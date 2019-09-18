Obits for sept 18
BORDER
Veteran, Has picture, use Payton logo
Larry Starks
Pontotoc
Larry Starks was born April 13, 1960, to Rufus and Benetta Robinson-Starks in Gore Springs, MS. He peacefully departed this life and entered into eternity on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Larry attended Calhoun City High School where he was a star football player for the Calhoun City Wildcats and earned his GED in the military in 1980. He later moved to Racine, WI where he met the love of his life, Myra Harrell-Starks. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Myra Harrell-Starks on May 12, 1982, and in this union were born 4 daughters: Miranda, Larissa, Gabrielle, and Jessica Starks.
Larry was a proud soldier in the United States Army for 3 years in Texas where he faithfully served his country during the Cold War. He ended his military career in 1983 as a Sergeant, choosing to devote more of his time to his family.
Larry eventually moved his family to Pontotoc, MS and began working at Pontotoc Springs, where he was a loyal employee for 27 years, and was loved and admired by all of his coworkers.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Myra Harrell-Starks of Pontotoc, MS, his 4 daughters, Miranda Starks, Larissa Dastinot, Gabrielle Starks, and Jessica Starks, all of Pontotoc, MS; Grandchildren Amiyah LaRae Dastinot and Solomon Elijah Golden-Starks of Pontotoc, MS; God-daughter, Samantha Moore of Racine, WI; 5 brothers, M.L. Starks of Racine, WI; James Starks of Van Buren, AR; Robert Starks of Fayetteville, AR; Willie and Marvin Starks of Gore Springs, MS; 5 sisters, Jo (William) Berryhill, Annie White, and Gari (Clarence) Horn of Racine, WI; Bertha Howard of Appleton, WI; and Dorothy Allen of Gore Springs, MS, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Starks and Benetta Robinson-Starks, sister Jessie Dean Starks, and brothers Nathaniel and Larry Darnell Starks.
Funeral services were Monday, September 16, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Myra Harrell-Starks of Pontotoc, MS, his 4 daughters, Miranda Starks, Larissa Dastinot, Gabrielle Starks, and Jessica Starks, all of Pontotoc, MS; Grandchildren Amiyah LaRae Dastinot and Solomon Elijah Golden-Starks of Pontotoc, MS; God-daughter, Samantha Moore of Racine, WI; 5 brothers, M.L. Starks of Racine, WI; James Starks of Van Buren, AR; Robert Starks of Fayetteville, AR; Willie and Marvin Starks of Gore Springs, MS; 5 sisters, Jo (William) Berryhill, Annie White, and Gari (Clarence) Horn of Racine, WI; Bertha Howard of Appleton, WI; and Dorothy Allen of Gore Springs, MS, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Starks and Benetta Robinson-Starks, sister Jessie Dean Starks, and brothers Nathaniel and Larry Darnell Starks.
Funeral services were Monday, September 16, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
James Lipsey
Ecru
James Lipsey, 67, passed away on September 15, 2019, at his home in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Geneva Killon
Abbeville
Geneva Ruth Killion, 90, from Abbeville, MS, died peacefully in her sleep at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. There will be a memorial service at the Oxford, MS, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Lawrence Bell presiding. No flowers please. A special thanks to ALL the folks at the Sanctuary.
Browning
Martha Jo Furr Fisk
Pontotoc
Martha Jo Furr Fisk, age 90, passed away from her earthly home, after a very short illness, and into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019, while in the hospice wing of NMMC in Tupelo, MS.
She was born at home on March 19, 1929 to William Buford and Jo Margaret Knox Furr in Pontotoc, MS.
During her childhood, she took piano lessons from Miss. Vera Salmon, which ultimately led to her lifelong journey of performing on both piano and organ. At the age of 12, she had the opportunity to accompany Ms. Ruby Elzy on the piano. She enjoyed playing for the children during Vacation Bible School at her home church, Pontotoc First Baptist.
While still a child, she acquired the nickname "Hop" because she would answer their home phone in the persona of Hedda Hopper, a popular gossip columnist during that time.
After graduating from Pontotoc High School, Martha Jo attended the all-female college, Ward Belmont, for two years. She transferred to her beloved Ole Miss, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and accompanied the Ole Miss Men's Glee Club. While at Ole Miss she met her future husband, Dr. Ferris D. "Count" Fisk , and had the pleasure of being the Alpha Tau Omega Sweetheart her senior year.
Following their marriage on September 19, 1950, Martha Jo taught public school music in Turrell, AR. Later, she enriched the lives of many students in Oxford and in Pontotoc, and blessed the lives of all she touched.
One of her greatest delights, while living in Oxford was playing the organ at the Ole Miss Basketball games. She always played Archie Manning's favorite song, "Aquarius" and on a dare, played "Old McDonald Had a Farm" when the MS State Bulldogs came to town to play basketball.
Her last service was at her church home, Pontotoc First United Methodist Church, where she played the organ and piano.
She was a past member of the Pontotoc Hills Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pontotoc Music Club.
Along with her joy of playing the piano, she enjoyed gardening, telling jokes, and listening to Barry Manilow music.
Martha Jo is survived by three daughters, Mary Margaret Grisham Ferguson (John), Michelle Fisk (Tony Bethune), and Melanie Fisk (Mike Ash); two granddaughters, Margaret "Maggie" Grisham Winter (Patrick) and Alise Ferguson Young (Jay); two great-grandchildren, Cole Grisham and Kensley Winter, and a great grandchild to which she was anxiously awaiting the arrival, Wayne Young.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 37 years.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Corley, Rev. Brad Hodges and Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Visitation will continue today from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday at First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Chris Owens, Tony Bethune, Mike Ash, Stephen Donaldson, Mike Campbell and John Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cole Grisham, Ken Grisham and Wayne Mahon.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Avenue NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or at humanesociety.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
She was born at home on March 19, 1929 to William Buford and Jo Margaret Knox Furr in Pontotoc, MS.
During her childhood, she took piano lessons from Miss. Vera Salmon, which ultimately led to her lifelong journey of performing on both piano and organ. At the age of 12, she had the opportunity to accompany Ms. Ruby Elzy on the piano. She enjoyed playing for the children during Vacation Bible School at her home church, Pontotoc First Baptist.
While still a child, she acquired the nickname "Hop" because she would answer their home phone in the persona of Hedda Hopper, a popular gossip columnist during that time.
After graduating from Pontotoc High School, Martha Jo attended the all-female college, Ward Belmont, for two years. She transferred to her beloved Ole Miss, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and accompanied the Ole Miss Men's Glee Club. While at Ole Miss she met her future husband, Dr. Ferris D. "Count" Fisk , and had the pleasure of being the Alpha Tau Omega Sweetheart her senior year.
Following their marriage on September 19, 1950, Martha Jo taught public school music in Turrell, AR. Later, she enriched the lives of many students in Oxford and in Pontotoc, and blessed the lives of all she touched.
One of her greatest delights, while living in Oxford was playing the organ at the Ole Miss Basketball games. She always played Archie Manning's favorite song, "Aquarius" and on a dare, played "Old McDonald Had a Farm" when the MS State Bulldogs came to town to play basketball.
Her last service was at her church home, Pontotoc First United Methodist Church, where she played the organ and piano.
She was a past member of the Pontotoc Hills Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pontotoc Music Club.
Along with her joy of playing the piano, she enjoyed gardening, telling jokes, and listening to Barry Manilow music.
Martha Jo is survived by three daughters, Mary Margaret Grisham Ferguson (John), Michelle Fisk (Tony Bethune), and Melanie Fisk (Mike Ash); two granddaughters, Margaret "Maggie" Grisham Winter (Patrick) and Alise Ferguson Young (Jay); two great-grandchildren, Cole Grisham and Kensley Winter, and a great grandchild to which she was anxiously awaiting the arrival, Wayne Young.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 37 years.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Corley, Rev. Brad Hodges and Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Visitation will continue today from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday at First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Chris Owens, Tony Bethune, Mike Ash, Stephen Donaldson, Mike Campbell and John Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cole Grisham, Ken Grisham and Wayne Mahon.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Avenue NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or at humanesociety.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Use pegues logo and has pic
Len Shelton
Tupelo
Larry "Len" Shelton peacefully left his earthly home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka, Mississippi. A devoted husband and loving father and grandfather, he was cherished by many and will be missed by all who knew him well. Len's story began 74 years ago. He was born on April 27, 1945, to Harold Goodlett Shelton and Mildred Means Shelton in Tupelo.
In 1963, he graduated from Tupelo High School. He was in the United States National Guard for six years. During his working life, he was a butcher at Page's Supermarket, manager of the meat market at Piggly Wiggly, dispatcher at Cody Oil Company, sales representative for Sales Mark, and retired as a merchandiser at Acosta. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed turkey hunting, deer hunting, fishing and watching hummingbirds. He was known as being a master griller and cook, famous for his pot roast, steak, divinity, and fruitcake. He also enjoyed traveling, camping and his mornings at Scarlet's Donuts. A Christian, he was a member of Hope Church in Tupelo and formerly a member of Chesterville Baptist Church.
Len is survived by his wife, Sandy Shelton of Tupelo; four children, Tammy Spears (Vic) of Saltillo, Melanie Harrison (Scottie) of Pontotoc, Tina Shelton of Shannon and April Hurley (Grady) of Saltillo; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Smith (Brandon), Lauren Aldridge, Austin Spears, Alyndria Leifheit, Sophie Harrison, Banna Robinson, Addison Hurley and Brock Harrison; two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Glenn Shelton (Donna) of Belden, George Shelton of Chesterville and Margie Snipes (Grover) of McKinney, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Brandon Smith, II.
Services honoring his life were Saturday, September 14, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Dean Moody officiating. Burial was in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Austin Spears, Brock Harrison, Greg Shelton, Scottie Harrison, Grady Hurley, and Vic Spears.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
The service was recorded for those who were not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
In 1963, he graduated from Tupelo High School. He was in the United States National Guard for six years. During his working life, he was a butcher at Page's Supermarket, manager of the meat market at Piggly Wiggly, dispatcher at Cody Oil Company, sales representative for Sales Mark, and retired as a merchandiser at Acosta. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed turkey hunting, deer hunting, fishing and watching hummingbirds. He was known as being a master griller and cook, famous for his pot roast, steak, divinity, and fruitcake. He also enjoyed traveling, camping and his mornings at Scarlet's Donuts. A Christian, he was a member of Hope Church in Tupelo and formerly a member of Chesterville Baptist Church.
Len is survived by his wife, Sandy Shelton of Tupelo; four children, Tammy Spears (Vic) of Saltillo, Melanie Harrison (Scottie) of Pontotoc, Tina Shelton of Shannon and April Hurley (Grady) of Saltillo; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Smith (Brandon), Lauren Aldridge, Austin Spears, Alyndria Leifheit, Sophie Harrison, Banna Robinson, Addison Hurley and Brock Harrison; two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Glenn Shelton (Donna) of Belden, George Shelton of Chesterville and Margie Snipes (Grover) of McKinney, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Brandon Smith, II.
Services honoring his life were Saturday, September 14, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Dean Moody officiating. Burial was in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Austin Spears, Brock Harrison, Greg Shelton, Scottie Harrison, Grady Hurley, and Vic Spears.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
The service was recorded for those who were not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Browning, has photo
Jean Rodgers
Pontotoc
Sallie Jean Rodgers, age 88, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born to George Marion Biffle and Lila Ferguson Biffle. Jean married Whitson Fay Rodgers on October 7, 1947 and they were members of West Heights Baptist Church, since 1948, where she was involved with the GA's, taught Sunday school and worked with VBS for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Choir. Jean worked at the Rivera Shirt Factory for many years, setting pockets. She was an excellent seamstress and worked with the local 4-H Club for many years. Jean enjoyed her flowers, and took pride in her beautiful yard, collecting rocks and stamps from around the World.
Services were Sunday, September 15, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. David Hamilton and Rev. Bill Rambo officiating and Bill Rutledge shared reflections. Music was provided by Rev. James Francis and Bobby Forman. Burial was in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Linnette McAnally of McComb, MS, two sons; Michael Rodgers of Belden, MS and Joseph Rodgers of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Thelma Biffle Morrison of Dallas, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Lena Biffle Shackleton and Mavis Biffle Sappington; and four brothers, Dean Biffle, Sidney Biffle, Raymond (Jack) Biffle and William Biffle.
Pallbearers were Carter Biffle, Jack Biffle, William Thomas Biffle, Roger Bland, Ken Rodgers, David Rodgers and Bill Rutledge.
Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, and Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Services were Sunday, September 15, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. David Hamilton and Rev. Bill Rambo officiating and Bill Rutledge shared reflections. Music was provided by Rev. James Francis and Bobby Forman. Burial was in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Linnette McAnally of McComb, MS, two sons; Michael Rodgers of Belden, MS and Joseph Rodgers of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Thelma Biffle Morrison of Dallas, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Lena Biffle Shackleton and Mavis Biffle Sappington; and four brothers, Dean Biffle, Sidney Biffle, Raymond (Jack) Biffle and William Biffle.
Pallbearers were Carter Biffle, Jack Biffle, William Thomas Biffle, Roger Bland, Ken Rodgers, David Rodgers and Bill Rutledge.
Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, and Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Shawn Petit
Pontotoc
David Shawn Pettit, 45, passed away September 11, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born in Pontotoc, MS and was a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS. He was a 1992 graduate of South Pontotoc High School. He worked in the automotive parts industry for 30+ years. He enjoyed tinkering with old Chevy trucks, WWE wrestling, MS State, Dallas Cowboys, and anything sports related. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Shawn's laughter, smile, and larger than life personality will be greatly missed by so many.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy Pettit; brothers, Erick Pettit (Sundra), and Cain Pettit (Eulaine); sister, Angela Johnson (Jeremy); nieces and nephews, Karson and Kase Pettit, Brennen and Austin Taylor, and Mazie Mae Johnson; he will also be greatly missed by many other, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James "JW" Windham and Doris Russell Ard, Adrain and Ruby Doss Pettit, and his father, William David "Hank" Pettit, all of Pontotoc County.
Services were Sunday, September 15, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ryan Harrington, Casey Poyner, Lynn Bland, Mike Kelly, Danny Murphree, and Cody Holladay.
Honorary pallbearers were Blake McCoy and Peter Vance.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy Pettit; brothers, Erick Pettit (Sundra), and Cain Pettit (Eulaine); sister, Angela Johnson (Jeremy); nieces and nephews, Karson and Kase Pettit, Brennen and Austin Taylor, and Mazie Mae Johnson; he will also be greatly missed by many other, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James "JW" Windham and Doris Russell Ard, Adrain and Ruby Doss Pettit, and his father, William David "Hank" Pettit, all of Pontotoc County.
Services were Sunday, September 15, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ryan Harrington, Casey Poyner, Lynn Bland, Mike Kelly, Danny Murphree, and Cody Holladay.
Honorary pallbearers were Blake McCoy and Peter Vance.
Homer Myers
Oxford
Homer Myers , 73, passed away on September 07, 2019, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.