. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking, and two of her
specialties were homemade lasagna and cheesecake. She was friendly and kind, loved to talk, and never
met a stranger. She was pretty and petite but was also tough and fiercely independent. She loved
wearing her cowboy boots and could work on her truck without chipping her nails. She fought and
survived a brain tumor, but she never complained. She just battled her way back- like she always did.
She smiled and laughed and talked and just kept on going. Of all the things she enjoyed and loved, she
loved her two boys most of all, and she was so proud of the men they have become. She will be deeply
missed.
An Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, October 25 at White Zion Presbyterian Church
in the Furrs Community.
Jamye Jinkins
Pontotoc
Jamye Carolyn Jinkins, 86, passed away October 19, 2019 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church where she was very active. She loved working at North Pontotoc School as a cafeteria worker and especially loved all the kids she came in contact with. She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family, grandchildren, and friends.
She is survived by her children, Bill and Pam Jinkins, Red Bay, AL and Terry and Shelia Jinkins, Shannon, MS; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; 2 sisters, Joyce Swain and Shirley Wages; 1 brother, Glen Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ernest Lee Jinkins; her parents, Vera and Archie Kennedy; and a sister, Jeanette Stegall.
Services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Jinkins, Cody Jinkins, Casey Jinkins, David Clark, Cliff Caudle, and Rodney Mallory.
Visitation will continue today from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Elizabeth Ingram
Pontotoc
Elizabeth Ann Ingram was born July 5, 1953 in Beloit, WI to the late William Howard and Willie Mae Bell Ingram. Elizabeth was the fourth child of eight children and she was affectionately referred to as "Ann." Ann graduated from South Beloit High School in South Beloit, IL. She furthered her education at Itawamba Community College in Tupelo, MS where she received an Associate of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Development. Ann professed Christ at an early age in life. She attended and was a member of Pontotoc Second Baptist Church for many years. Later, in her golden years, she united with East Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS and remained a member throughout her earthly life. Ann was an occupational industrial seamstress. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition, she enjoyed reading and traveling. Ann was a very humble and meek person, who cherished and loved life profoundly. Her personality was warm and kind. She believed that love wasn't put in one's heart to stay, but that love was meant to give away.
Elizabeth Ann Ingram Cutler Slack passed on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center In-Patient Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS after many complications from an audacious chronic medical condition. She was preceded in death by her sister Martha Jo Cushshon on Friday, October 11, 2019. Ann was the mother of two children whom she loved dearly, Michael James (Jamie) Cutler, Jr. and Marcus Jerome (Mark) Cutler. She was the bride and wife of Perry Slack for 24 vigorous years.
Ann leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Perry Slack of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Michael James (Jamie) Cutler, Jr. and Marcus Jerome (Mark) Cutler of Pontotoc, MS; three brothers, George (Billy) Ingram of Reedbugs, WI, James (Jimmy) Ingram of Indianapolis, IN, and Robert (Bobby) Ingram of Houston, TX; three sisters, Lottie Huggins of St. Louis, MO, Eva Ingram of Indianapolis, IN, and Janet Farr of Pontotoc, MS; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Tommy Lee Parker
Pontotoc
Tommy Lee Parker, 67, passed away October 16, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, surrounded by his family and friends. Tommy was very much a family man. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a "Momma's boy", his smile could light up any room and he made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid MSU Bulldog fan, he loved to ring his cowbell. Until his last days of dialysis, he always brought all of his patient friends suckers.
Tommy is survived by his significant other, Jeanette Walker; his mother, Ann Parker; two sisters, Doris Vandiver(David) and Cindy Parker; his children, Tina Ward (David), Kimberly Chain, and Terry Parker(Rebecca); his grandchildren, Daniel Davis(Lyndsi), Katlyn Ward Bagwell(Zack), Parker Chain, Lillee Laughlin-Parker, and Ashley Boyette; great grandchildren, Cassidy Davis, Peyton Davis, and Swayze Kate Bagwell; several nieces and nephews; his dialysis friends; and close friend, Chris Waters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Parker; his granddaughter, Brittany Ward; and his grandparents, Marshall and Violia Parker.
Services were Saturday, October 19, at Black Zion Pentecostal Church with Bro. Charles Wright and Bro. James Gray officiating. Burial was in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Chris Vandiver, David Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, Reed Davis, Jacinto Barradas, Donnie Walker, and Matt Collins.
Dr. James Trapp
Oxford
Dr. James T. Trapp , 81, passed away on October 10, 2019, at at his home in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
Madshen Sloan
Tupelo
Madchen Sloan , 21, passed away on October 15, 2019, in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dignity Funeral Home, Inc. of Pontotc, MS.