Ronald Waterman
Ecru
Ronald James Waterman born December 21, 1942 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was the first born son of Norman and Della E. Waterman in Rochester, New York. After accepting Jesus as his personal savior on July 26, 1958, he was called by God into pastoral ministry. He pastored for 32 years at churches in Buffalo,New York, Los Angeles, California, Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, and Tupelo, Mississippi. One of his greatest joys was having the opportunity to share his faith with someone and seeing that person experience new life in Christ. He married Karen Marie Bartz on September 7, 1963 in Owosso, Michigan. The marriage was blessed with three daughters, Sheryl Denton (James) of Thaxton, Ms., Pam Benns (George) of Buffalo, New York and Rhonda Hill (Eddie) of Newton, Ms. He had 6 grandchildren Stephen Denton, JohnLuke Denton, Ronald Benns, Amanda Goggins, George Benns lll, and Paul Benns. He had 10 great grandchildren. He has three sisters Beverly (Bill) Wandersee of Florida, Norma Dehaven of North Carolina, Joyce (Bob) Spammer of New York and one brother Norman (Rebecca) Waterman of New York. He was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School, was a deacon and served the church whenever he was asked.
A celebration service of life was held at West Heights Baptist Church Friday, September 17 with Brother David Hamilton officiating. A time of musical celebration was the order of service. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
His greatest joy in life was the evidence of the power of his changed life in Christ. His favorite verse is Eph. 3:17-19, and challenged everyone to it
Linda Funderburk
Pontotoc
Linda Funderburk, maiden name Melinda Wilson, born September 29, 1940, passed away on August 20, 2021, from Leukemia.
Please join us in celebrating Linda Funderburk for her Memorial Service at Enon Primitive Baptist Church, Houston MS, on October 2, 2021 from 2-4 pm. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Her ashes will be buried between her mother Katie Cox Wilson, and her husband TJ Funderburk, and near her father, Daniel Foster, and brother Fred Wilson. Linda was a talented pianist from the young age of 5 years old. She played piano for many local churches throughout Mississippi, Arkansas and abroad, and had been a member of a local Gospel Quartet,alongwith many churchchoirs. She had performed at the SpartaOpry the weekend before being rushed to the hospital on Monday the 9th of August.
Linda was always working on something, whethershe was creating a beautiful garden, knitting, doing puzzles, playing music or reading her Bible. She always had time to support friends. She was a member of the Women's Bible study group where she was often asked to share her insights and faith.
She will be remembered for her loving generous Spirit and for her dedication and faith in God. She passed in peace and as she slipped in and out of consciousness the words she repeated were, " it is so beautiful, beyond words"
She married her high school sweetheartT.J. Funderburk, from Houlka, MS in 1956 who passed on 2/02/2018. They were anAir Force family and had the blessing of traveling and living abroad. After retiring, TJ and Linda had moved up to Mountain View, Arkansas and had become very involved in the musicalcommunity, the Senior Center and singing and performingat "the Barn". Linda lovedsitting in on many "pickin park" jam sessions. AfterTJpassed, shemoved back to MS to be close to family.
She is survived by her three daughters; Kim Funderburk of Oxford, MS; Karla Funderburk of Los Angeles, CA; and Kail Funderburk, of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, with two more great grandbabies on the way.
For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Browning
Maxine Bryant
Pontotoc
Maxine Burgess Bryant was born on December 20 1932, in Houlka, Mississippi, and died September 16, 2021. She was 88 years old. Born in the midst of the Great Depression. She met her late husband, William Curtis Bryant, at a friend’s home at 16. She was sitting on the floor and Curtis would later state it was her dark, naturally wavy hair that first caught his eye. And her sitting on the floor with her legs crossed like an Indian. They later married and raised four children together. Having dropped out of high school to support her family, Maxine fulfilled her lifelong dream when she was awarded a scholarship in her late thirties to study nursing at the Mississippi University for Women. She went on to work as a nurse and tireless champion of the sick for 40 years at hospitals across Mississippi and Louisiana, including North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and the Mississippi State Penitentiary. In her professional as well as personal life, Maxine held herself to a high standard and most often demonstrated her love and devotion through good works, whether it was dressing a wound or cooking a meal for her family. She was a lifelong follower of Christ, and her words and actions demonstrated her willingness to put others before herself. In Latin, compassion means “with suffering”, or to be with someone as they suffer. Maxine expressed natural compassion towards her patients, family, friends, and anyone fortunate enough to know her throughout her long life. Maxine’s gentle heart, hard work, and selfless devotion are evident in children and grandchildren molded by her unfaltering love, countless patients made better by her touch, and a world now a little less warm without her.
The family will gather at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. for a time of visiting. A graveside service will be follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Carol Doredant; two sons, William Curtis “Chip” Bryant, Jr. and Michael Anthony Bryant (Michele); one sister, Barbara Meeks; five grandchildren, Melissa Frosch, Robert Doredant, Tonya Bailey, Brittney Kelton and Joshua Bryant; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Claud and Ida Mae Paton Burgess; her husband, a brother, Malone Burgess; a son, Jimmy Bryant and a grandson, William Curtis “Trey” Bryant III.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Burgess, Roger Warren, Ryan Terry, Mike Ford, Kevin Wilson and Brian Gann.
Martha LeCornu
Bruce
Martha Daniel LeCornu, 84, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Byhalia, MS. She was born May 3, 1937 in Robbs, MS in Pontotoc County to Rex Lamar Daniel and Mamie Pearl Daniel. She was a teacher for 28 years in North Carolina: 18 years with the State of North Carolina Cumberland County School System and 10 years with the State of North Carolina Wilkes County School System. She was also a teacher for two years with the State of Mississippi Noxubee County and Winston County School Systems. She was a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators and received the Teacher of the Year honor from 1997-1999. She was a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Bruce United Methodist Church.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents Rex Lamar Daniel and Mamie Prewett Daniel; brother Jerry Lamar Daniel and husband Clifton Mosley LeCornu.
The service and burial was held at Robbs Cemetery Pavilion on Saturday September 4, with Reverend Jeff Dalton officiating.
Survivors include her two children: her daughter Teresa LeCornu Routh and her husband Michael S. Routh of Memphis, TN; her son Timothy Clifton LeCornu of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren: Stephen LeCornu Routh and Jennifer Routh Lewis and her husband Benjamin Hunter Lewis; and one great-granddaugher Aeli Lynn Lewis. One sister Faye Daniel Wilkinson and her husband Herb Wilkinson of Vicksburg, MS; one sister-in-law, Sandra Daniel of Pontotoc, MS.
The Staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home was honored to serve the family.