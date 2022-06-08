Sandra Ard
Tupelo
Sandra Elizabeth Ard, 75, passed away May 27, 2022, in Tupelo, MS. Sandra Elizabeth was born in Pontotoc, MS on November 11, 1946, to Johnny and Louise Parker. She graduated from Algoma High School and then went on to graduate cosmetology school in Tulsa, OK. She had a lifelong career as a beautician and co-owner of Carmen's beauty shop. She was married to Larry Ard and had two children, Brad and Michelle Ard whom they raised in the Chesterville community. She was a member of Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. She was a selfless woman who had an immense amount of love for her family. She was fearless with anything that came her way and a strong woman. Sandra loved to garden and work relentlessly in her yard throughout her life. She had a love for painting and enjoyed that hobby with her sisters and grandchildren. All of her family can fondly recall her love for antiquing. Her loving memory radiates through every life that she had the chance to know.
Sandra is survived by her son, Brad Ard; daughter, Michelle Nichols (Michael); grandchildren, Ashley Miller (David), Bethany Wilburn (Nathan), Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Caitlyn Ard, and Sadie Nichols; great-grandchildren, Weston Miller, Rylee Miller, and Dixie Mae Wilburn; sisters, Zelma Clemons(Harrold) and Marie Flaherty(James); and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ard; her parents, Johnny and Louise Parker; and her brother, Jake "J.C." Parker.
Funeral services were Sunday, May 29, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Dwain Ard officiating. Private family burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Garden. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Greg Flaherty, Neal Haygood, Michael Nichols, John Parker, Johnny Parker, and Don Russell.
Betty McCain
Pontotoc
Betty McCain, 71, passed away Sunday, June 05, 2022, at Home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday June 8 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral home. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 12-2. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Angela Owings
Troy
Angela J. Berryhill Owings passed away on June 04 at her home in Horn Lake, MS. She was a nurse for over 40 years. The past 9 years she worked at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She was a high school Biology teacher at Hernando High School for 4 years. She had several papers published in medical book during her nursing career. She loved cooking, gardening and her pets and family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Eddington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8 from 5 until 8 p.m. and then Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Survivors include one sister Betty (David) Helms, one brother and beloved sister-in-law Ronnie and Gertie Berryhill; One daughter Jennie Judson, two sons Brandon Baker and Danny Owings; Seven grandchildren Natalie Baker, Briana Hudson, Harley Hudson, Christopher Hudson, Alyssa Clemons, Devin Clemons, and Stormy Hudson and 4 great grandchildren; two nephews Ron Berryhill and Lynn Helms and two nieces Becky Berryhill Jumper and Tammy Petrin.
She was preceded in death by her mother Josephine Jamison Berryhill and her father Albert S. Berryhill.
Pallbearers will be Ron Berryhill, Jimmy Hester, Robert Jamison, Chris Hudson, Devin Clemons and Lynn Helms.
Has pic, use Payton logo
Terry Prude
Pontotoc
Terry Wayne Prude was born August 18, 1965, to the late Sally Mae Cooperwood and Richard "Chick" Bates. He attended Pontotoc City School District, but he received his GED and plumbing license from Job Corps. He worked for many years in furniture factories as a bandsaw operator. His employment career ended at True Cut Frames in Pontotoc, MS, when his health declined. He was a member of College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc, MS. He loved fishing, joking with friends, and riding around.
Terry passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Mae Cooperwood; father, Richard "Chick" Bates; stepfather, William "Duck" Cooperwood; and three sisters, Diane Cooperwood, Revonda Cooperwood, and Louise Bates.
He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Cortney Harris of Charlotte, NC, and Cedric Merritt of Nettleton, MS; two sisters, Shawn Cooperwood and Latanya Roberson, both of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Bobby Ray Duke of New Albany, MS, and Norman (Lynn) Cooperwood of Ecru, MS; three dear friends, Cardell Gill, Terry Tutor, and Robert Cummings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, June 4, at Payton Mortuary. Interment followed at New Salem MB Church Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Has pic
Richey Gene Crew
Algoma
Richey Gene Crew, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
Per Richey's wishes, graveside services were at the Crew Family Cemetery, in Algoma, MS, followed by a celebration of life picnic, Saturday, June 4.
He was 62 years old. He was born on August 26, 1959 to Richard Lamar (Dickie) and Shelia Simmons Crew. Richey has been known for over 40 years as the owner and gunsmith at Richey's Gun Shop in Algoma, MS. He is also known nationwide for his custom forged knives. He was also a contestant on the History Channel's "Forged In Fire", season 6, episode 8, in April of 2019. Richey was a member of The Alabama Forge Council and the Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil Council. But more importantly, he was known for his love of Christ, and he tried to live his life, pleasing to God. He never hesitated to share his love for his Savior with others. For all his talents that he could do with his hands, they meant nothing compared to the love he had for his family. They were his life.
Survivors include, Sherry Wilder Crew, his wife of 32 years; his children, Kenny Houpt (Christy), Kassidy Houpt (Alyssa) and Codi Crew; his mother, Shelia Simmons Crew; a sister, Tabby Vaughn (Greg); his brother, Kerry Crew; he also leaves behind eleven cherished grandchildren, Kendal, Laila, Zoey, Kanon, Waylon and Willie Houpt, Kale, Kash and Kullen Houpt, Ben Dowdy and Kace Groceman; along with one great granddaughter, Wrenleigh Brand and a great-grandson, Kolton Crew Dowdy, due in October.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. (Dickie) Crew, a grandson, Kolton Houpt; and his grandparents, Leroy and Adelle Simmons and Eugene Crew and Robbie Crew Williams.
Pallbearers were Bryer Vaughn, Max Crew, Adam Wilder, Cole Ward, Dillon Ward, Dennis Wilder and Randy Ward. Honorary pallbearers were his far reaching forging family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38803 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Has pic, use cross logo
Wanda Payne
Pontotoc
On Monday evening, May 30, 2022, Wanda L. Rainey Payne, passed away peacefully at her residence in Pontotoc following a brief illness.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Payne were Friday, June 3, in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Mt. Gilead community of Cedar Grove, TN.
Mrs. Payne was born February 10, 1954, in Gibson County TN, to the late A. L. and Ruby Teague Rainey. She received her education from the Memphis Public School System and was a homemaker most of her life.
A member of West Heights Baptist Church, she was a diligent studier of the Bible on a daily basis. A strong-willed personality, Mrs. Payne was known to get dirty and run barefoot with the grandchildren that called her "Mamaw". Some of her favorite pastimes included cross stitching, needlepointing and sharing time with her family as much as possible.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 46 years, David Payne, one daughter, Kristie Mann, Pontotoc, one son, Freddie Payne (Billie) of New Albany, one sister, Alita Pickering of VA, two brothers, Jessie Rainey (Liz) of Southaven, Ron Rainey (Rose) Whiteville, TN, five grandchildren, Chance, Brady, Gus, Beth, Daniel and one great grandchild, Charlie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William, W. L., and Jimmy Rainey.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Payne family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.