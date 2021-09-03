Has pic, use Payton logo, border
Mattie Bean
Pontotoc
Mattie Mae Bean was born in Houlka, MS on November 20, 1925 to the loving parents of the late Mr. George Washington Hobson and the late Mrs. Mittie Annie Bell Gates Hobson. At an early age, she professed her faith and hope in Christ and united with Second Baptist Church, Houlka, MS. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, walking, cooking, watching her favorite television shows, and creating arts and crafts. Mattie attended Chickasaw County Schools in Houston, MS. She was employed with the Pontotoc City School District at D. T. Cox Elementary School as a cafeteria worker for over thirty years. She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Elzie Bean and to this union they had three sons and two daughters. Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Elzie Bean and one daughter Miss Elaine Bean; Parents, the late Mr. George Washington Hobson and the late Mrs. Mittie Annie Bell Gates Hobson; three sons, Mr. Dennis Bean, Mr. Dary Bean and Mr. Jerome Bean; four sisters, Ms. Polly Hobson, Ms. Ida Hobson, Mrs. Nancy Hobson Eubanks and Ms. Louise Hobson; three brothers, Mr. Son Hobson, Mr. Louis Hobson and Mr. Jimmy Hobson; three uncles, Mr. Sammie Pulliam, Mr. Willie Pulliam and Mr. Bennie Pulliam. On August 27, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS after a brief illness, the Lord sweetly released her from this life and gave her a peaceful rest in His arms.
To lovingly remember and to cherish her memories: her loving daughter, Linda Mae Bean of Pontotoc, MS; seven grandsons, Jerome Bean, Jr., Atlanta, GA; Derrick Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Michael Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Rodney Mason, Pontotoc, MS; James Mason, Tupelo, MS; Kirk Mason, Pontotoc, MS; Neal Bean, Pontotoc, MS; four granddaughters, Nicole (Curterra) Heard, Atlanta, GA; Iris Clay, Tupelo, MS; Tonya Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Benita Clay, Shannon, MS; 15 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services were Saturday, September 4, at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Patricia Montgomery
Pontotoc
Patricia Montgomery, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services were Sunday, September 5, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Jernigan Cemetery.
Charlie ‘Bud’ Robertson
Pontotoc
Charlie "Bud" Robertson, 66, passed away Thursday, September 02, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services were Saturday, September 4, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Midway Cemetery.
Browning
Robert ‘Bob’ Griffith
Pontotoc
Robert Glynn "Bob" Griffith, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born April 11, 1944 in Marianna, AR to John Roscoe and Betty D. Stiles Griffith. Bob was a retired chemical and sales representative for the agricultural industry. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.
Services were Friday, September 3, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Hester officiating, a private family graveside service followed at Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Anice Tainter Griffith, of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, John Robert Griffith and wife Kalene of Bentonville, AR and Mark Keith Griffith and wife Missy of Pontotoc, MS; and four grandchildren, Keegan Griffith, Keelah Griffith, Grayson Griffith and wife Kathryn and Maclaine Griffith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William R. "Bill" Griffith.
Pallbearers were Keegan Griffith, Grayson Griffith, Shawn Clay, Cody Clay, Jim Long, Jack Savely and John Mitchell.
The family request that memorials be sent to NMMC Inpatient Hospice, 830 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Margaret Boland
Endville
Margaret Laney Boland, 87, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home in Endville, MS. She was born in Tupelo, MS on October 17, 1933 to John Laney and Brookie Wilson Laney.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Rex E. Boland and her parents.
She leaves behind her 2 sons, John Boland of Endville, MS and Steve Boland of Orlando, FL; 3 grandchildren, Wesley Boland (Melissa) of Endville, MS, Daniel Boland (Kayla) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Angie Boland of Blue Springs, MS; 3 brothers, Paul Laney, Buddy Laney, and Bobby Laney of Oxford, MS; 4 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There was a private burial in Endville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
