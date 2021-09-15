Obits for Sept 15
Jane Bowles
Clinton
Jane Caroll Bowles, 66, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, September 16, at 11 a.m. at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Has pic, hunting logo
Earl Neal Forman
Pontotoc
Earl Neal Foreman, Jr., a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his residence at the age of 64.
A private memorial service will be held by his family at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Born September 3, 1956, in Holland MI, he was the son of the late Earl Neal and Nina Bright Foreman Sr and received his education from the North Pontotoc School System. Mr. Foreman was employed as a commercial construction worker before retiring three years ago. He enjoyed the outdoors such as hunting and fishing and was also an avid musician that loved all kinds of music.
Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Leslie R. Hale of Tupelo, two grandchildren, Ainsley Hale and Noah Hale, both of Tupelo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Foreman of Pontotoc.
The family requests that all memorials be forwarded to The American Diabetes Foundation by phone at 1-800-DIABETES.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Foreman family.
Virgil Turner Monts Jr.
Pontotoc
Virgil Turner "Junior" Monts, Jr., 52, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Pontotoc County. Junior was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son, and best friend. He loved his goat farm, working outside, going to bingo, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed life to the fullest and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a big heart and was always there for any and everyone.
Junior is survived by his fiance, Laurie Galloway; daughter, Whitney Monts; son, Justin Monts; stepdaughter, Emily Albritton(Charlie); 12 grandchildren; mother, Joyce Bailey(Leland); sisters, Gloria Hester(Dale), Lisa Elrod(Jackie), Connie Bramlett, and Carla Rhodes; brother, Tim Monts(Tracey); half sisters, Rachel Cobb and Paige Wilson(Shane).
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Turner Monts, Sr.; and his grandparents, Kreston and Mary Williams and Tim and Edith Monts.
Services were Tuesday, September 14, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Justin Meyers officiating. Burial was in Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Keith, Brandon Monts, Jock Williams, Sean Woods, Josh Harmon, and Blake Wells. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Monts, Tim Monts, Joey Purdon, and Robin Taylor.
Martin “Marty" Self
Randolph
Martin Keith "Marty" Self, 62, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto, MS. Marty was in the United States Army for 5 years before settling in Pontotoc County. He owned Self's Auto Repair Shop in Pontotoc. He loved his wife, children, and loved to travel.
Marty is survived by his wife, Mary Self; children, Brittney Saraceni(Justin), Brandon Self(Emily), Breanna Self, Latonya Ferguson(Billy), Randy Copeland(Tonya), and Betty Copeland(Andy); grandchildren, Kaidance, Addie, Charlie, Jade, Madison, Clayton, Austin, Abbie, Haley, Jonathon, Zach, Katelyn, Billy Jr., Audrey, and Eva, Shelby Ferguson; 3 great grandchildren; his sister, Lisa Heath (David); and his brother, Ricky Self (Teresa).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Aelene Self; and his brother, Terry Self.
Services will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Bill Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be Billy Ferguson, Jonathon League, Zach Copeland, Austin Stevens, Keith Bass, and Daniel Bass. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Dykes, Noah Lamb, Anthony Reich, and David Pritchard.
Has pic
Jimmie Warren
Pontotoc
Jimmie Lou Warren, 88, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church for 43 years. She loved her church family and they loved her. Her hobbies included yard work, sewing, reading her Bible and games.
Services were Monday, September 13, at Victory Baptist Church. Bro. Phillip Jackson, Bro. Neal Perry and Bro. Rocky Watts officiated. Burial was in the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her brother-L.A. Frasure of Randolph; sister-Melba Warren of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Willie Warren; parents-Carl and Evie Frasure; siblings-Spencer Frasure, Louise Douglas, Marie Douglas, Nell Walton, Estelle Waldo, Josie Allen, Syble Patton and Lula Allen.
Pallbearers were Perry Vaughn, Danny Allen, Gary Patton, Butch Stegall, Mike Montgomery, Jerry Russell and Bobby Allen.
Has pic, Payton logo
James Farr
Pontotoc
James "Honkey" Farr was born June 4, 1963 to the late Roosevelt and Hazel S. Farr in Pontotoc, MS. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
James accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. James attended North Pontotoc Attendance Center in Ecru, MS. He worked in the furniture industry for many years. He loved being around his family, friends, and cleaning up his truck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 Brothers: Billy Farr, Sonny Farr, and Paul Wayne Farr, 2 Sisters: Carolyn Sanders and Margaret Farr, 3 Brother in Laws: Anthony Black, Al Sanders, and Charles Foote.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Alicia, 4 Sons: Jamal Farr (Juanna), Jerrod Farr, KeAndre Farr all of Nettleton, MS, and Jade King (Monique) of Shannon, MS; 3 Grandchildren: JeRhyia Farr, JaKylin Farr, and Promise Farr; 5 Sisters: Helen Black of Indianapolis, IN, Farrie Armstrong, Lillie (David) Hilliard, and Marilyn Foote all of Pontotoc, MS, Mary Ingram of New Albany, MS; 5 Brothers: Ronnie (Hattie) Farr of Tupelo, MS, Kenneth (Teresa) Farr of Pontotoc, MS, Kevin Dale (Ada) White, Terry Lynn (Cassandra) White, and David White all of New Albany, MS; 2 Aunts: Lucille Duke of Algoma, MS and Marlene Farr of Racine, WI; Mother in Law: Connie (Larry) Ruff of Nettleton, MS; 2 Sister in Laws: Vera Farr of New Albany, MS and Debra Farr of Tupelo, MS; 2 Brother in Laws: Tracy Metcalf of Verona, MS and Byron (Detrice) Ruff of Tupelo, MS; Special Cousins: Larry (Charlene) White of Algoma, MS and Priscilla (Ralph) Arnold of Oklahoma City, OK; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside service was Sunday, September 12, at Mullens Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
browning
Iris Morrison
Pontotoc
Iris E. Morrison, age 94, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born April 27, 1927 to Joseph Edgar and Lottie Opal Bell Simmons. Iris was a graduate of Algoma High School and Droughn's Business College. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, and had taught Sunday school and was a GA leader at First Baptist Church. Iris was also a Girl Scout leader and 4H volunteer and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked at Comfort Care as a seamstress for many years and enjoyed reading, history, sewing, gardening and her family.
Services were Saturday, September 11, at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial followed in West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Penny M. McRee (Stephen), Sherry M. Owen (Jimmy), Jan Morrison, Gayle M. Mobley (Phil) and Joseph P. Morrison; five sisters-in-law, Shirley Simmons, Peggy Simmons, Shirley Young, Wanda Davis and Thelma Morrison; one brother, Dennis Ray (D.R.) Simmons; six grandchildren, Stephanie McRee Swims (Dewey), Elizabeth McRee Gilstrap (Alan), Jennifer Plunk Hinson (Patrick), Courtney Teague Szkoponski (Bart), Cole Mobley and Chase Mobley; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 39 years, L.D. Morrison; and four brothers, Donald E. Simmons, Robbie Hugh Simmons, Lynn Keith Simmons, Roger Dane Simmons.
Pallbearers were Cole Mobley, Dewey Nelson Swims IV, Carson Gilstrap, Ross Gilstrap, Terry Simmons and David Simmons.
Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Dorothy Russell
Thaxton
Dorothy Ann Russell, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home in Thaxton. She was born February 14, 1942 in New Albany, MS.
She is survived by her mother, Lezell Cassidy of Pontotoc, MS; brother, Frank Sanford of Birmingham, AL; 2 sisters, Betty Veness and Peggy Hume both of Elkhart, IN; and her 4 daughters, Lynette Huckaby, Tina Crouch, and Cheral Swann all of Pontotoc, MS and Theresa Price of WV; her son, Niles Conklin, Jr., of NC; 20 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren, and her partner of 10 years Christopher Hill .
Service were Saturday, September 11, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in Bellevue Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Rose, has pic
Jeannie Harville
Memphis
Jeannie Elizabeth Harvell, (86) a retired Mississippi educator, transitioned on Tuesday, September 7th in Memphis, TN. She was born in Baldwyn, MS to the late Lucian and Georgia Harvell. Jeannie attended Baldwyn Colored School. She continued her post-secondary education at Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, MS, with a degree in education. She served as a teacher for two years with the Baldwyn School District and continued working as an educator with DeSoto County Schools in Olive Branch, MS for 35 years.
A walkthrough visitation and memorial service was held at Divine Faith Church in Memphis, TN, on Saturday, September 11, and an additional walkthrough visitation service was held Sunday, September 12 in Baldwyn, MS. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home; graveside services were held at Mt Nebo cemetery in Baldwyn, MS
Jeannie leaves to cherish her memories: four sisters, Verda Lowe of Memphis, TN; Mary Catherine Smith (Cleavon, Sr.), of Baldwyn, MS; Judy Harvell Harris of Grenada, MS; and Barbara Harvell of Memphis, TN. Also, she is survived by a special niece Jasmine Rix-Denton, of Denton, TX; a special cousin Bertha Agnew of Belleville, IL; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, sister Esther Coleman, brother, James Milton Harvell (Martha Helen), niece, Tonya Harris and nephew Julius Davis, Brothers-in-law, Tommy Harris, Wesley Lowe, and Cephus C. Coleman Jr. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Patricia Lantrip
Pontotoc
Patricia Lynne Lantrip went to her heavenly home on Monday, September 6, 2021 after a long and lengthy battle with multiple health issues. She was born on February 2, 1951 in Memphis, TN where she was born and raised.
She was a dental assistant. But what she loved the most in life was her husband, family, and friends. She enjoyed traveling, family vacations, and holidays. She enjoyed laughing, discussing family history, and passing on her traditions of her favorite recipes when she was able to cook for her entire family. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a member of the Homemakers Club. She was of Baptist faith and a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Curtis Lantrip, and her parents, James and Corrine Blansett Staten.
She is survived by her children, Angela Sherman, Joe Lantrip and Michelle Kirk (Kenny); all of Pontotoc, MS.; her brother, Jimmy Staten (Elita), of Memphis; her grandchildren, Josh Sherman (Amanda), Christian Kirk (Elizabeth), Elizabeth McCammon, Kristina and Avery Kirk. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were Sept. 9, at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Veteran, Has pic, Air Force logo
John Henry Long III
Verona
John Henry Long lll was born June 30, 1958 to the late Vera Brock Long Dukes and John Henry Long, Jr. He transitioned September 2, 2021 at NMMC. John graduated from Tupelo High School in 1976. He attended IJC and was a member of football team. He joined the Airforce and served two years.
He married to Peggy C. Trice on January 23, 1982 and unto this union two children were born. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 39 years, Peggy Trice Long; two sons John L. Long of Atlanta, GA and Andrew C. Long of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Janiya M. Long, Cambry A. and August J. Long: sisters and brother, Katrina Long Jones (Gerald) Sanford Long (Chenda) Minnie Long Gilmore (Bernard) Patrick Porter and Romanita Smith (Verne); stepmother, Carolyn Long; cousin/son, Johnny C. Smith; aunts Luvenia Long Payton and Bernice A. Long; host nieces, nephews and special friend, Margie Townsend.
Graveside services were at Verona cemetery, Friday, September 10. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Eugene Britt
Toccopola
Eugene Britt, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed gardening, hunting arrowheads, riding four wheelers and working on small engines. He was born in Pontotoc County and attended South Pontotoc School. He had worked in the factories and the timber industry. He was always willing to help if you needed him.
A visitation was Thursday, September 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will hold a private family service at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-mother-Wilma Jean Britt of Toccopola; two brothers-Joey Britt and Mike Britt both of Toccopola; a special friend-Glenda Miller of Toccopola; nephew-Eric Britt; two nieces-Cassidy Tutor and Alex Britt; one great nephew-Knox Tutor.
Preceded in death by-father-Edward R "Sonny" Britt; grandparents-Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Tallant and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Britt; and several aunts and uncles.
Gerald Stafford
Pontotoc
Gerald F. Stafford, 88, passed away Monday, September 06, 2021, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services were on his farm at Locust Hill private for his family.