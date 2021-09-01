Mary was a graduate of the Mary C. Wade High School in Verona, Mississippi. She was also a member of the school's basketball team. Mary was employed at several different companies where she made history as the first African American employee including: Driefus Jewelers, Tupelo; Sears and Roebuck, Memphis; GE, Memphis; and 20 years as a nurse assistant at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Mary was a life-long and faithful member of Chandlers Temple C.M.E. Church in Verona, Mississippi. Mary served faithfully until her final hour. Most notably was her purchase and placement of fresh flowers at the Church altar each Sunday. She was a woman of high standards and expected the same of others.
Mary transitioned to meet her Eternal Father on August 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center with a circle of family and friends there to say their final goodbyes and expressions of love. She was preceded in death by her mother Emogene and stepfather Lorenza Metcalf. She was married and divorced Willie L. Wheeler, Sr. (deceased).
Mary's life will be forever cherished and remembered by her family. She is survived by three sons: Vincent of Tupelo, Kenneth (Cheryl) of Tupelo, Willie Jr. (Valerie) of Memphis; and a daughter Beverly of Birmingham; one sister, Dereeser Metcalf-Armstrong; three brothers: James Bradford, Rayburn Bradford both of College Hill, both deceased and John Flemings of Knoxville, Tennessee. Mary's life included nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one nephew, five nieces, and a host of friends including her special prayer partners. Graveside services were August 26 at the Verona cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can b made to the Mary L. Wheeler Chandler Temple Building Fund. Please write Mary L Wheeler in memo section. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com
He leaves behind his wife, Wanda, 1 son, Tracy; 3 grandchildren, Madison, Ashton, and Blake Davis(Abby); 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Young and Thelma Morrison; daughter-in-law, Darlene Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Ted. He was the last surviving sibling of 5 children, Billy David, Ruby Clay, Ray Davis, and Polly Johnson.
Services were Thursday, August 26 at First Baptist Church. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Wally Henry, Jamie Mitchell, Wesley Walls, David Ferguson, Terry Lynn Donaldson, and Mickey Mapp.
Honorary pallbearers were Larry Young, Billy Quay Montgomery, Barnell Griffin, and Jim Long.
A private family service honoring the life of Kathy will be announced at a later date. Burial will follow at The Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Prentiss County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Kathy was born January 30, 1962 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Thomas Allen Richter Sr. and Geraldine Isbell Yarbrough. She received her education in the East Union Public School System and served in the Service Sector industry that included working with the Dodges Convenience Stores for almost 25 years.
Painting, collecting stuffed animals and playing games on the internet were some of her favorite pastimes. A Christian and "President of the Residence" at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Kathy will be remembered for catching up on the "gossip" with the nurses, her entrepreneur skills for selling her spectacular art work, and her big heart and caring personality toward everyone she met.
Those left to cherish her memories include two sisters, Renna Tolbert (Jerry) of Blue Springs, Debra Dykes (Terry) of Thaxton, one brother, Thomas Allen Richter Jr. (Tabitha) of Baldwyn, and many friends.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of ten years, Otis Hamm.
Survivors include her son, Lamar Tutor (Claire); two daughters, Sandra O'Connell and Wanda Sterling; five grandchildren, Don Sterling, Joe Sterling, Chuck Hurt, Patti Leslie, and Tim Tutor; one brother, George W. Jones(Celestine); six precious great grandchildren, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, Charlie Hurt, Morgan Comer, Brandi Plaxico, and Dustin Tutor; four great-great grandchildren, Carter Murphy, Tanner Plaxico, Cayson Tutor, and Rosie Comer.
She was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters, three sons-in-law, Charles Hurt, Robert O'Connell, and James Sterling; one son, Terry W. Tutor; and her husband, Alvin M. Tutor.
Graveside Services were Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Carey Springs Cemetery. Bro. Kenneth Leslie officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Kelby Comer, Don Sterling, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, and Dustin Tutor.
Thank you for the loving care by Generations Senior Care Staff and Kindred Hospice.
Marie was married to the late James Marshall Scott and from that union came two children. She later united with the late Rufus Salters. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and united with Chapel Grove Holiness Church. Her services for the Lord included the Usher Board, Pastor's Aide President, Mothers Board, & Kitchen President until her health declined. She departed her earthly life on August 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Mississippi.
Memories will live on in the hearts of her loving daughter Missionary Doris Rogers and devoted son Deacon Willie (Sharon) Scott, six bonus daughters; Betty (Obie) Fox, Z'Kiya Jones, Samantha (John) Westbrook, Kimberly (Robert) Montgomery, Mildred Crayton, and Tamika (RL) Mitchell. Her siblings, Zeola Meadows and Raymond (Louise) Givhan. 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Two special friends, Ollie Penson and Joyce Smith. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Marie was proceeded in death by her parents , two brothers, Louis Meadows and Ellis Meadows, seven sisters, Bessie Roemack, Emma Lee Rogers, Alice R. Dennis, Lola Hill, Mable Clifton, Irene Clifton, and Leona Givhan Davis. Funeral services were Saturday, August 28, at H. L. Coleman Convention Center in Tupelo. Burial was in Chapel Grove cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
She is survived by two sons, Ricky Bannister, and Donny Chunn (Lorrie) both of Pontotoc, three daughters Caroline Arceneaux (Gil) of Diamondhead, Evelyn Ferguson and Kaye Sansing both of Pontotoc. Fifteen grandchildren, Melissa Dehart, Regina Malone, Jason and Justin Bannister, Connie Free, Christy Jaggers, Jamie, Wade, Donald, and Jarrett Chunn, Keedah Hayles, Kerrie Ward, Josh and Blake Sansing and Kacie Jones, three brothers, James, Odell, and Dusty Smith. She is also survived by thirty one great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lloyd Smith, two sons Randy and Billy Floyd Chunn, a grandson, David Jones, a sister, Arlene Jones and one brother, Henry Clay Smith.
Due to Covid, a private memorial service for family and friends was held on Sunday August 1, 2021 at Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
Service were Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Chris Holley officiated. Burial was in the Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his sisters-Ann Jenkins (Ottis) of Drivers Flatt, Dora Lowder of Oxford, Nita Sue Holley and Denise Littlejohn both of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his father-William Henry Atkinson; mother-Susie Mae Atkinson, brothers-Bobby Gene Atkinson, John Wayne Atkinson and William Atkinson II; and sister-Edith Vaughn.
Pallbearers were Tyler Hollings, Chris Holley, Mike Prestenbach, Jimmy Eubanks, Marcus Holley and Ivan.