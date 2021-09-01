Mary Jane Mooneyham
Pontotoc
Mary Jane Mooneyham passed away from complications due to COVID on August 22, 2021. 
She was born July 26, 1962 in Houlka, MS. She worked in the furniture industry for most of her life and had been at Affordable Furniture for the past 14 years. She was an active member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. She was known for her infectious smile, sweet spirit, and the kindness she always showed to others. To know Mary Jane was to love her. She loved to dance before the Lord at her church and we know she is now dancing with Jesus. She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Wiggs and brother Jim B. Wiggs, Sr. 
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 40 years Randy Mooneyham, son Jeffery Mooneyham (Amanda) of Hendersonville, TN, son Jeremy Mooneyham of Pontotoc, and her two granddaughters, Trinity and Alayna Mooneyham who were the apple of her eye. She was from a family of ten and is survived by her mother, Lillie, Francis Wiggs, and siblings Billy F. Wiggs, Sr. (Sherry) of Houlka, Johnny W. Wiggs of Houlka, Barbara O. Stegall (John) of Shreveport, LA, Jeannie McVay (Willie) of Houlka, Janet Harsin (Tom) of Sheridan, Tx, Debra Wiggs of Randolph, Jerry L. Wiggs of Houlka, Donna C. Wiggs of Houlka, Tina J. Stegall (Larry) of Columbus, MS as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life was held Wednesday, August 25, officiated by Brother Jimmy Bryan. Burial immediately followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made in Mary Jane's memory to Millcreek of Pontotoc 1814 MS-15, Pontotoc, MS 38863. She enjoyed ministering there and teaching ladies about Jesus.
 
Mary Wheeler
Tupelo 
Mary Lena Bradford Wheeler was born June 9, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Her mother was Emogene Thomas Metcalf of Verona, MS. Her father was Charlie "Sandy" Bradford of the College Hill Community.  
Mary was a graduate of the Mary C. Wade High School in Verona, Mississippi. She was also a member of the school's basketball team. Mary was employed at several different companies where she made history as the first African American employee including: Driefus Jewelers, Tupelo; Sears and Roebuck, Memphis; GE, Memphis; and 20 years as a nurse assistant at North Mississippi Medical Center. 
Mary was a life-long and faithful member of Chandlers Temple C.M.E. Church in Verona, Mississippi. Mary served faithfully until her final hour. Most notably was her purchase and placement of fresh flowers at the Church altar each Sunday. She was a woman of high standards and expected the same of others.  
Mary transitioned to meet her Eternal Father on August 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center with a circle of family and friends there to say their final goodbyes and expressions of love. She was preceded in death by her mother Emogene and stepfather Lorenza Metcalf. She was married and divorced Willie L. Wheeler, Sr. (deceased).  
Mary's life will be forever cherished and remembered by her family. She is survived by three sons: Vincent of Tupelo, Kenneth (Cheryl) of Tupelo, Willie Jr. (Valerie) of Memphis; and a daughter Beverly of Birmingham; one sister, Dereeser Metcalf-Armstrong; three brothers: James Bradford, Rayburn Bradford both of College Hill, both deceased and John Flemings of Knoxville, Tennessee. Mary's life included nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one nephew, five nieces, and a host of friends including her special prayer partners. Graveside services were August 26 at the Verona cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can b made to the Mary L. Wheeler Chandler Temple Building Fund. Please write Mary L Wheeler in memo section.   Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com
 
Bobby Davis
Pontotoc
Bobby Gene "Winky" Davis passed away August 24, 2021. Bobby was born April 19, 1939, the youngest child of Carl and Irona Davis. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1957 where he played football and basketball. An avid passionate fan of "The Maroon and White" (MSU), he and his family attended football and basketball games for many years. After high school Bobby worked for the Pontotoc Progress as their photographer. He then became a professional photographer where he and his help, devoted wife, shot lasting memories for many, many weddings, graduations, reunions, families, etc. Bobby worked at IJC for many years teaching Adult Basic Education classes. He was a longtime Rotary Club member, serving as President multiple terms. Bobby loved his Lord and was a devoted, active member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc most of his life. 
He played golf every Sunday afternoon with his friends and two sons for as long as he was able. He married his love, Wanda Lee Morrison on September 10, 1960. They had two sons, Ted and Tracy. Thru his life's journey, Bobby was a devoted son, husband, proud father and grandfather (Bandaddy and Papaw), and friend. 
He leaves behind his wife, Wanda, 1 son, Tracy; 3 grandchildren, Madison, Ashton, and Blake Davis(Abby); 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Young and Thelma Morrison; daughter-in-law, Darlene Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Ted. He was the last surviving sibling of 5 children, Billy David, Ruby Clay, Ray Davis, and Polly Johnson.
Services were Thursday, August 26 at First Baptist Church. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Wally Henry, Jamie Mitchell, Wesley Walls, David Ferguson, Terry Lynn Donaldson, and Mickey Mapp.
Honorary pallbearers were Larry Young, Billy Quay Montgomery, Barnell Griffin, and Jim Long.
 
Kathy Jones
Pontotoc
Kathy Mary Jones, 59, resident of Pontotoc and native of Union County, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc.
A private family service honoring the life of Kathy will be announced at a later date. Burial will follow at The Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Prentiss County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Kathy was born January 30, 1962 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Thomas Allen Richter Sr. and Geraldine Isbell Yarbrough. She received her education in the East Union Public School System and served in the Service Sector industry that included working with the Dodges Convenience Stores for almost 25 years.
Painting, collecting stuffed animals and playing games on the internet were some of her favorite pastimes. A Christian and "President of the Residence" at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Kathy will be remembered for catching up on the "gossip" with the nurses, her entrepreneur skills for selling her spectacular art work, and her big heart and caring personality toward everyone she met.
Those left to cherish her memories include two sisters, Renna Tolbert (Jerry) of Blue Springs, Debra Dykes (Terry) of Thaxton, one brother, Thomas Allen Richter Jr. (Tabitha) of Baldwyn, and many friends.  
She is also preceded in death by her husband of ten years, Otis Hamm.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jones family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
 
Artilene Tutor
Pontotoc
Latus Artilene Jones Tutor, 102, passed away August 25, 2021 at Generations Senior Care, Saltillo, MS. She was the widow of Alvin M. Tutor. Together they were faithful members of Charjean Baptist Church in Memphis. When Mrs. Tutor moved to Tupelo, she joined Belden Baptist Church. At 102 years old, she was the oldest member upon her death. She lived a life that exemplified kindness and grace toward everyone. Her faith and trust in her Lord were shown every minute of her life. Her family was a great source of pride.
Survivors include her son, Lamar Tutor (Claire); two daughters, Sandra O'Connell and Wanda Sterling; five grandchildren, Don Sterling, Joe Sterling, Chuck Hurt, Patti Leslie, and Tim Tutor; one brother, George W. Jones(Celestine); six precious great grandchildren, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, Charlie Hurt, Morgan Comer, Brandi Plaxico, and Dustin Tutor; four great-great grandchildren, Carter Murphy, Tanner Plaxico, Cayson Tutor, and Rosie Comer.
She was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters, three sons-in-law, Charles Hurt, Robert O'Connell, and James Sterling; one son, Terry W. Tutor; and her husband, Alvin M. Tutor.
Graveside Services were Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Carey Springs Cemetery. Bro. Kenneth Leslie officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Kelby Comer, Don Sterling, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, and Dustin Tutor.
Thank you for the loving care by Generations Senior Care Staff and Kindred Hospice.
 
Annie Marie Salters
Belden
Missionary Annie Marie Givhan-Salters was born on March 23, 1940 unto the late Willie (Bud) Givhan and Birdie Mae McBride Givhan. She attended College Hill School and Ecru School in Pontotoc County. She worked in manufacturing for several years. She loved cooking, sewing, interior decorating, and had a real passion for fashion. 
Marie was married to the late James Marshall Scott and from that union came two children. She later united with the late Rufus Salters. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and united with Chapel Grove Holiness Church. Her services for the Lord included the Usher Board, Pastor's Aide President, Mothers Board, & Kitchen President until her health declined. She departed her earthly life on August 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Mississippi. 
Memories will live on in the hearts of her loving daughter Missionary Doris Rogers and devoted son Deacon Willie (Sharon) Scott, six bonus daughters; Betty (Obie) Fox, Z'Kiya Jones, Samantha (John) Westbrook, Kimberly (Robert) Montgomery, Mildred Crayton, and Tamika (RL) Mitchell. Her siblings, Zeola Meadows and Raymond (Louise) Givhan. 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Two special friends, Ollie Penson and Joyce Smith. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. 
Marie was proceeded in death by her parents , two brothers, Louis Meadows and Ellis Meadows, seven sisters, Bessie Roemack, Emma Lee Rogers, Alice R. Dennis, Lola Hill, Mable Clifton, Irene Clifton, and Leona Givhan Davis. Funeral services were Saturday, August 28, at H. L. Coleman Convention Center in Tupelo. Burial was in Chapel Grove cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
 
Arther Rhee Dillard
Pontotoc
Arther Rhee Dillard, 88, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services were Sunday, August 29, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
 
Faye Smith
Pontotoc
Faye Chunn Smith age 85 passed away July 27, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital New Albany, following a brief illness. She was born to the late Pete and Etoyle Smith on July 7, 1936. 
She is survived by two sons, Ricky Bannister, and Donny Chunn (Lorrie) both of Pontotoc, three daughters Caroline Arceneaux (Gil) of Diamondhead, Evelyn Ferguson and Kaye Sansing both of Pontotoc. Fifteen grandchildren, Melissa Dehart, Regina Malone, Jason and Justin Bannister, Connie Free, Christy Jaggers, Jamie, Wade, Donald, and Jarrett Chunn, Keedah Hayles, Kerrie Ward, Josh and Blake Sansing and Kacie Jones, three brothers, James, Odell, and Dusty Smith. She is also survived by thirty one great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lloyd Smith, two sons Randy and Billy Floyd Chunn, a grandson, David Jones, a sister, Arlene Jones and one brother, Henry Clay Smith. 
Due to Covid, a private memorial service for family and friends was held on Sunday August 1, 2021 at Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
 
James Atkinson
Oxford
James Harold Atkinson, 70, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. He lived in Oxford before moving back to Pontotoc and then going into Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. He was a bachelor that loved to hunt and fish.
Service were Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Chris Holley officiated. Burial was in the Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his sisters-Ann Jenkins (Ottis) of Drivers Flatt, Dora Lowder of Oxford, Nita Sue Holley and Denise Littlejohn both of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his father-William Henry Atkinson; mother-Susie Mae Atkinson, brothers-Bobby Gene Atkinson, John Wayne Atkinson and William Atkinson II; and sister-Edith Vaughn.
Pallbearers were Tyler Hollings, Chris Holley, Mike Prestenbach, Jimmy Eubanks, Marcus Holley and Ivan.
 
Robert Rutledge
New Albany
Robert Lee Rutledge, 81, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services were Sunday, August 29,  at Bethel Baptist Church. Burial followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
 
Teresa Marie Austin
Longview
Teresa Marie Austin died unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home in the Longview Community. She was born on November 1, 1953 to the late Richard (Dick) and Ruby Aron Austin in Pontotoc County. Teresa loved spending time with her family, her beloved dogs and especially her loving grandson Bentley. She was known for her delicious Apple Dumplings. 
She is survived by her grandson, Bentley Dill, of Mantachie and three brothers: Billy Austin (Peggy) of Houlka, Joe Austin (Regina) of Randolph, Bruce Austin of Pontotoc, a special cousin Mattie Denton- Borel of Lake Charles, Louisiana and a host of nieces and nephews. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Ruby Dill, son Richard Dill, son-in-law James Holcomb, brother James Austin, and four sisters; Sue Mask, Jean DeWild, Letha Mooneyham and Claudette Patterson. 
A private family service will be held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge.

 

