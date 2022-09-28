Matthew Westmoreland
Pontotoc
Matthew Tyson Westmoreland, 17, passed away September 17, 2022, at his home. Matthew was a big outdoorsman; he loved to hunt and fish. He was a jack of all trades type handyman and loved to work on vehicles with his Papaw, Calvin Morris. He loved training horses and riding horses with friends and family.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Amy Hawkins, Lamar Westmoreland, April Westmoreland, and T.J. Harrell; his siblings, Levi Westmoreland, Maggie Samuell(Brandon), Tyler Thibodeaux, Madison Lipsey, Peyton Lipsey, Channa Hawkins, Teagan Hawkins, Summer Cherry, Tristen Cherry, and Trey Harrell; his grandparents, Calvin Morris and Susan and Joey Ferguson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and 1 nephew.
He was preceded in death by his stepdad, Jessie Hawkins; grandmother, Melissa Herren; and his great-grandparents, Buddy and Betty Westmoreland, Calvin Eudene and Earlene Ferguson, Leslie and Margaret Morris, and Clifton and Gwin Herren.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 12 noon at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Charles Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 28, 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, September 29, 11 a.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Thibodeaux, Peyton Lipsey, Weston Ferguson, Taylor Ferguson, Cole Breedlove, and Trevor Wear. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larkin Gillespie, Austin Roberts, Jackson Allen, and Billy Bailey.
Patricia Moorman
Ecru
Patricia "Pat" Katherine Moorman Bramlett, 64, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at NMMC-West Point, MS. Pat was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. She enjoyed reading, collecting angels, and spending time with her grandson. Before her health failed, she enjoyed riding horses.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine Moorman; her son, Jeremy Bramlett; her grandson, Bradon Bramlett; 2 brothers, Terry Moorman (Tina) and Ricky Moorman (Linda); her former spouse, Ricky Bramlett; mother-in-law, Lou-Ann Yates; sisters-in-law, Shelia Bramlett and Judy Bramlett; and her brothers-in-law, Scotty Bramlett and Mike Bramlett.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Moorman.
Services were Tuesday, September 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery, Ecru, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scotty Bramlett, Mike Bramlett, Ben Moorman, David Clark, Bodie Smith, Ricky Moorman, and Terry Moorman.
Jovernian A. Givhan
Pontotoc
Jovernian Algernon Givhan, 61, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Graveside at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 30, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Chapel, 248 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery, 116 N. Main Street, Pontotoc, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Has pic
Dennis W. Patterson
Pontotoc
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dennis Wayne Patterson, age 66.
He was born March 22, 1956. He was a trucker a life he loved, because of health reasons he had to quit and that hit him hard. His best friend in this world was his dog Simba his constant companion.
He had a sense of humor and always made you laugh even as he got worse . He was a strong and tough as they come. He struggled everyday to do even simple things with tremendous effort. He lived a hard life but learned from it and wanted to be a better man.
He had faith in the Bible's hope that you can live forever, death is not the end. He will be missed every second of every day.
Dennis is survived by his wife Lesa Russell Patterson, two daughters, Brandy Sloan (Chris) and Susie Stusty (Donna), a son, Mikey Shelton, six grandchildren, Mason, Alivia, Charlie Grace, Amber, Dillon and Tray, five sisters, Amy Patterson, Cathy Nix, Amanda Bryson (Eric), Melissa Sprayberry (Richard) and Debra Patterson, one brother, Dean Patterson
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Walker and Carol Renee Stewart, two brothers, William Paul and John Kevin Patterson, two nephews, Brad and Chad Ruth and a brother in law, Bobby Joe Nix.
The New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Browning and has pic
Nickey Hellums
Houlka
Nickey Martinez Hellums, age 60, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 10, 1962 to Eloy and Bonnie Jean Martinez. Nickey worked at Fusion Furniture in the sewing department before her health failed. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family, drinking coffee and being with her sisters.
Funeral services were Sunday, September 25, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial followed in the Carey Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Hellums; three daughters, Wendy Hellums, Deann Martin and Jackie Tutor (Jason); one son, Robbie Hellums; her mother, Bonnie Jean Martinez; six sisters, Betty Self, Melody Self, Jan Scott, Lorrie Chunn, Felicia Henry and Tootie Martin; one brother, Leamon Martinez and four grandchildren, Hannah Martin, Drew Tutor, Madison Martin and Erin Tutor.
She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Eloy Jr. Martinez and James Gregory.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Hellums, David Hellums, Daniel Martinez, Barry Martinez, Mickey Scott and Brian Self.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Veteran
Billy Goodwin, Jr.
Pontotoc
Billy Charles Goodwin, Jr., 68, passed away September 22, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc, MS. Bill was a 1971 graduate of Tupelo High School. After graduation he immediately enlisted in the Navy where he served in Vietnam. He then served in law enforcement and multiple volunteer fire departments. He was a long-haul truck driver for 30 years (an old breed). After becoming disabled he found his love for his rose garden. He was married to his wife, Carolyn, for 38 years.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Goodwin; son, Jody Goodwin; stepdaughter, Denise Swindle(Calvin); sisters, Sonja Iverson(Jerry) and Joye Goodwin Hudson; nephews, Chad Iverson(Leslie) and Troy Hudson(Mary); nieces, Brooke Iverson and Hannah Houston (Andy); grandchildren, Caleb Goodwin and Andrea Munn; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie Nell Gillespie Goodwin and Billy Charles Goodwin, Sr.; grandparents, Quebell Gillespie, William Henry Gillespie, Charles Bernice Goodwin "Goody", Opal Wingo Goodwin, and step grandmother, Eunice Goodwin.
Services were Sunday, September 25, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jody Goodwin, Caleb Goodwin, Calvin Swindle, Jimmy Whitworth, Jerry Iverson, Chad Iverson, Tracey Burchfield, and Paul Turner. Honorary pallbearer was Brandon Jackson.
Mary Jean McGee
Pontotoc
Mary Jean McGee passed away on September 22, 2022, a Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. She was the daughter of Walt and Vivian Gooch. Jean was born on October 15, 1929, and was a graduate of Ecru High School. She attended Blue Mountain College and The University of Mississippi. Jean taught school at Pinedale and Ecru. After her marriage to W.S. "Buddy" McGee, in 1952, she became a homemaker and raised three sons before returning to education as an aide at Pontotoc High School. Jean enjoyed working her flower beds, quilting, cooking for family, and the company of her dogs. She was an avid reader and a longtime member of West Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Lynn (Nancy) McGee, Bob (Claire) McGee, and Tommy McGee; her grandchildren, Lauren (Joe) Babb, Catherine (Jonathan) Hulst, Alyson (Ryan) Gembala, and Robert (Spencer) McGee; her great-grandchildren, Cate, Ava, and Jack Babb, and Theodore, Stephan, and Charles Gembala and Holden Hulst.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and her siblings, Keith Gooch and Margaret Hale.
Funeral services were Sunday, September 25, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Pallbearers were Terry Wood, David Helms, Carter Naugher, Joe Babb, Dr. Steve Montgomery, and Mickey Mapp.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
The family requests memorials be sent to Pontotoc County Library or the charity of your choice.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.