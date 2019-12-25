Frances Oxley
Pontotoc
Frances Oxley, 57, passed away Sunday, December 06, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services were on Monday, December 9, at West Ingomar Church of the Lord Jesus Christ .
April Dawn Lewis Harris
Okolona
April Dawn Lewis Harris, 39, passed away December 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was an avid Ole Miss fan and Trent Harmon fan. She loved spending time with her family and loved all of her animals. She was a beautiful lady with a heart of gold.
She is survived by her husband, Doug Harris; her children, Colton, Nick, MiKayla and Kyrsten; her mother and father, Eddie and Patricia Lewis, Okolona; sister, Lisa Parker (Tony), Houston; mother-in-law, Cindy Putt (Scotty), Pontotoc; sisters-in-law, Debbie Griggs and Amanda Harris; brothers-in-law, Charles Harris (Melissa), Amory and Alex Harris (Lacrisha), Amory; nieces and nephews, Dylan, Chris, Brandon, Dawson, Katherine, McKenzie, Brooke, Ethan, Ridge, Riley, Reece, Lizzy, and Bryson; and a special friend, Maria Burleson Barnard.
She is preceded in death by her son, Peyton Ryan; grandfather, Alvie Griggs, Jr.; father-in-law, Douglas Foy Harris; and grandparents, Jacob and Frances Lewis.
Services were Saturday, December 21, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Drew Richardson and Bro. Joseph Faulkner officiating. Burial was in Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Dylan Minor, Brandon Minor, Dawson Tipton, Colton Harris, Scotty Putt, and Eddie Lewis.
Eliza Crawford
Ecru
Eliza Crawford , 73, passed away on December 20, 2019, at her home in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc .