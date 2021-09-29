Payton logo, has pic, border
Virginia Hunt
Tupelo
Virginia Ann Hunt was born December 22, 1963, to the late Alfred Townsend and Violia Cherry Hunt in Tupelo, MS. Virginia, lovingly known as "Jennie Mae," was a graduate of the Tupelo High School, Class of 1981. She also attended Jackson State University, where she loved to support her JSU Tiger Football team. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Inspirational Community Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. She worked at Bauhaus Furniture. Virginia enjoyed sewing, swimming, and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her two sons: Darius and Jemarion. Virginia departed this life on September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Vera Mae Roberson, Ruby Hunt, Kattie Reed, Loretta Shell, Clara Jean Hunt, Willie Hunt, and Larry Hunt.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: her two sons, Darius Hunt of Orlando, FL and Jemarion Gillard of Tupelo, MS; her siblings, Earleen (Frank) Reed of Chicago, IL, Martha (Walter) Golden of Pontotoc, MS, Alice Faye Trice, Marilyn Hunt, and Derice Hunt, all of Tupelo, MS; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were Friday, September 24, at Inspirational Community Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS.
Interment followed at Porter's Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Geneva Brott
Pontotoc
Geneva Brott, 95, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1PM at Immanuel Cemetery.
Melissa Mott
Pontotoc
Melissa Kay Mott 59 of Bentonia, Ms, departed this life, August 30, 2021, under hospice care.
She was born August 7, 1962 in Pontotoc, Ms the daughter of Charles Edward and Melba Jo Newell Lindsey. She was the oldest of four children.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Virgil and Maybell Lindsey and John William and Wilma Quay Newell.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua and Zachary, three grandchildren, Tristan, Gabrielle and Aden, her parents and siblings.
Lisa Frazier
Pontotoc
Lisa Michelle Frazier, 53, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Lisa was a 1984 graduate of North Pontotoc High School. She began an early enjoyable life of truck driving that carried her across most of the United States and Canada. Her daughter, Katarina, was her traveling companion and together they enjoyed many treasured moments.
Lisa is survived by her daughter, Katarina Taylor (Kevin); her grandchildren, Kaden Lane Pannell, Knox Hayes Taylor, and Kanaan Michael Taylor; her parents, W.C. and Philla Frazier; her brother, Jason Frazier (Toni); her nephew, Jay Frazier; and her step niece and nephew, Haley and Jesse French.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Webb and Inez Clowers and Earn and Rosie Frazier.
Graveside services were Tuesday, September 28, at Turnpike Cemetery. Bro. Pete Gregory officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Kevin Taylor, David Voyles, Bro. Bobby Butler, Randy Miller, and Mark Stevens.
Melvin Dowdy
Pontotoc
Melvin Dowdy, age 91, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born February 15, 1930 to Henry Milton and Nannie Mae Buchanan Dowdy. Melvin was currently a member of Cairo Baptist Church and was a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was also a Mason, and member of the Eastern Star and Lions Club. Melvin enjoyed working, farming, operating heavy equipment and loved baseball and watching his grandson play ball.
Services were Tuesday, September 28, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Moody and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating; burial followed in Shady Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Vanetta Newsum Dowdy; his daughter, Debbie Henry (Virgil); son, Kenny Dowdy (Rhonda); step-daughter, Donna Sauer (Devin); step-son, Mike Swords (Charlotte); two sisters, Mildred Kidd and Joyce McMillen (Jack); seven grandchildren, Melanie Laumann (Chris), Amanda Word (Bernard), Natalie Dowdy Robbins (Christopher), Stephanie Dowdy Davis (Dustin), Tyler Dowdy (Rachel), Julie Kidd Whitfield (Chris), Matthew Kinkennon (Amanda); two step-grandchildren, Blake Swords and Clint Harper; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Joshua Jobe, Chandler Laumann, Weston Watkins, Jackson Robbins, Cade Robbins, Connor Norris, Laken Norris, Taylor Norris, Abby Whitfield, Asher Whitfield, Olivia Whitfield, Will Whitfield, Isaiah Whitfield, Memory Kinkennon; and five step-great-grandchildren Travance Whitfield, Tylan Whitfield (Emily), Tariq Whitfield, Taran Whitfield and Sariah Whitfield; and one step-greatgrandchild Natalie Harper; and two great-great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Carston Jobe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 55 years, the mother of his children, Louise McCollum Dowdy, and a daughter and son-in-law, Linda Word (Don).
Pallbearers were Tyler Dowdy, Matt Kinkennon, Dustin Davis, Christopher Robbins, Chris Whitfield, and Jeff Dowdy. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Swords, Carl Sudduth and Ken Nowlin.
Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Larry Burns Simmons
Ecru
Larry Burns Simmons, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 28, 1950 to Olen Burns and Addie Louise Smith Simmons. Larry was a retired truck driver and a graduate of Ecru High School. He was a member of Ecru Baptist Church.
Services were Sunday, September 26, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Lindley officiating, burial was in the Criswell Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Simmons; four daughters, Cristi Bedford, Vicki Spires, Vivian Hill and Sommer Quinn; two sons, Chris Simmons and David Spires; two sisters, Sondra Waldrop and Donna Bailey; two brothers, Mike Simmons and Allen Simmons; fifteen grandchildren, Payge Morgan, Lakin Morris, Cole Morris, Lesley Bedford, Destin Simmons, Marleigh Rinehart, Jimmy Spires, Berlin Spires, Corey Robinson, Raine Robinson, Devan Cox, Dallas Hill, Declan Hill, Bailey Quinn and Brailee Quinn; and six great-grandchildren, Fallon Robinson, Finley Robinson, Drake Robinson, Maren Cox, Madden Cox and Charli Klaire Rinehart.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers were Josh Tutor, Mark Tutor, Bailey Quinn, Corey Robinson, Jimmy Spires and Dallas Hill.
Sherrie Russell
Houlka
Sherrie Russell, 62, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she attended for many years. She was a factory worker and homemaker. She loved going to the car races, playing on the computer, going to ballgames, and fishing(as long as they were biting). Sherrie loved to cook, and was great at it, loved the outdoors, and most of all loved her pet, Ginger.
Sherrie is survived by her brother, Louis Leach of Nixa, MO; her children, Christina Kuykendall (Oracio) of Forest, MS, Scotty Edington (Selena) of Marietta, MS, and Stephan Edington (Ashley) of Pontotoc, MS; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Mavis Leach and her sisters, Janis Leach and Donna Kay Dillard.
Services were Monday, September 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brian Thrasher officiating. Burial was in New Harmony Cemetery.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Todd Holloway
Pontotoc
Todd Holloway, 49, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Sunday, September 25, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Williams Cemetery.
Kathryn Waldon
Pontotoc
Kathryn Ann Walden, 91, passed away on September 22, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Kathryn was born on April 4, 1930 to Alton and Alma Bowen.
She graduated from Sherman High School in 1947 and continued her education at Ole Miss. In May of 1959 she married Carney Leon Walden of Tupelo. Kathryn was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. There she joyfully served in the Faith Evangelism program for many years.
She also was a member of the phone ministry and she loved being involved with the jail ministry. She was a big witness for Christ not only in words but by her actions. She taught Sunday School for many years.
Kathryn enjoyed teaching etiquette classes from her home for many years. She tried her best to teach boys and girls how to be proper, and if you know her son Carney, she did a pretty good job. In November, 1965 she started working for MW Windows as an accountant executive. After her husband passed away, she moved to Pontotoc where she loved reading her Bible, taking care of her ferns and flowers, playing her piano, visiting with her family and many friends. She loved spending time each day on the phone with her friends. To know her was to love her.
Kathryn is survived by her only son Carney and his wife Sandra (whom she called the boss), Two grandchildren Misty Vineyard (Clark) and Lance Walden (Kaylee) She had several Great-Grandchildren including one on the way here from Taiwan; Two nieces, Libby and Susan that she loved dearly; one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Walden
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister Billie McCarthy.
Services were Thursday September 23 at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Burial was in the Bethel Methodist Cemetery in the Endville Community.
John D. Sellers
Pontotoc
John D. Sellers, age 92, went to be with Jesus on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Pontotoc Health Services. He was born September 11, 1929 to John D. and Jennie Ruth Fitts Sellers. John was retired from the Kellogg Company in Memphis, TN. He enjoyed working, cleaning, camping, boating and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Services were Thursday, September 23, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Wayne Cobb officiating. A private family graveside service followed in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Hester Stepp Sellers; a daughter, Charquita Stalnaker (Tommy); two sons, Donnie Sellers (Melanie) and Ronald "Frog" Sellers (Kathy); six grandchildren, Robyn Milsap, Donna Gail Stutsy, Mandi Stutsy Waldrep, Beth Anne Holder, Katelyn Richardson and Stephen Stalnaker; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Evans, Brittany Mathis, Brianna Mathis, Mille Anne Holder, Grey Holder and Emma Stalnaker, one great-great grandchild, Nahmi Evans; and an adopted daughter, Kathy Richards (Doug).
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Verness Houston and Mary Sellers.
Pallbearers were Andy Stephen, Stephen Stalnaker, Michael Richardson, Jay Holder, J.W. Taylor and Robert Mitchell.
