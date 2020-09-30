Sherry Powell
Pontotoc
Sherry Marie Powell, 65, passed away September 14, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born October 4, 1954. Sherry was a loving wife to her husband, a loving mother to her two children, and a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren.
She worked as a CNA specializing in hospice care for NMMC-Pontotoc Home Health for 19 years. She served most of Pontotoc as an aide and received many certificates and awards for her hard work and dedication during her career. She will be greatly missed, loved, and adored by many friends and family. "We love her with all of our hearts" - her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Powell, Sr.; son, Gerald Powell, Jr.; daughter, Linda Sweet; grandchildren, Casey Powell, Layla Sweet, and Malcolm Sweet, Jr.; brother, Danny Joyner (Kim); and sisters, Sharon Welch and Sheila Fry (Larry).
She was preceded in death by father, Martin "Sonny"Joyner; mother, Ruth Joyner; and sister, Shirley Shepard.
Services were Sunday, September 20, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ruth Steward
Randolph
Mary Ruth Patterson Tutor Steward, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was born on July 12, 1933, in Randolph, MS, to William T. and Daisy Lovelle Pennington Patterson. She was a 1952 graduate and Salutatorian of Randolph High School. After graduation she worked various positions over the years including key punch operator through the Civil Service in Mobile, AL and did office work in a candy factory in Centralia, IL. She worked at Head Start in Pontotoc but spent most of her working days at South Pontotoc Attendance Center as an assistant teacher and substitute teacher. She was a longtime active member of Randolph Baptist Church where she particularly enjoyed her Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, Billy Russell Tutor (married May 25, 1955, and he was deceased on Dec 10, 1980); her second husband, James Kyle Steward (Married on September 1, 1995, and he was deceased on July 2, 2012); and her three siblings, Wayne Harold Patterson, Travis Lee Patterson, and Kenneth Ray Patterson.
She is survived by her three children, Stephen Russell Tutor (Margaret) of Randolph, Terry Michael Tutor (Mary) of Randolph, and Beth Tutor Ball (Jimmy) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Luke Thomas Ball of Rockwall, TX and Rebekah Ruth Ball of Pontotoc; three sisters-in-law, Nell Patterson of Rockwood, TN, Daisy Patterson of Warner Robins, GA, and Elaine Quarles of Randolph, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She enjoyed reading, watching game shows, playing dominos and cards, especially rummy, but most of all being with her family.
The family is grateful for all of those who helped with her care over the years, especially her two faithful caregivers, Barbara Roye of Houlka and Arweeda Gillespie of Pontotoc.
A private graveside service the life of Mary Ruth was held with Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc directing. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at tutormemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Randolph Baptist Church, PO Box 468, Randolph, MS 38864, the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice.
William Taylor
Pontotoc
William Guyle Taylor, 51, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Calhoun County. He was born January 7, 1969 to James Taylor and Terry Holley. He worked in furniture for years before starting his own contracting business. He always had a smile on his face and was the life of the family. He cherished his family with every fiber of his soul. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met.
William is survived by his wife, Brenda Taylor; mother, Terry Waldo; his daughters, Kayla Taylor (Dusty), Christy Busby (Ryan), Samantha Brown (Heath), and Kelly Young (Steven) all of Pontotoc; his sons, William Taylor, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Zachary Taylor; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Bryleigh Taylor; father, James Taylor, and stepfather, Milton Waldo.
Services were Thursday, August 27 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jerry Smith and Bro. Don Newton officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Thomas Warren, Danny Dacosta, Danny Franklin, Dusty Mason, Steven Young, and Ryan Lee. Honorary Pallbearers: Wade Taylor, Scott Taylor, and Johnny Taylor.
Bobby Walls
Pontotoc
Bobby Walls, 52, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. He was born September 30, 1967. Services were Friday, September 25, at Cooke Memorial Baptist Church. Burial followed at Redland Cemetery.
Mark Blankenship
Pontotoc
Mark Leroy Blankenship, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 19, 1963 in Vandalia, IL to Harrison Eugene and Helen Irene Blankenship. Mark was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He worked as a Team Manager for Toyota Manufacturing. Mark was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan, he enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and spending time with his dogs.
Services were Friday, September 25, at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Marty Browning officiating. Burial will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Old Loogootee Cemetery in Loogootee, IL. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his three sisters; Sandra Sowers, Nancy Blankenship and Janet Tague.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Michael Blankenship.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Mamie Saxon
Pontotoc
Mamie Lee Murphree Saxon, 98, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She was born on June 17, 1922 to Cleo Tab and Martha Jane Murphree in Pontotoc, MS. She married James Ottis Saxon on December 14, 1941 and raised a wonderful family. She was a Christian and a long time member of Midway Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Mrs. Mamie worked for many years at the Glove Factory in Houlka and Riviera Shirt Factory in Pontotoc. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed her flowers, gardening, as well as sewing and cooking for her family. Her favorite pastime was attending gospel music singings.
A celebration of life service was held Thursday, September 24, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Walker officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
She leaves behind a daughter, Theresa Jane Kuzmin of Rockford, IL; two grandchildren, Dawn Moss (Randy) and Christy Saxon Salaya (Hosea) both of Pontotoc; two great-grandsons, Justin Moss (Megan) and Levi Salaya; one great-great-granddaughter, Maci Moss; and one sister, Pat Bailey (Jay).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James Lee Saxon; son-in-law, Mike Kuzmin; two sisters, Shirley Stegall and Rachael Walker; and three brothers, Doc Murphree, Bill Murphree, and Glen Murphree.
Mame Lee's favorite Bible verse: "Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest." Joshua 1:9
Kathleen Moore
Pontotoc
Kathleen Swanson Moore, 89, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was born March 16, 1931. She was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ. She and her husband, Lloyd, started Moore's Feed in 1962. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, working in her flowers, doing crossword puzzles, and playing Rook.
Kathleen is survived by her son, John Moore, Jr. (Lajoy); her daughter, Sherria Waldrop (Mark); grandchildren, Glenn Moore (Genny), Chad Moore (Kristi), Jeremy Moore (Martina), Liz Russell (Ben), Natalie Wilson (Scotty), Kayla Russell (Wesley), Bill Waldrop (Suzanne), Christa Moore (Paul), Shanna Franklin (Glynn); great-grandchildren, Ryne, Payton, Ashton, Whit, Colton, Olivia Claire, Emi, Scout, Jared, Ally, Layla, Christina, Jayce, Mollie, Ava, Lexi, John Scott, Rylie, Cheyenne, Ethan, and Waylon; great-great-grandson, Jackson; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Moore; and her siblings, Nona Mullen (Bernie), Dorothy Cox, Rayburn, Jimmy, Larry, Linda, Glenda Moore (Kelly), and Marilyn Holladay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Lloyd Moore; her son, Johnny G. Moore; granddaughter, Rayna Moore; parents, Early and Ludie Swanson; brothers, Marlin, Curtis, L.V., Earnest, and Richard; sisters, Estmer Coleman, Vera McKnight, Frances Williams, Faye James, Leuvenia Purdon, and Norma Lauer.
Graveside service was Tuesday, September 22, at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jay Street officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Bill Waldrop, Glenn, Chad, and Jeremy Moore, Scotty Wilson, Ben Russell, Wesley Russell, Paul Moore, and Glynn Franklin.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Maywood Christian Camp, 700 Maywood Camp Rd, Hamilton, AL 35570.
Ethel Morrison
Pontotoc
Ethel Holland Morrison, 94, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born on Sep 1, 1926 to Carrie and Vernie Holland of Lilbourn, MO, and lived in Pontotoc, MS all her adult life until she became ill recently.
Services were at West Heights Baptist Church, Pontotoc, with Reverend David Hamilton officiating. Burial was in the West Heights Baptist Church cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Chad Hubbard, Britt Hubbard, Thad Morrison, Corey Roebuck, Ernest Galloway, and Mike Conn.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gernie Morrison (2004), her parents, her brothers Albert Holland, Alfred Holland, Jerry Holland, Vernie Holland Jr, and Walter Holland, her sister Mary Holland Moss, brother, Jewel Holland and a great-grandson Ethan Herrington.
She is survived by her sons Steve Morrison (Jeannie) of Conway, AR, Wendell Morrison (Patti) of Nettleton, her daughter Suzanne Morrison Hubbard (Jim) of New Albany, and her brother Richard Holland (Margarette) of Dexter, MO. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Chad Hubbard (Casey) of Southaven, MS, Thad Morrison (Veena) of Conway, AR, Britt Hubbard (Joanna) of Hernando, Tori Roebuck (Corey) of Ocean Springs, and Carrie Herrington (Ron) of Nettleton, and 11 great grandchildren, Peyton Free, Austin Morrison, Taylor Morrison, Madeline Morrison, Will Roebuck, Riley Roebuck, Alleigh Herrington, Trey Herrington, Wade Hubbard, Kaitlyn Hubbard and Piper Hubbard.
She was a graduate of Lilbourn High School in Lilbourn, MO and Draughon's Business College in Memphis. February 28 of 1946 she and Gernie Morrison were married and lived a happy family life in Pontotoc for fifty-eight years until his death in 2004. A dedicated Christian and one of the first members of West Heights Baptist Church, she volunteered her time to help others and was well known throughout the community. She was an active member of her Sunday School class, the Young at Heart group, worked many years as an Activities Volunteer for the Pontotoc Nursing Home, and did other volunteer work in her neighborhood and community until health issues no longer permitted.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and many friends. She will be greatly missed by her family all those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Heights Baptist Church.
Browning
Stephanie Weatherly
Pontotoc
Stephanie Lynn Phillips Weatherly, age 47, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahasee, FL. She was born March 11, 1973 to Harold and Virginia Walls Phillips. Stephanie was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1991 and worked as a Registered Nurse until her health declined. Stephanie battled with Multiple Sclerosis for many years but she never met a stranger and was a friend to all she met. She enjoyed being around her family and friends.
The family celebrated Stephanie's life in a private service at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Neal Perry, Rev. Philip Jackson and Rev. Doug Jones officiating; burial was in Victory Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the service.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Weatherly; her son, Will Weatherly and Hannah; her mother, Virginia Ellen Walls Phillips; two sisters, Patsy Miller and Dean and Beverly Herndon and Bro. Greg; two brothers, Jerry Phillips and Shane Phillips and Kim Watts; her mother-in-law, Wanda White and Freddie and sister-in-law, Glenise Cross and Derek; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Dean Phillips.
Pallbearers were Mike Owens, Josh Herndon, Evan Herndon, Chris Phillips, Chad Phillips and J.D. Hicks.
Please visit our website to leave a message for the family, www.browningpontotoc.com
Chad Ruth
Saltillo
Chad Ruth, 43, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. He was born May 24, 1977. Services were Tuesday, September 29, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.