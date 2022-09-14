Brenda Sewell
Pontotoc
Brenda Sewell, 67, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House on September 7, 2022. She was born February 21, 1955, to Madie and Roy Austin. She married the love of her life, Jr. Sewell, on July 8, 1971. The two were inseparable for the next 51 years. Brenda was a devoted and lifelong member of County Line Batist Church. Her favorite time was the week of vacation bible school, where she led the kitchen crew for years. She was a seamstress in the furniture industry until she retired. She was always ready to hem a skirt, or let out a seam for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews or anyone that needed her help. Her greatest joy in life was working in her flowers, and deer hunting and fishing with her family. She loved fiercely and without judgement. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Hulbert William Sewell, Jr.; son, Kirby Sewell (Redele); daughter, Mendy Sewell Cooke; grandchildren, Corey Sewell(Kacie), Jay Wes Moore (Amber), Allye Beth Sewell, Jon Brian Waldo, Michael Cook, Jarred Cook (Heidi), Kegan Cook, and Kenshin Cook; great grandchildren, Raven Cook, and Riley, Pearl, Molly and Maggie Moore; three sisters, Jane Kelly, Wanda Hatcher(Lee), and Angie Stacy(Mike); two brothers, Larry Austin(Kaye) and Donald Austin(Tammy); her mother-in-law, Nancy Sewell; two sisters-in-law, Caroline McCord and Barbara Warren(Bob); brother-in-law, Lynn Sewell(Patty); and sister-in-law, Pat Williams(John).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Madie and Roy Austin; brother, Gene Austin; and father-in-law, Hulbert William Sewell, Sr.
Services were Friday, September 9, at County Line Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Donnie Finley officiating. Burial followed in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Corey Sewell, Jay Wes Moore, Jarred Cook, Chance Austin, Cade Austin, Dusty Warren, and Kevin Rodgers.
Honorary pallbearers were Clint Ward, Kenshin Cook, Jon Brian Waldo, and Riley Moore.
Lynn Gooch
Thaxton
Dennis Lynn Gooch, 67, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home in Thaxton. He was born May 21, 1955. Services were Thursday, September 8, at Thaxton United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
Veteran
Jospeh ‘Joe’ Danny Williams
Pontotoc
Joseph Danny Williams (Joe) was born August 21, 1956, in Orleans, France. After battling a long illness, he died peacefully in his home on Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Joe was a strong man. He never let his illness bring him down. Even while taking chemo treatments, you would still see him at work or camping at the lake or working in his yard. He made the most of his life and he took pride in everything he had and everyone he loved. Joe's life was an adventure starting with his early years. His parents moved him from France to Pontotoc, MS when he was a very young boy. He followed in his father's footsteps by serving in the United States Army for 7 years where he spent time overseas once more. He settled in Pontotoc to raise his two children making sure to instill his love of traveling in them. Joe loved to drive and loved to travel so he filled his children's childhood full of road trip memories that they still laughed about together until his passing. After his children were grown, he and Teresa, his loving wife of 16 years, spent their years also travelling as often as they could. Joe had a gypsy soul. Through their love story, they made their homes in South Carolina, California, New Mexico and Arizona before settling back in Pontotoc once again to be near their family. Joe was known for his career as an Automotive Service Manager. Most of his career was spent at Metro Ford but his last years were spent at Dwayne Blackmon Chevrolet. He made lots of friends through his customers and his employees but also, he earned a lot of respect throughout his long career.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa; two children- Derek Williams and Michelle Williams (Jamie Johnson); his father- Joe Williams (Ranae); two stepdaughters- Michelle Bell (Barry Dearing) and Jessica Bell (Chris Williams); eight grandchildren- Elaina, Katelynn, Manuel, Allie, Breona, Courtney, Leighanna, Dewayne and Galaxy; one great-grandchild- Ryder; his mother-in-law- Shirley Gentry; father-in-law- Bobby Gentry and a host of family & friends who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Celine Williams and his grandparents- Piere and Celine Weigel.
Funeral services were at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc Thursday, September 8.
Pallbearers were Rod Stanfield, Luke Pearson, Dillon Ivy, Rusty McNatt, Patrick Fellows and Terrell Sims.
Jimmy Williams and Gene Waters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Has pic, browning
Mary Self Graham
Pontotoc
Mary Self Graham went home to be with her Lord Jesus on September 4, 2022 at the Pontotoc Extended Care Nursing Home Facility at the age of ninety-three. Mary was born in February 23, 1929 to Hubert Self and Josie Gordon Self. Mary was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She expressed her love for all of her family and extended family members and was a friend to all who came to know her throughout her life.
Mary grew up in the Turnpike Community of Pontotoc County, Mississippi and continued to live there throughout her life. In 1950, she married Homer A. Graham with whom they raised three children together and shared fifty-five years of marriage until his prior death in 2005. In the early years of their marriage, she traveled with Homer, who served in the U.S. Navy. After experiencing a hurricane while living in Elizabeth City, NC, Homer and she decided it would be best for her to come back to Pontotoc, MS to live and raise her family. Mary always said there was no place like home where you have family and friends to help you.
Mary loved the Lord and was very strong in her faith. She was the oldest living member of Turnpike Baptist Church, where she was active until her health failed. During Bible School each summer, she could always be found working in the kitchen and enjoying the smiles on the children's faces as they ate the treats Mary had helped prepare for them. She was always doing something to cheer someone up, whether it was baking cakes, cookies or sending a card of encouragement. Up until her death, she would remember everyone's birthday with a special card and usually a phone call to follow. After she grew older and unable to drive, she enjoyed reading her Bible, watching Wheel of Fortune and working in her word search puzzle books. After she moved to the nursing home, she enjoyed participating in the activities at the nursing home with other residents. She was definitely a pray warrior and one could always count on her to pray for them.
Left to cherish her memories are her three children: Pat Benjamin of Pontotoc, Kathy Montgomery (Bradley) of Hurricane and Neal Graham (Katherine) of Germantown, TN. Seven (7) Grandchildren: Greta Moody (Joey), Tonya Chandler (Gary), Troy Montgomery (Melissa), Chip Benjamin (Nicole), Brent Montgomery (Terra), Mary Katherine Jones (Charles) and Al Graham. Great Grandchildren: Valerie Wigington (Lucas) Avery Moody (Charlee) and Joseph Moody; Lindsey Claire and Ryan Shirley; Harper and Tripp Benjamin; Andrew, Molly and Mason Montgomery, Scarlet, Gracen and Ansley Montgomery; and Great-Great Grandchildren, Jacob Moody, Caleb Moody and William Joseph Wigington. Mary was also survived by her sister, Lilly Mae Ashworth, and Brothers, Laron Self and Lamar Self. She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by the Turnpike Community.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three brothers, William, Aron and Vardaman (Vardie) Self; Son-n-Law, Randy Benjamin, a grandson-n-law (Dee Shirley) and a great grandson, Charles Leighton Benjamin.
A celebration of life was held September 7, at Turnpike Baptist Church. Mary's Son, Neal Graham, Grandson, Troy Montgomery, Rev. Pete Gregory and her Grandson-n-law Rev. Joey Moody conducted the service. Browning Funeral Home was in charge of the services. Burial followed in the Turnpike Cemetery.
Grandsons, Chip Benjamin, Brent Montgomery, Al Graham and Great Grandsons, Avery Moody, Joseph Moody, and Andrew Montgomery will serve as Pallbearers.
The family would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the Staff at the Pontotoc Extended Care Nursing Home, North MS Hospice and to Dr. Steve Montgomery for taking good care of our mother.
Memorials may be made to Turnpike Baptist Church or Turnpike Cemetery Fund c/o Becky Helms, 180 Selftown Bend, Thaxton, MS 38871, or the Charitable Organization of choice.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.