Mary Miller
Pontotoc
Mary Suzanne Miller, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 09, 2019, at home in Pontotoc. Services were Saturday, October 12, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Veteran
Wilton Chism
Pontotoc
Wilton Harrell Chism, 85 years old, went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. Born October 27, 1933 to the late Hyrum and Lenice Chism in Itawamba County, MS.
Those left to honor Mr. Chism's memory are: Rosa Maria Chism to whom he was married for 61 years. 3 children; Roger Chism (Denise) of Pontotoc, MS, Marie Mason (Garry) of Tupelo, MS, and Vicky Kitchens (James) of Pontotoc, MS. 6 grandchildren: Brooke Franks (Tyson) of Pontotoc, MS, Jason Chism (Rebecca) of Pontotoc, MS, Jana Mason of Carlsbad, CA, Luke Mason of Tupelo, MS, Heath Kitchens of Pontotoc, MS and Craig Kitchens (Haley) of Pontotoc, MS. 4 great-grandchildren. One brother, Willard Chism of Fulton, MS and one sister, Dorothy Jean Lee (Bill) of Tallahassee, FL.
Mr. Chism was a graduate of Tremont High School, Itawamba Community College and Florence State Teachers College (currently the Unv. of North Alabama). He earned two Masters Degrees from the University of Mississippi, Masters of Science and School Administration. Known as Coach "Chiz", he was a beloved teacher, basketball coach, referee and School Principal for 33 years. Teaching at Sherman, Belden, Randolph and South Pontotoc. He was also a veteran Lieutenant in the MS National Guard Unit in Fulton, MS.
Mr. Chism will be greatly missed by West Heights Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for 45 years, was a past Deacon, Sunday School Director, Gideon and sat on numerous church committees throughout his lifetime.
A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Oct. 12 at West Heights Baptist Church, immediately followed by a graveside military ceremony.
Memorials may be made to West Heights Baptist Church building fund.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS was entrusted with funeral and military ceremony arrangements.
Claris Bethune
Troy
Claris Ann Henry Bethune, 75, went to her heavenly home Monday, October 7th, after an extended illness. She was born January 22, 1944 to Inez Henry Kilpatrick and James Edward Henry. Claris was a talented seamstress, and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed spending time nurturing her flowers. However, time spent with family and friends were her most cherished memories. Claris had a bond with her pets, like no other. She retired from Walmart after twenty years of service. She has three children, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Services were at Troy Baptist Church in Pontotoc Friday, October 11. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial was in Eddington Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons: Tony Bethune, and Jeff Bethune (Ginger); one daughter: April Baker (Robert); five grandchildren: Zack Bethune (Kelly) and Alli Bethune both of Pontotoc; SSG Luke Bethune (Courtney) stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, GA; Emily Carrillo (Ciderio) of Batesville; Amanda Wagner (Josh) of New Albany; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Haley Richard of Germantown, TN and Jimmi Brazzel of Bossier City, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez Kilpatrick and James Edward Henry; her beloved husband, Edward Doyle Bethune, and three brothers: James Henry of Okolona, Joe Henry of Fayetteville, GA, and William (Bo) Henry of Pontotoc.
Pallbearers were Zack Bethune, Luke Bethune, Ben Watson, Craig Kincade, Gerald Hester, and Toby Bush.
Honorary pallbearers were Ken Henry, Charlie Roye, Bob Harmon, John Harmon, Ron Dobbs, Mark Thornton, Merl Kincade, George Gutierrez, and Mike Watson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Eddington Cemetery Fund, c/o Jesse Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS, 38863
Freddie ‘Cuz’ Childers
Ecru
Freddie Milton "Cuz" Childers, 68, a resident of Ecru who lived in the Union & Pontotoc Counties for many years, departed this life Thursday, October 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
A private gathering will be at the family residence at a time to be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.(662)539-7000
Mr. Childers was born December 23, 1950 in the Myrtle Community of Union County, the son of the late Nelson Cooper and Mary Ruth Childers. He received his education in the Myrtle Public School System and was employed before his retirement as a long distance truck operator for the Mohasco and Futorian Companies.
A Christian, Mr. Childers is survived by three daughters, Fran Robinson (Royce), Barbara Todd (Gable) and Carrie Bell (Jay), all of Ecru, a sister, Patricia Pratt of Blue Springs, two brothers, Tony Pratt of New Albany and Mike Pratt of Blue Springs and the mother of his children, Deborah Childers Nielsen of Ecru.
The family request that memorials be directed to any local lung or cancer charity.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Childers family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
William Baker
Ecru
William Doyle Baker, 62, passed away October 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born on April 9, 1957 to William Mack and Mamie Ruth Baker. He was a member of Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Doyle married the love of his life, Karen McCullough Baker on November 19, 1976. He worked at Action Industries for 25 years and 1 month. He then established a thriving business, Doyle's Decals in 2002, which was a successful business for 16 years. He lived a full life hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, shooting bows, gardening, and enjoying anything outdoors. Doyle and Karen built a happy life together with their two children, Nathan and Andrea. They enjoyed a lot of happy times with their five grandchildren.
Doyle leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Karen Baker; son, Nathan Baker (Ashley Beth); daughter, Andrea Davis (Jerrod); sister, Anita Young (Jimmy); mother-in-law, Patricia Sartin; sister-in-law, Vickie Marlin; nephew, Justin McMillen (Abigail), niece, Georgia Marlin; and grandchildren, Mary Grace Chaney, Colby Davis, Manning Davis, Lily Voyles, and Raybo Voyles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Winnie Baker.
Services were Monday, October 14 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. JW Owen officiating. Burial followed in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Nathan Baker, Jerrod Davis, Dale Onsby, Royce Robinson, Jackie Swords, David Farris, Joey Ferguson, and Phil Peterson.
Honorary pallbearers were Justin McMillen, Phil Harlow, Danny Hale, Jerry Swords, Tim Crouch, and John Crouch.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sportsman Camo Covers for your services provide to our family.
Veteran
Harold Duke
Sherman
Harold Lamar Duke, 87, passed away October 11, 2019 at his home in Sherman. He was born in Pontotoc County on February 13, 1932 to Kate and James Duke of Chesterville. He was a respected and loved resident of Sherman where he lived for the past 49 years. He was a member of Sherman Baptist Church. He was a professional truck driver for 35 years. He retired from MDOT in 1994. Harold was an Army Veteran from 1953-1955 where he served as a Sergeant. He was a member of the rifle team for Ft. Jackson, SC. Harold's interests and hobbies included farming, hunting, and raising cattle. He was most know for loving Betty, or as her referred to her as, "Mama", never meeting a stranger, loving the simpler things of life, and his genuine giving nature.
Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Cochran Duke; two daughters, Penny Spencer (Rick) of Sherman and Celisa Russell (John Neal) of Sherman; four grandchildren, Nicole Hill (Trey) of Endville, Ben Spencer of Sherman, Katie Donaldson (Ethan) of Pontotoc, and Luke Flaherty of Minnesota; four great grandchildren, Rivers Donaldson, Bryce Hill, Rose Donaldson, and Raynes Donaldson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were Monday, October 14, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc Memorial Garden. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Rick Spencer, John Neal Russell, Ben Spencer, Luke Flaherty, Trey Hill, and Ethan Donaldson.
Honorary pallbearers were Rivers Donaldson and Bryce Hill.