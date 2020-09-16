Obits for Sept 16
Evelyn Sanders
Pontotoc
Mrs. Evelyn Sanders was born September 14, 1942 to Jack and Sitaria Johnson in Shaw, Mississippi. Evelyn lived most of her life in the Delta, where she grew up doing industrial work and field labor. Evelyn married Arthur Sanders in 1957. Evelyn gave birth to ten children, including a son that died at birth. Evelyn knew no strangers. She enjoyed cooking and feeding anyone that knocked at her door. All the neighbors in her complex knew her, loved her, and called her mama. She had been rearing children for a long long time. Mother will be missed. She stepped into eternity on September 8, 2020.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her daughter Idella Sanders, her parents Jack and Sirtaria Johnson, her Stepfather Rev. John Baker, her sisters Missouri, Ida, and Virginia, and her brothers Oscar, Jim, George, and Robert.
Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories eight children: Arthur (Beatrice), Gloria (Ali), Adella (Ronnie), Lewis (Gloria), Shelder, Walter, Stephanie, and Santonio; thirty-six grand children, eighty-eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; Three Sisters Mary Tyler and Berta Willis of Chicago, IL, and Martha Galmore (EJ) of Clarksdale, MS; as well as a host of nieces, Moufester and Beatrice, whom she helped raise; a host of nephews, Frank and Robert, who she also helped raise. She asked a few years ago that if she passed to mention Diane, whom she loved and was her favorite.
Elma King
Pontotoc
Mr. Elma King was born to the late Charlie and Zella Mae King on February 6, 1933. He stepped into eternity on September 6, 2020. He was a faithful member of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee board member, until his health failed. In 1973, Elma attended Foster's Barber College in Ripley, Mississippi. He received his diploma and became the second licensed African American Barber in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Elma King was a man who enjoyed working with his hands building things, like his own barber shop and working on cars. He had a great love for his family. Elma met and married Geneva Ross and to their union three children were born.
Elma King leaves to cherish his loving memory one son Elma Ray King, two daughters Melinda Silas (AL) of Pontotoc MS and Brenda King-Harrison (Kenneth) of Memphis TN, seven grandchildren: Prentis Slack, Bryon Slack, Trina Young, Nikki Cox, Nikia Cox, Kendria Allen, and Desiree Wright, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services were Sunday, September 13, at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com.
Kardetric Pinson
Pontotoc
On August 23, 2020, Jesus drew Kardetric Ardale Pinson into His arms and took him home. Kardetric was born on October 15, 1984 to Betty Joyce Stockard and Ronald Allen Pinson. At a young age, he would attend Greater Springhill Toccopola Church. After finishing Pontotoc City High School, he started work at Pinson's Detail until death. He was loving known as "NuNu" and "Dub."
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Betty Joyce Stockard of Pontotoc, MS; his father Ronald Allen Pinson of Pontotoc, MS; his daughter Shaniya Deshon Hereford of Chesterville, MS; his grandfather L.E. Stockard of Pontotoc, MS; his sisters: Jaleasa Stockard and Kenyada Montgomery of Pontotoc, MS; his brothers John Pinson, Travontae Sisk, and Laquillius Wilson all of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Flora Bell Pegues Stockard, and his paternal grandparents Essie Badie and Allen Pinson, all of Pontotoc, MS.
Service were Saturday, September 12, at Greater Springhill Toccopola Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com.
Kenneth Pruett
Kenneth W. Pruett, age 81, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 2, 1939 to Aaron B. and Viola Beatrice Lishman Pruett. Ken was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He worked for many years at Tetra Pak and later started Pontotoc Die Cutting and Cardboard. Ken, an Army veteran, was an avid Mississippi State fan and football season ticket holder for many years. He also was passionate about preserving the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Most importantly, he was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, September 9, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Stanteen officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his two daughters, Debbi Lum (Mike) of Columbus, MS and Ginger Douell (Jerry) of Clinton, MS; six grandchildren, Ben Pierce (Lindsey), Brantley Pierce, Alexis Lum, Addy Jones (Matt), Taner Douell (Morgan) and Olivia Douell; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Jane, Mallen, and Asher Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathryn "Kay" Pruett, a son, Kenny Pruett and a grandson, Ryder Douell.
Pallbearers were Ben Pierce, Brantley Pierce, Matt Jones, Taner Douell, Jerry Douell and Mike Lum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or at www.heart.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Ben Patterson
Pontotoc
Ben Newell Patterson, 71, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 11, 1948, to LT and Mary Furr Patterson. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966. He attended Itawamba Community College, and then was drafted into the Army. He later received his Master's Degree from Mississippi State University. He started teaching Industrial Arts and coaching baseball at Pontotoc High School in the early 1970's. He retired in 2004 from Pontotoc High School. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and running his beagles. He was a faithful member of Hope Church in Tupelo, MS for over 30 years.
Services were Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hope Church in Tupelo. Bro. Scooter Noland officiated. Burial was in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife-Gail Patterson; sons-Brandon (Emily), Adam, Scotty (Amber) and Tyler (Hailey); grandchildren-Lincoln, Mary Erin, Valerie, and Levi; his mother-Mary Furr Patterson; two brothers; three sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-LT Patterson
Pallbearers were Jackie Brown, Matt Collins, Gary Moorman, Bill Russell, Mike Russell, David Taylor, Brad Ward, and Leon Wilson.
Raymond Butts
Thaxton
Raymond Butts, 85, passed away September 6, 2020 at Oxford Veterans Home. Raymond was born July 18, 1935 in Burwell, Nebraska.He was born and raised on the family farm. He attended grade school at District #14 and graduated from Burwell High School in 1952. Ray attended the University of Nebraska Agricultural School. He farmed with his father, Cecil Butts, until 1958 when he went into the Army and served as a medic in Korea.
When his father died, he received a hardship discharge to work the family farm. He married Jeanine Deanna Meyers Dwinell on August 16, 1960. In addition to adopting her son, Martin Dwinell, he and Jeanine had two children, Raymond Wayne and Janice Deanna. Ray went to work at the ASCS office in Burwell in 1960. He took an office management position in South Souix City, NE and later transferred to Wayne, NE where he became the County Executive Director. He retired from that position November 1990 having served there for 30 years. After retirement, Ray and Jeanine sold their home and traveled, spending their winters in Benson, AZ and summers working in RV parks in Stanley, ID and Wheatland, WY. In 2007, Ray and Jeanine moved to Mississippi to be near their daughter. They enjoyed living near family and built close friendships in Thaxton, MS.
Ray is survived by his son, Raymond Wayne Butts (Sandy); daughter, Janice D. White (Wes); 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren; also a brother Kenneth Butts.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeanine Butts; his parents, Cecil and Irma Shafer Butts; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and his adopted son, Martin Dwinell.
A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, September 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Michael Wilbanks officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Harold Thompson
Starkville
Harold Adams Thompson was born on February 15, 1925 in Campton, Georgia. He was the fifth child of Roy Lee Thompson and Clarice Adams Thompson. Because both of his parents had died by the time Harold was fifteen, he was raised by his sisters, Mary and Becky Thompson. Harold demonstrated distinguished musical talent at a young age. Becky and Mary supported him and paid for his piano lessons. After entering the University of Georgia, his academic studies were interrupted by military service during World War II. While in the Army, Harold was awarded the Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars. Upon his return from service in World War II, he completed his Bachelor of Music degree in piano at the University of Georgia in Athens. There in Athens, Harold met Frances Benson. They married on August 9, 1951 in Ann Arbor, where he was completing his Master of Music degree in piano at the University of Michigan. He also pursued private piano studies with Eugene List of the Eastman School of Music. Dr. Harold Thompson earned his PhD from the LSU School of Music, where he studied the piano in the studio of Jack Guerry. Harold joined the faculty of Mississippi State University in 1970, after serving in two previous appointments at Jacksonville State University (Alabama) and at Radford University in Virginia. Dr. Thompson maintained a large private piano studio in Starkville for over forty years. Under the auspices of the Mississippi Music Teachers Association, Dr. Thompson founded Mississippi Piano Showcase, for which he served as Director until his retirement from MSU. In 2012, Dr. Thompson was honored as the sixth MTNA Foundation Fellow, selected by the Mississippi Music Teachers Association. In recent years, Dr. Thompson was named Professor Emeritus, a fitting honor for his many years of distinguished service on the faculty at MSU.
Harold Thompson died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Starkville on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by Frances, his wife of sixty-eight years. He is also survived by four children, three grandchildren and one great grandson. His oldest son, Dr. Christopher Thompson, resides in Pontotoc with his wife, Dr. Laura Thompson. Harold's only daughter, Dr. Margaret Thompson, resides in Atlanta with her husband, Walter Brown. Harold's son John lives in Austin, Texas. The youngest, Charles, lives in Athens, Georgia. Harold Thompson is survived by three grandchildren. Martin and Lena Brown, children of Margaret and Walter, reside in Atlanta. Suzanne Doerfer, daughter of Christopher and Laura, resides in Houston, Texas, with her husband Andre Doerfer and their son, Maximilian Doerfer.
A memorial service at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Starkville will be planned and announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Mississippi Music Teachers Association at msmusicteachers.org.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Donna Dillard
Pontotoc
Donna Kay Leach Dillard, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:23PM at NMMC-Tupelo, MS, due to natural causes. She was a wonderful, loving wife for 49 year and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved playing on her computer, coloring, fishing, hunting, and most of all playing with her grandchildren and grandchildren and her bible.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bobby Joe Dillard; one sister, Sherrie Leach Russell; one brother, Louis Leach; her daughter, Belinda Kay Dillard; sons, Thomas Dillard (Morgan) and Allen Moore (Thersa); six grandchildren, Bailey Coker, Tyler Coker, JT Dillard, Michael Moore, Garrett Dillard, Cadie Moore, and a bonus grandson, Joe Dillard "little man"; one great grandson, Mitchell Moore.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Leach; her mother, Mavis Leach; father, Lewis Leach; and her son, John Lewis Dillard.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Clifton Waldron officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, September 16, 10 a.m. until service time.
Logan Harr
Booneville
Logan Atley Harr, 16, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born in Starkville, MS, on September 22, 2003. He was a member of the Booneville Blue Devil Football and Soccer teams.
Logan was the son of Amelia Harr (Nathan) and Vince Harr (Jennifer). He was an outstanding athlete and was loved by all who knew him. Logan had an amazing sense of humor and would light up any room he entered.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. A memorial service will follow.
He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Lily Ruth and Bailey Grayce; two brothers, Gabriel Vincent and Ty Eugene; paternal grandparents, Justin Priess, Kelly Cunningham; maternal grandparents, Regina Capell (Stephen), Roy Baldwin (Wanda), and Oneta Cole; great-grandparents, Carlton and Ellie Moore; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Connie "Nana" Priess and grandfather, Benjamin Harr.
Honorary pallbearers was his teammates of Booneville High School Football and Soccer teams.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Rachel Hester
Pontotoc
Rachel Mae Hester, 83, entered heaven's gate on September 12, 2020. Rachel was a homemaker and an avid gardener. She was a member of Troy Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Hester; her sons, Ray Hester (Debbie), Shad Hester (Danielle), and Scott Hester (Melissa); her grandchildren, Kerri Turner, Lacey Pepper, Cody Hester, Peyton Hester, Nick Hester, Ethan Hester, Sidney Hester, and Blayze Haynes; great grandchildren, Chelsea Turner, Destiny Hester, Gracie Turner, Anna Gregory, and Hayes Gregory; and her brother, James "Hamm" Prater.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. "Pete" Hester; father, Robert Roye Prater; mother, Mary Elizabeth Prater; 6 sisters; and 1 brother.
Graveside services werel Tuesday, September 15, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Peyton Hester, Nick Hester, Ethan Hester, Cody Hester, Blayze Haynes, and Hayes Gregory.
Mary Jo Beene
Guntown
Mary Jo Wade Beene, 75, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. She was born August 20, 1945 in Guntown, MS to Willie and Jeffie Wade. She was a member of Trinity C.M.E. Church and served many years as the Primary Sunday School teacher, a Steward, and Treasurer of the Missionary Society. She was united in holy matrimony to Roy Ellis Beene in 1964 and was a devoted wife for 41 years until his death. She was employed at Blue Bell, Columbia Rope, and Lee County Schools. She enjoyed playing Dominos with friends and family.
Graveside services for immediate family were Tuesday, September 15 at Trinity Memorial Garden cemetery with Reverend Lee Pippins officiating. Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Rhonda Kay Davis and husband Corey of Guntown, MS and Roxanne K. Anthony of Chattanooga, TN; two sisters: Dorothy Ann Freeman and Carnell Wade Davis of Guntown, MS; one brother: Eddie Wade of Guntown, MS; seven grandchildren: Randall, Rhaegan, Robyn, Ravyn, De"Andre (Tiffany), Bryson (Audrey), and Blake; six great-grandchildren: Reese, Aiden, Ethan, Jade, Avery, Braeleigh and a host of nieces, nephews , cousins and other relatives and friends. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Rayna Moore
Pontotoc
Rayna Nicole Moore passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. She was born August 12, 1978, to John and Lajoy Moore of Pontotoc. She was a graduate of Pontotoc High School and Itawamba Community College, with course work at the University of Mississippi. As a Respiratory Therapist, she was employed for 13 years at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis, as well as hospitals in Columbus, Pontotoc, and Baldwyn Nursing and Rehab. Rayna was a loving and devoted caregiver with an ongoing loyalty to her patients and their families Her patients were her family. Rayna was a humble heroine. She loved her family, traveling and water, whether the beach or lake.
Services were Sunday, September 13, at Pontotoc Church of Christ, with Bro. Bob Williams and Bro. Jay Street officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her parents, her paternal grandmother, Kathleen Moore, and maternal grandmother, Carol Edwards; her sisters, Liz Russell (Ben), Natalie Wilson (Scotty), and Kayla Russell (Wesley); her nephews, John Scott Wilson, Rylie Wilson, Ethan Russell, and Waylon Russell; her nieces, Lexi Wilson and Cheyenne Russell; and her great nephew, Jackson Wilson; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Lloyd Moore, and maternal grandfather, Donald Edwards.
Pallbearers are Ben Russell, Scotty Wilson, Wesley Russell, Greg Brown, Lance Martin, Jerry Parmer, John Scott Wilson, Rylie Wilson, and Ethan Russell.
Honorary Pallbearers are Marlin Inmon, Jackie Owens, Ronnie Thomas, David Edwards, Barry Edwards, and all her cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
Cecil Roy Thorne
Thaxton
Mr. Cecil Roy Thorne, 81, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born in Booneville, MS to the late Howard and Mildred Joyner Thorne, Mr. Thorne served in the United States Army National Guard in Berlin, Germany. He was a construction contractor. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Wayne Thorne, Le Roy Thorne and Howard Thorne; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Sneed White; and brother-in-law, Donald Maples.
He is survived by his wife Harley Ann Sneed Thorne of Oxford, MS; a daughter, Susan T. Haukapp and her husband, Mike, of Atlanta, GA; a son Jeff Thorne and his wife, Nicole, of Olive Branch, MS; two grandchildren, Abbby Haukapp of Atlanta, GA and Tyler Thorne of Olive Branch, MS; a brother, Billy Thorne of Canton, MS; and a sister, Elizabeth Anderson of Las Vegas, NV.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Beulah Smithers
Thaxton
Beulah Smithers, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 09, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Services were Friday, September 11, at Bellevue Cemetery.
Bonnie Kisor
Pontotoc
Bonnie Kisor Stokes, 73, resident of Pontotoc and well known animal activist , departed this life Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Thursday, September 10 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Ms. Stokes was born February 14, 1947 in Pontotoc, the daughter of the late Corporal James Earl and Hazel Hughes Kisor. She was a graduate of the Thaxton Public School System in Pontotoc and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Ms. Stokes was blessed with a passion and love for abandoned animals. She was well known in the area for rescuing and fostering animals of all descriptions. Garage Sales and special times with her family and friends brought much pleasure to her lifelong compassion for all God's creatures.
Survivors include include two daughters, Angie Camp (Tony) and Tina Hollingsworth (Dennis), both of Pontotoc, two sons, Garry Graham of Pontotoc and Harry Graham of Alabama, six grandchildren, Jeffery and Chris Cox, Crystal Melton, Dallas and Rozland Graham, fourteen great grandchildren and a special friend, Roy Nibblet
She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Vinson.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Second Chance Animal Rescue, PO Box 165, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Artie ‘Jackie’ Towery
Pontotoc
Artie Otha "Jackie" Towery, 77, passed away Monday, September 07, 2020, at NMMC Extended Care in Pontotoc. Artie was born November 3, 1942. Services were Saturday, September 12, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.