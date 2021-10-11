Border, has picture, Payton logo
Arnez Green
Pontotoc
Arnez Joseph Green was born January 10, 1954 in Danville, Virginia. He was the youngest of two children. Arnez attended city schools there, and later graduated from George Washington High School. After graduation, Arnez worked at the Dan River Mill. He later traveled to Washington, DC, and worked in the State Capitol as a cook. Arnez loved to talk on the phone, play dominos, cook, and travel. He never met a stranger. He would help anyone, anywhere, encouraging people that they could change their lives, no matter their situation. He later settled down in Pontotoc, MS with his family. He joined East Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir, the male chorus, and the kitchen committee until his health started to decline. Arnez took his last breath and entered eternal rest on October 6, 2021 at his home.
Arnez was preceded in death by his parents, Elder Joe Green, Jr. and Mother Vella M. Green, his brother, Marvin L. Green, his grandparents, and a host of aunts and uncles.
Arnez leaves to cherish his memories, one nephew, Torey Green; one niece, Tonya (Stacy) Green-Farr; two aunts, Vera N. Young and Kazue Logan of Lansing, KS; two bonus spiritual sisters, Elder Linda Pinson and Missionary Norma Wilson of Wetumpka, AL; four best friends, Danny Gill of Tupelo, MS, and Chris Barley, Jackie Lanier, and Warren Madison, all of Danville, VA; and a host of cousins and friends.
Graveside services were Monday, October 11, at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment followed. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Has picture
Mandy Washington
Pontotoc
Mandy Janette Washington, 77, passed away October 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. She was born into a large family in Drew, MS on October 4, 1944, including 6 brothers and 5 sisters, all of whom attended school in Ruleville, MS. Mandy was always surrounded in laughter and fun. It was her passion in life to put a smile on your face. She met and married James "Franklin" Lindsey and had her only son, Danny Lindsey. Franklin passed away early in life. Years later she met James "Jimmy" Washington and together they shared 38 blissful years of marriage. Jim and Mandy moved for several years finally settling in Pontotoc, MS. There she began working at Piggly Wiggly and continued loving every moment of it for just shy of 23 years.
Mandy is survived by her husband, James O. "Jim" Washington; daughters, Belinda Hobbs and Sherry Pilkington (Mark); grandchildren, Amber Lee (Jamison), Whitney Bowen (Eddie), Nicole Day (Ryan), Conner Hobbs, T.J. Miller (Danielle), and Brett, Brian, and Austin Pilkington; great grandchildren, Draven and Jocelyn Bowen, Conner, Harper, and Reagen Day, Evalin and Camille Pilkington; sisters, Iziebelle Hudson and Sue Tiller (Travis); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Lindsey; brothers, Alvin, Marvin, J.C., James"Buster", and Sunny Hampton; sisters, Pearl Morgan, Peggy Brooks, and LulaBelle Hampton; parents, Clarence and Lulabelle Worley Hampton; and her in laws, Ottis and Edith Washington.
Services will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Gillen, Rick McGregor, Mitchell Mason, Tim Murphree, and Benny Brooks.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, October 13, from 10 a.m. until service time at Zion Baptist Church.
browning, veteran
Alton Barton
Pontotoc
Alton "Al" Barton, age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at NMMC Hospice Unit. He was born June 7, 1941 to Erskine and Gladys Russell Barton. Alton was retired from Cooper Tire, where he worked in maintaince and had also worked for Penn Tire as the production schedule manager for many years. He was a Baptist and a U.S. Army Reserve veteran.
Alton enjoyed spending time with his family, restoring antique automobiles, riding motorcycles, raising cattle and his dog, "Dolly Barton".
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the Barton family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Penny Barton; three sons, Scott Barton (Samantha Underwood), Chris Barton (Sarah) and Eric Barton; four grandchildren, Aron Barton, Karye Barton McCord (Lynn), Ethan Earnest and Bradley Barton; and one great-granddaughter, Hart McCord.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Charlotte Neal Barton.
Pallbearers will be Scott Barton, Chris Barton, Eric Barton, Aron Barton, Ethan Earnest and Lynn McCord.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801;
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Veteran
Bobby Seat
Memphis, Tennessee
Bobby Gene Seat, age 78, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Memphis, TN. He was born December 26, 1942 to Thomas and Dolly Hall Seat. Bobby was a sales engineer and a Baptist. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine's. Bobby enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and "taking things apart to put them back together".
A graveside service was held Monday, October 11, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his seven brothers, Melvin Seat, Jack Seat, Clarence Seat, Glen Seat, Billy Seat, Charlie Seat and Marvin Seat.
Frankie Mae Palmer
Pontotoc
Frankie Mae Palmer, 83, went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born September 15, 1938 to John and Pearl Lee in the Toccopola Community. She loved to garden, work in her flower beds, going to auctions, and her friends but most of all she loved her family.
Ms. Frankie is survived by her daughters, Lynn Cobb (Ronnie), Sylvia Smith, Wanda Christian (Dwight), Brenda Taylor, and Michelle Grisham(Johnnie); her sons, Billy Alexander (Rita) and Thurman Roger Palmer, Jr. (Jennifer); 20 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearl Lee; her son, David Alexander; sister, Dorothy Britt; husband, Thurman Roger Palmer, Sr.; and her special friend, Howard Higgins.
Services were Tuesday, October 12, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Adam Dillard, Michael Sheffield, David Palmer, Justin Armstrong, Kevin Grisham, and John and Justin Grisham.
Honorary pallbearers were the rest of the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nancy Haughton Richey
Amory
Nancy Haughton Richey , 61, passed away on October 9, 2021, at her son's residence in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Has pic
Jimmy Lee Dodson
Olive Branch
Jimmy Lee Dodson, 75, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Olive Branch. He was born to the late Melvin and U.V. (Washington) Dodson on July 20, 1946, in Pototoc, MS. Jimmy graduated from Randolph High School in Randolph, MS in 1964. Shortly after graduating he married Margo Chapman. They had two children, Michelle and Chris, and remained together for 57 years of marriage.
Jimmy pursued a career in the boring and tunneling construction industry beginning employment with BorTunCo of America where he and Margo followed work to many locations and many states along the way. He ventured into business with his brothers W.C. and Emmitt opening their own company, Memphis Boring and Tunneling Co. in 1968. In 1983, Jimmy's brothers retired, and he continued on his own with Memphis Road Boring Company in Memphis, TN until retiring in 2013. His legacy in the boring and tunneling industry continues on with the numerous people that he mentored and worked with over the many years.
Jimmy loved to work, but over the years he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, motorcycling, flying ultralight aircraft, gardening, and spoiling his grandchildren. Jimmy also loved to spend time visiting and telling stories whether it was in a small casual get together or a large gathering with family and friends. Jimmy had a kind and giving heart and never missed an opportunity to help friends, family, or others in need.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Margo and daughter Michelle (Randy) Thornton, two grandchildren Sarah and Jake Thornton, and a multitude of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and U.V., brothers W.C. and Emmitt, and son Christopher Lee Dodson.
A memorial service was held at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, Monday, October 11. A brief graveside service followed at Indian Creek Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in Jimmy's honor, please do so to the charity of your choice.
Has picture
Marzette ‘Marty’ Collins
Pontotoc
Marzette Henry Collins, 71, passed away October 6, 2021 at her home in Pontotoc, MS. Marty never met a stranger wherever she went and could play a card game like no one else. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved big no matter who you were. She was an active member of By Faith Baptist Church who loved the Lord and was never afraid to share it with anyone. She worked as a lunch lady in the city schools and loved all the little children as her own. Her big smile and warms hugs will definitely be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Collins; three children, Jason Collins (Lynn), Jessica Braun (Scott), and Jacob Collins (Shelby); six grandchildren, Lauren Harris (Jordan), Emma Collins, Olivia Collins, Haiden Braun, Josephine Braun, and Clara Collins; three great grandchildren, Cora Wagers, Calla Harris, and Harper Harris; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Lauretta Henry; brother, Dick Henry; sister, Shayleen Atchinson; and her mother-in-law, Katherine Collins.
Services were Saturday, October 9, at By Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Marcus Coward officiating. Burial followed in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scott Braun, Haiden Braun, Jordan Harris, Kevin Gordon, Drew Weeden, and Randy McMillen.
Janet Wray
Pontotoc
Janet Kaye Wray, 60, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and granny. Her greatest joy was being a granny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to read. Her family was her pride.
A memorial service was held Monday, October 11, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jody Riddle officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children-Timothy A. Wray (Morgan), Jennifer Lynn Ray (Randy) and Patricia S. Wray; grandchildren-Bailey Wray, Jade Shettles (Austin), Tiffany Wray, Taylor Ray, Bryan Wray, Jennifer Tutor and Cain Pafford; great grandchildren-Keeghan Shettles and Emmalena Shettles; siblings-June Pfeifer and Shirley Bright; husband-Wayne Wray.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia A. Pfeifer.
Has pic, veteran, browning
Eberl Russell
Eberl Russell, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany. He was born June 17, 1928 to James H. and Lena V. Willard Russell. Eberl was retired from Procter & Gamble in Memphis, TN. He was a member of St. Stephens Methodist Church and Old Union Nazarene Church. Eberl was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and bowling.
Services were Friday, October 8, at Old Union Nazarene Church, with Rev. Howard Green officiating; burial followed in the Old Union Nazarene Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Kenneth B. Russell (Sandy); a daughter-in-law, Debbie Russell; a sister, Quinn Quillan; four grandchildren, Kerri Fava (Chris), Keeley Asmus (Rob), Valerie Norman (John) and Craig Russell; and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Virginia Ware Russell; his son, Steven Eugene Russell; and three brothers, Clay Russell, Clovis Russell and Junior Ray Russell.
Pallbearers were Zachary Poole, Joshua Asmus, Michael Fava, Chris Fava, Rob Asmus and Billy Russell.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Stephens United Methodist Church, 3981 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Jeffery Garrett
Pontotoc
Jeffery Garrett, 52, passed away Tuesday, October 05, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. Services were Friday, October 8, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Forest Cemetery.