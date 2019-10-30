David Wyatt Hudson
Pontotoc
David Wyatt Hudson, 11, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Pontotoc County. Wyatt was a very adventurous little boy. He loved life and he loved his family and friends. Wyatt had grown very close to Jesus Christ and was thankful to get to live eternally in heaven with God. He was a Junior Ranger and happiest in the yard with rubber boots and a nerf gun on his hunting adventures.
Wyatt is survived by his mother, Stephanie Williams(James Walker); grandparents, Kathi Mann, Mickey Williams, and Marie Williams; aunts and uncles, Taffi Alexander, Mickey Williams, Jr., Rusty Williams, and Cassidy Williams; his father, David Hudson(Bree Hudson); grandmother, Barbara Hudson; aunts and uncle, Shanna and Josh Wise, and Shea Miller; and lots of cousins on both sides.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his grandfathers, David Charles Hudson "Paw", Danny McDaniel, and Jimmy Williams.
Services were Sunday, October 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Colt Hooker officiating. Burial was in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jaylen Wise, Hudson Wise, Rivers Hudson, JB Collums, Dalton Hendrix, and Flip Finley.
Thomas Ray Stegall
Pontotoc
Thomas Ray Stegall, 81 years of age, from Pontotoc, MS, passed away peacefully in his home on October 23. He was born April 3, 1938, to William Thomas and Claudia Stegall. Not long after graduating from Pontotoc High School, he moved to Washington, DC, where he met his wife and was employed by the FBI. They soon moved to Memphis, TN, and started a family. In 1967, Thomas then joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he often recounted many entertaining experiences over his 17-year tenure. After leaving the Hwy Patrol, he continued to work for the state of TN until he retired. In 2004, Thomas and his wife moved back to his hometown, Pontotoc.
He is survived by Alycia, wife of 56 yrs, sisters Juanita Stone (Malcolm) of Brandon, MS, and Syble Earnest of Pontotoc, daughter Angela White (John) of Memphis, son David Stegall (Lisa) of St. Paul, MN, grandson Danny White of Memphis, and granddaughter Amber White of Owensborough, KY, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Fleetwood, Mary Alice, Royce, Floyd, Vera Nell, Jesse Wilallen, Etta Marie, and an infant brother.
There was a celebration of life at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home Tuesday October 29, followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Harrison Monroe Galloway
Randolph
Harrison Monroe Galloway, 77, passed away October 27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Monroe was born August 24, 1942 to Presley and Gertrude Galloway in Algoma, MS. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1961. He married Hazel Ruth Galloway in 1975 and shared 40 wonderful years of marriage together until her death in 2015. He was a caring brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
He worked in furniture at Brookwood Furniture for 31 years until his retirement in 2007. He loved to fish, sit at home and admire hummingbirds, and being outdoors. He was also a handy man and loved working on and fixing things. He had a great sense of humor and always loved to tell stories.
He is survived by a grandson, Billy Galloway, Jr., Fulton, MS; two sisters, Laverne Holt(Walter), Pontotoc, MS and Dorothy Steiner(Bob), Poulsbo, WA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; brothers, Edward and Tommy Galloway; sisters, Kathleen Brummett and Lavonia Orr; sons, Billy Galloway, Sr. and Tony Galloway; great grandson, Billy Galloway III; and extended family.
Services will be today, Wednesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Duane Ard officiating. Burial will follow in Black Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers are Lee Russell, Dana Russell, Michael Russell, Chris Russell, Gary Chunn, and Kevin Chunn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Russell, Glen Russell, Danny Russell, Earnie Russell, Danny Pennington, Thomas Pennington, and CJ Ransom.
Visitation will continue today from 10 a.m. until service time.
Elizabeth Harpole
Portsmouth, Ohio
Elizabeth A. Harpole, 85, of Portsmouth, joined her husband James Mack Harpole Jr. and her eldest son Michael James Harpole in eternal peace Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center. She was born March 16,1933, in Logan County, WV to the late Stanley and Anna (Sorzo) Speich.
Elizabeth was a life-long devout Catholic and a faithful member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Pontotoc, MS.
She is survived by her son Stanley Harpole and his family, wife Teresa, a grandson, James Edward Harpole, and her great-grandsons Jimmy Marlyn Harpole and Oscar Wyatt Harpole.
She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter Christian Harpole Malley and her family, husband Stuart and their son, Sidney Michael Malley.
Also grieving her loss are nieces Kathy Lamb, Dorothy Speich-Baisden; a nephew, Tony Ball, and her very special great-niece Lucy Hopkins, with many other Pasterzak relatives and friends too numerous to list.
A mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, October 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Nicholas Drill officiating. Burial was at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth handled all arrangements.
Jerry Lynn New
Pontotoc
Jerry Lyn New, Sr., 72, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc. Services were Tuesday, October 29, at Oasis of Love Fellowship Church, Kings Hwy in Pontotoc County. Burial followed at Oasis of Love Cemetery.