Jimmy Wilder
Pontotoc
Jimmy Glen Wilder, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 19, 1957 to Everett and Dorothy McCarver Wilder. Jimmy was a member of West Heights Baptist Church and the Pontotoc Masonic Lodge #81. He was a 1976 graduate of Pontotoc High School and a member of the Pontotoc Warrior Football team from 1973 to 1975. Jimmy attended ICC, MS College and MS State, where he was awarded a football scholarship. He founded Wilder Fitness Equipment and his passion in life was to assist many schools and colleges around the county with fitness equipment to better the lives of the athletes. Jimmy treated his employees like family and was known as one that would give you the shirt off his back and expect nothing in return.
Services were Friday, September 2, 2022 at West Heights Baptist Church with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his sister, Dixie Tutor (Mark); his brother, Johnny Wilder (Janet); a brother-in-law, Richard Stephens; he was the beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, and enjoyed treating them as his own children, Stephanie, Hannah, Stephen, Kasey, Clara, John Richard and Collin, as well as Myra.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Dorothy Wilder, and his sister, Rosie Wilder Stephens.
Pallbearers were Riggen Bullard, Francisco Hernandez, Tim Lepard, Lance Reeder, Steve Tutor and Jay Hughes. Honorary pallbearers were the Wilder Fitness Equipment family.
Barbara Fitts
Pontotoc
Barbara Fitts, 77, passed away Friday, September 02, 2022, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born April 6, 1945. Services were Monday, September 5, at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial followed at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Mary Swords
Pontotoc
Mary Swords, 84, passed away Friday, September 02, 2022, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born December 1, 1937. Services were Sunday, September 4, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Ruth Louise Sparks
Pontotoc
Ruth Louise Sparks, 83, passed away August 31, 2022, in West Point, MS. She was born August 26, 1939. Momma Ruth loved her arts, crafts, her children, and teaching the children how to cook her delicious dishes. She was always up for a road trip. The visiting grandchildren always brought a beaming smile to her face.
She is survived by her children, Michael Sparks (Teresa) Marietta, MS, Donna Murry Pontotoc, MS, Cindy Hardin Dowelltown, TN, Tommy Sparks (Donna) Pontotoc, MS, and Bobby Sparks Pontotoc, MS; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Juanita Burchfield.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lee Naron; her mother, Mattie May Weaver Naron; and her 11 siblings.
Service were Saturday, September 3, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Michael Sparks and Bro. Shane Raines officiating. Burial followed in Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Kenny McInnis, Dan Barnes, Josh Murry, and Cody Sparks.
Edith Littlefield
Pontotoc
Edith Louise Littlefield, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A descendant of two pioneer Pontotoc families, she was born March 6, 1927, to Herbert and Stewart Wilson Weatherall. Edith graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1944 and obtained her teaching degree from Delta State Teacher's College in Cleveland, MS in 1947. Following graduation, Edith taught in Shannon MS, and later accepted a job teaching in California. After teaching for several years, she returned home and worked for the Pontotoc Extension Office. Her adventurous spirit led her far from home when she joined the United States Navy. After first working at the Bethesda Naval Hospital she was assigned to the Atlantic Fleet, her dream job. While serving in the Navy, Edith traveled the world and met a handsome young naval officer, Ralph W. Littlefield. They were married and settled down in Brooklyn, NY.
Edith and Ralph later moved to Washington, DC, with their young daughter, Connie. After working 20 years as a home economics teacher for Fairfax County, VA, she retired and moved back to her beloved home in Pontotoc.
Edith was a member of the Pontotoc Cosmopolitan Club, the Pontotoc Historical Society, the "Rootery" club (a group of ladies from the area having roots in Pontotoc), and a charter member of Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. She served Meals on Wheels for many years and volunteered at the Pontotoc Post Office Museum where she donated her Navy uniform. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, gardening and especially traveling the world. Known for her sense of style and elegant entertaining, she was a true Southern lady.
Edith loved the Lord and her church. She was the prayer warrior for her family, church, and anyone who asked for prayers.
Serives were at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 6, officiated by the Reverend Craig Jones. Burial was place in the Pinson family plot at the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Connie Albrite, her son-in-law, Scottie Albrite, grandchildren Amanda Leigh von Schilling (Kurt) and Joseph Patrick El-Bisi (Alissa) both of Canton, GA. She was blessed with five great grandchildren Madison Boore, Kolton von Schilling, Kyle von Schilling, Brynn Edith El-Bisi, Ellery Jo El-Bisi, and a special niece Jean Magee.
Pallbearers were Joe El-Bisi, Kurt von Schilling, Scott McCarley, Ruffin Lowry, Jeff Magee, Brad Barnett, and Roger Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, 146 Maple Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Hermon Roberson
Pontotoc
On April 4, 1941, in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, a baby boy was born to Johnny Mitchell Roberson and Christanna Ball Roberson. At an early age, Hermon professed his hope in Christ as his Lord and Savior. He became a member of Cherry Creek M.B. Church, where he remained until death.
Hermon was united in marriage to Earline Hampton Roberson on February 2, 1962. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. To this union five children were born, one daughter and four sons. He was affectionately known as Paw Paw.
Over the years, he worked at Progressive Shoe Shop, DeVille Furniture, and Sealy Home Furniture (Ellis Home Furniture). He was a skilled framer and could build anything. After retiring, Hermon was an avid gardener and could grow anything. He enjoyed the fresh air on his porch, riding his John Deere, and cutting his grass. He loved a manicured lawn.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Billy R. Roberson of Ripley, MS, Allison R. Maness of Pontotoc, MS, William E. Roberson (Nestita) of Spring, TX, Hermon Neal Roberson (Dewyanit) of Collierville, TN, and Gerald L. Roberson (Marcina) of Glendale, AZ; one sister, Earnestine Vaughn of Ecru, MS; two brothers, Elon B. Roberson of Tupelo, MS and JB Roberson of Pontotoc, MS; four sister in laws, Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, Reverend Martha Roberson, all of Pontotoc, MS, and Barbara Harris Hampton of Chicago, IL; four brother in laws, Calvin Keys (Brenda), Johnny Keys, James A. Keys, all of Pontotoc, MS, and Kenneth Keys (Sylvia) of Athens, TX. He affectionately leaves 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in his loving memory.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Earline H. Roberson; his parents, Johnny Mitchell and Christanna Roberson; father in law and mother in law, Henry Hampton and Fannie Hampton Keys; three brothers, Haywood Roberson, John (Bronk) Roberson, and MC Roberson; two sisters, Christine Green and Shelby Jean Bell.
Graveside services were Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment followed. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Vicki Swords
Ecru
Vicki Jo Swords, 60, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Holly Springs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Holly Springs, MS. She was born in New Albany, MS on August 13, 1962, but grew up in Memphis, TN. Most of her adult life was spent living in her family's hometown of Ecru, MS. Vicki was an avid reader, lover of all genres of music, loved to cook and was a crafter of many unfinished projects. She never met a good mystery that she wouldn't try to guess the whodunit, a song lyric that could stump her, or a dish she wouldn't try to spice up her own way.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Center Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, September 11, 2022 with Bro. Mitchell Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. followed by the service from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Survivors include her beloved fur baby Hip, her three sisters Cindy Swords (John) of Millington, TN, Amanda McMinn (Doug) of Germantown, TN, and Holly Barker (Kyle) of Germantown, TN. She also leaves behind her cherished nieces and nephews, Dana Messer (Justin), Sterlin McMinn, Michael McMinn, Eva Barker, Grayden Barker and one great-niece Jolene Wilson as well as her treasured cousins, aunts and uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvia Grant Swords and Frank Swords, her maternal grandparents Junior and Ethel Grant and her paternal grandparents Lester and Mabel Swords.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Scott Grant, Doug Grant, Marty Grant, Matt Grant, Sterlin McMinn and Michael McMinn.
The family requests that any memorials be made to The Tunica Humane Society or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.
