Micah Moore
Pontotoc
Micah Moore, 22, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home in Pontotoc. He was born July 1, 1997. Services were Sat., August 31, at New Hope C.O.G.I.C. at Bruce with Rev. Tracy Fox officiating. Interment was in the Friendship M.B. Church Cemetery. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Rev. Shandle Howell
Pontotoc
Rev. Shandle Lynn Howell, 48, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were Saturday August 31, at New Birth Community Church. Burial was in Cherry Creek Cemetery, Ecru. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Eliza Laverne Steward
Pontotoc
Eliza Laverne Steward, 90, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Hermitage Gardens of Oxford. She taught first and second grades at Senatobia, Vicksburg and South Pontotoc Schools for 32 years. She graduated from the University of MS. She was a member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church. She will be remembered by those who knew her for her loving habit of sending birthday, Christmas, sympathy, anniversary, get well and many other kinds of cards to those in need. Name the occasion and Laverne had a card to send. She spent her life showering love and attention on her nieces and nephews. After retirement she was very active in Camp Bluebird and Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Honorary Society.
Services were Sunday, September 1, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Elder Larry Wise, Elder Tommy Bouchillon, Elder David Wise and Elder Jonathan Wise officiated. Burial was in the Glasgow Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-sister-Elaine Quarles; sister-in-law-Mary Rush Steward; nieces-Sandra Wise (Larry), Marsha Reeder (Pete), Cathy Quarles, Beverly Jolly (TJ), Debra Clayton (Lewis) and Lisa Holcomb (William); nephews-Kyle Steward (Susan), Stacy Steward (Patti), Tim Quarles (Angie), Randy Quarles (Jennifer), Ronald Quarles (Alecia) and Robin Steward (Lauren).
She was preceded in death by her parents-Dock Radford and Lottie Miller Steward; brothers-William Steward and James Steward; sister-Modean Quarles.
Pallbearers were Ronald Quarles, Tim Quarles, Joseph Wise, William Holcomb, Stacy Steward and Kyle Steward.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to; Camp Bluebird, c/o Cheri Nipp; 662-377-6621.
