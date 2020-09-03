Veteran, Air Force logo, united logo
Lewis McGee
Ecru
George Lewis McGee, 91, was born to George D. and Laura McGee on April 7, 1929. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a faithful member of Ecru Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Training Union director, and on various committees. Lewis worked for the United States Postal Service where he retired. He was a member of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He also sold insurance for Woodmen of the World and was an avid gardener for many years. Lewis loved his family and friends, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his country, America.
Funeral services were Monday, August 31, at Ecru Baptist Church in Ecru with Bro. Barry Littlefield and Bro. Greg Lassett officiating. Graveside services followed at Ecru Cemetery.
United Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be posted at unitedfuneralservice.com
.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Mabel Lee McGee; a son, Danny McGee and wife Michelle; four grandchildren: Scott McGee (Jennifer), Heather McGee (Rob), Ashley Hendrix and husband Paul, and Brittany McGee; five great grandchildren: Madison McGee, Katilyn Foreman and husband Tyler, Payton McGee, Warren Hendrix, and Emma Louise Hendrix; one great great grandchild, Kylyse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mike McGee, and three siblings: James McGee, Ruby Daniel, and Mary Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Ecru Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the M.T. Mounce Scholarship Fund, C/O Ecru Baptist Church, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841.
United Funeral Service flew the military flags in honor of his service to his country.
Veteran, national guard
Philip Bond
New Albany
Philip Samuel Bond, 54, resident of New Albany, died unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany.
A Gathering of Family and Friends remembering the life Philip was held at the Riverfront Park in New Albany on Saturday, August 29 with a private burial to be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lexington, TN. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Philip was born January 30, 1966 in Memphis, TN, the son of Margie Sego Bond of New Albany and the late Sammie A. Bond. He was a graduate of New Albany High School and was employed in the New Albany area furniture manufacturing business before retiring for health reasons.
A Christian, Philip was a member of the Mississippi National Guard in earlier years.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Amanda, Rachael and Philip of Pontotoc and Kevin of New Albany, one brother, Andrew Bond of New Albany and a number of grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bond family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
.
Melvin May
Pontotoc
Melvin Robert May, 95, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a member of Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church. He was born October 17, 1924. After retiring from Ram Golf, he dedicated his time to his family and helping others. He had a love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Most people knew him as the "lawnmower man" of Pontotoc. He was loved by all.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Lois May; his son, Glen May (Janie) of Okolona; his daughters, Carol May and Lisa Taylor (Timmy) both of Pontotoc; his grandchildren, Tessie and Ricky Campbell, Shane and Abby May, Nick and Misty Taylor, Nicole and Chris Walls, and Ricky and Rhonda Mask; his great grandchildren, Michael May, Rick Campbell, Aiden Taylor, Dalton Umphress, and Brittany Caldwell.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dora May; his brothers, James May and Hubert May; and one grandchild, Mitchell Taylor.
Services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at West Heights Baptist Church with Bro. David Hamilton officiating and his great grandson, Rick Campbell offering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Ecru City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Nick Taylor, Aiden Taylor, Dalton Umphress, Shane May, Michael May, and Rick Campbell.
Honorary Pallbearer: Chris Walls.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 5 - 8 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Thursday, September 3, 1 p.m. until service time at West Heights Baptist Church.
Untied logo
Brain Weeden
Pontotoc
Brian Channing Weeden, 26, died on August 13, 2020 in Ripley, MS. He was born January 21, 1994 in New Albany to Melissa Gail Butler Browning and Brian Keith Weeden. He worked at Ashley Furniture. He loved hunting, fishing, motorcycles, 4-wheelers and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa Browning; his father and step-mother, Keith and Pam Weeden; his daughter, Skylar Weeden; his son, who is expected in September, Westyn Weeden; three sisters, Nicole Herzog, Ally Weeden and Anna Claire Weeden; three brothers, Wesley Weeden, Dakota Johnson and Jeremy Browning; his grandparents, Joanne Weeden, Joe and Beverly Tucker and Charles and Geneva Browning; his great-grandparents, Melba McMahon and Minnie Tucker; a niece, Joanna; nephews, Gavin, Gabriel and Colin; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, Terry Weeden (Betsy), Wayne Butler (Garrett), Jerry Weeden (Diane), Joseph Tucker (Mary Catherine, Sonya Dendy (Glen), Tonya Weir (Bobby) and Lee Anne Burton (Keith).
He was preceded in death by his step-dad, David Browning; his grandfathers, James Weeden and Hollis Butler; and his great grandparents, Less and Mildred Weeden, Horace and Claire Weeden, Roy McMahon, Baxter Tucker and Sue and Malcom Coats.
There will be a private funeral service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Chester Wayne Butler
Ripley
Chester Wayne Butler, 70, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 following an extended illness.
A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. Butler was held Saturday, August 29 in Tiplersville Cemetery with Bro. Will Livingston and Bro. Randy Futral officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29 from 12 noon until 2 PM in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Butler was born May 21, 1950 in Lee County, MS, the son of the late Cecil and Vivian Mansel Butler. He received his education in the Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a long distance truck operator with Cooper Truck Line in Holly Springs for 25 years before retiring.
A member of Tiplersville Baptist Church, Mr. Butler was a family oriented person who was blessed with a large loving family. He will be remembered for his love of playing the harmonica and performed with the gospel bands, "Genesis" and "Southern Comfort Gospel".
A member of the Masonic Lodge in Corinth, his hobbies included gardening, watching westerns, reading his Bible, Ole Miss football and woodworking. He was also an avid collector of John Deere tractors and coca-cola memorabilia. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and whose lives were blessed by knowing him.
Those left to share memories include his wife of 23 years, Patricia Sexton Butler of Walnut, seven children, Johnny Hopper (Denise) and Michael Butler, both of Saltillo, Gary Ray Hopper (Angie) of Florence, AL, Michael Hopper (Michelle) of Belmont, Junior Butler of Tuscumbia, AL, Donna Butler and Susan Butler , both of Lee County, one sister, Sharon Warren of Saltillo, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, four nieces, one nephew, three great nieces, four great nephews and his loyal pet canine, "Maggie Ann".
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Tackett.
Photo and united logo
Wanda Farris
Ecru
Wanda Elmore Wilhite Farris, fondly known as "BooBoo," age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday night, August 25, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on January 5, 1944. She was an active member of Ecru Baptist Church and a true servant. She loved cooking and entertaining her family and friends in her home. She loved her family so much and doted on her daughters and grands. Her great loves were cooking, spending abundant time with her family, and ministering to others with her huge heart and sweet spirit. She babysit children in her home for many years, each of whom has held a special place in her heart.
She retired from Brookwood Furniture after 35 years of service where she made many life long friends. She worked for Three Rivers New Albany Senior Citizen meal site where she thoroughly enjoyed serving meals and grew very attached to each of them that she prepared food for and delivered meals to. She was truly one in a million.
Funeral services were Sunday, August 30 at Ecru Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Lassett and Bro. Jerry Caples officiating. Her daughter, Pat, delivered the eulogy. Graveside services followed at Ecru Cemetery. United Funeral Service was honored to entrusted with these arrangements.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 34 years, Eugene Farris; two daughters Pat Wilhite Taylor (Rick) of New Albany and Lisa Wilhite Stout (Mitchell) of Oxford; four grandchildren Chance Taylor (Ellen) of Paducah, KY, Kye Taylor of Nashville, TN, Lauren Stout (Patrick Miracle) of Denver, CO, and Lindsey Stout of Oxford; two great-grandchildren Elizabeth Taylor and Chandler Taylor of Paducah, KY; three sisters Joyce Hall of Ripley, Dianne Jolly Weeks (Glenn) of Plantersville, Cindy Hill (Buddy) of Ellistown; two step-children David Farris (Mona) of Ecru and Leslie Cox (Jason) of Southaven; five step-grandchildren Peyton Farris, Allison Farris, John Cox, Andrea Phillips (Caleb), and Quincy Cox, and a host of extended relatives, church family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earnestine Parish Windham and Page Elmore, and one brother Glen Hall.
Veteran
J.T. Willard
Thaxton
J.T. Willard, 98 passed away at Pontotoc Health & Rehab Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones and his passing was peaceful. He was born May 15, 1922, in Union County to Ronel and Idella (Hudson) Willard. He was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He was retired from Emerson Electric in Oxford, MS. a Mason, an avid fisherman who loved camping and the outdoors. He was a WWII Army Air Force Veteran and the widower of Blanche Myers Willard. He loved his family dearly along with his beloved pets.
Survivors include daughters Sonja Barfield of Crossett, Arkansas, Jeannie Pence and husband Terry of Pontotoc, one son Jackie Willard of Pontotoc; seven grandchildren, Mark Wood, Candy Rushing, Jon Barfield, Betty Gantt, Deborah Shaver, Carrie Matin and Katie Haulcomb; thirteen great-grandchildren; nineteen great-great-grandchildren, and son in law Wayne Wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter Tommie Karen Wood, two grandsons Oliver Barfield Jr and Jarrod Willard; and one son in law Oliver Barfield.
Graveside services were Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Warren Cemetery in the Hurricane community with Dale Rushing and David Martin officiating.
Pallbearers were Terry Pence, David Martin, Dale Rushing, Mark Wood, Wayne Wood and Corey Rushing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at glenfieldfuneralhome.com
Ronald Davis
Pope
Ronald Leroy “Ronnie” “RD” Davis, 62, suffered a workplace accident on July 17, 2020, and fought a long hard battle to recover. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday, August 9, at UMMC in Jackson.As a child, Ronnie spent much of his time with his grandparents, Max Naron Davis and Gladys Scwalenberg. Max was a mechanic and Ronnie gathered a wealth of information about diagnosing and repairing equipment that followed him throughout his life and career. Ronnie lost his father, Wilford Leroy Davis, at the young age of 14. He grew alongside his daddy’s brother, Jackie, and they remained close throughout his life. Ronnie lived with his mother, Dollie Ann Shumaker, and stepfather, Chauncy Joseph “Joe” Johnson.
He attended school in Pontotoc and Tupelo High School. Ronnie became very close to his grandparents, Winston Russell “Wink” Shumaker and Romie Rorie. He spent many hours commercial fishing with his grandfather and hunting at their camp near Abbeville. Just before Ronnie left us, he said “I want to go be with daddy and granddaddy”.
Ronnie worked on a riverboat on the Mississippi River. He also worked at Ashley Furniture and Landmark Furniture. He began a career repairing and servicing forklifts and other equipment at Delta Material Handling in Memphis, in 1999. He went to Dunlap and Kyle in Batesville in 2005 and onto Wiese USA in Memphis, and Olive Branch in 2012.
Ronnie spent many hours in the woods waiting on the next deer. He involved his children in hunting and fishing at a very young age. Hunter’s love for both meant lots of time spent with his dad. Ronnie had lots of hunting buddies and traveled to Wyoming several times to hunt with friends. He spent most of his free time with loved ones and friends. They enjoyed cooking out, sitting around the campfire, and riding 4 wheelers. He became the neighborhood “fix-it” man and was willing to help so many.
Ronnie leaves behind a host of friends and devoted family who will mourn his loss, continuous humor, camaraderie, and generosity. Ronnie is survived by his longtime partner Lori Adams, who he affectionally called “Miss Lori” of Pope; two sons Hunter Davis of Pope, and Cody Davis of Florida; and his mother, Dollie Powell of Pope.
The family would like to thank you all for the kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult journey. A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held when it is appropriate to do so.