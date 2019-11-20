Diane Piraino
Tupelo
Diane Marie Loudenslager Piraino, 76, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born May 30, 1943 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to B.C. and Maxine Everett Loudenslager. She was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School where she was an excellent student and athlete and a 1963 graduate of Harrisburg Nursing School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Not long after graduating from nursing school, she was married and had five children. She spent many of their younger years staying home and caring for them. Later in life, she returned to school and received her Associates Degree in nursing from Itawamba Junior College in 1980. After graduation, she began a fulfilling career as a nurse and worked many places including North Mississippi Medical Center, Cedars Health Center, Internal Medicine Associates and most had most recently worked part time at AvonLea Assisted Living. Diane had a life-long passion for exercise and dancing and as a child she performed in a group called the Three Dianes. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Deena Tidwell and her husband, Charlie of Pontotoc County and Lorie McGregor of Saltillo; two sons, Kenneth Anthony and his wife, Katie of Starkville and Jason Anthony and his wife, Cameron of Tupelo; step-son, Chris Piraino of Saltillo; nine grandchildren, Mitchel McGregor, Emilie Sanders, Nathan Tidwell, Abigail Tidwell, Dylan McGregor, Isabelle Anthony, Timothy Anthony, Asher Anthony and Jason Lee Anthony; brother, Robert "Bob" Loudenslager and his wife, Marty of Williamsport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Lee "Timmy" Anthony; and husband, Anthony B. "Tony" Piraino.
Services honoring her life will were Friday, November 15, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bert Harper officiating. A private burial was in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Mitchel McGregor, Dylan McGregor, Rob Grass, Scott Oliver, Chris Piraino and Amery Staub.
Honorary pallbearer was Nathan Tidwell.
The service were live streamed and recorded for those who were not able attend

Bobbie Ferguson
Pontotoc
Mrs. Bobbie Ruth Jones Ferguson, age 87, passed away peacefully at home with both of her devoted sons at her side after a brief illness on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on March 16, 1932 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, she graduated from Pontotoc High School where she was a member of their State Championship girls basketball team. She also attended Itawamba Community College. Bobbie married the love of her life, Wayne W. Ferguson, on April 21, 1952. They were married for 64 years at the time of his death. Bobbie began her working career at her father's business as a gravel truck driver. Later, she worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell Telephone Company for several years. She was a custom seamstress/clothing designer for a period of time. For twenty years, Bobbie was an architectural draftsman designing residential and commercial structures throughout the mid-south area. Teaming up with her husband, she helped renovate and build homes for a time. As a businesswoman, Bobbie owned and operated Little Acorn Ceramics for several years until she started her upscale catalog outlet known as The Shoe Store that was located in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She became the Vice President of Ferguson Transport, Inc. where she teamed up with her husband to drive cross-country semitrucks. Bobbie loved dogwoods, landscaping, ceramics, and driving - especially big rigs and Ford Thunderbirds! She was a very devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her two sons, David W. Ferguson and John A. Ferguson (Mary Margaret); her granddaughters, Alise Young (John Alan) and Maggie Winter (Patrick); and her great grandchildren, Harrison "Wayne" Young, Cole Grisham, and Kinsley Winter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Ferguson; her parents, Johnny D. Jones and Pauline R. Jones; her sisters, Johnnye Faye Bramlett and Gail Jones; and her brothers, Kenneth Wayne Jones and Glenn Miller Jones.
Services were Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial was in Miller Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Debra McCord Wilder
Pontotoc
Debra McCord Wilder, 66, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, TN. She was born January 31, 1953 in New Albany, MS. She attended Pontotoc City Schools and Itawamba Community College. Before completing ICC, she began work as a secretary at Futorian Corporation in New Albany and married her lifelong husband of 45 years, Dennis Keith Wilder. Over the next 30 years, she worked fulltime as an administrative assistant and later as a Human Resources Coordinator for Federal Mogul (Pontotoc Spring) and the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Before retiring, she worked for 7 years as a bank teller for BancorpSouth in Pontotoc and Ecru, MS. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and spending time with her family. She had a gift for gardening and getting anything to grow. She enjoyed creating original crafts and decorating her home inside and outside. She loved to be outdoors and watching the animals in her front and back yard.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Wilder of Pontotoc; daughter, Jennie Gullick (Bro. Allen) of Fulton; son, Johnny Wilder (Wanda) of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, Trey Gullick (Emilee), Hannah Stephens (Channing), and Luke and Will Wilder; two great grandchildren, Jakob and Micah Stephens; sister, Regina Chrestman (Charles) of Pontotoc; brother, Ricky McCord (Pat); sister-in-law, Bonnie McCord; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel McCord; brother, Gregg McCord, and brother-in-law, Tim Wilder.
Services honoring her life were, Tuesday, November 19, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Brother Dustin Long and Brother Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Trey Gullick, Channing Stephens, John Ray McCord, Adam Wilder, and Evan Boyd.
Honorary Pallbearers were David Chrestman, Cole Ward, Kenny Houpt, and Cassidy Houpt.
Browning
Veteran
Jackie Bevill
Pontotoc
Jackie Neil Bevill age 86, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born May 26, 1933 in Thaxton Ms. To Theron and Mae Wells Bevill. After graduation from Thaxton High School, Jackie enlisted in the U.S. Navy, Where he served four years. After being honorably discharged from the Navy he returned to Pontotoc Co. and married Jean Jarrett, where they settled in the Furrs Community. Jackie was hired with Air Products and Chemicals and served as manager of the Tupelo Branch. He was a member of Furrs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Jackie's hobbies included gardening, hunting and spending time with family He was Preceded in death by his parents, and wife Jean Jarrett Bevill.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc with Bro. Bobby Caples and Bro. Gary Pettit officiating burial will follow in White Zion Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his sons; Jeffery Bevill of Memphis, Jarrett Bevill and wife Simuy of Memphis, daughter; Jennifer Dodson and husband Scott of Pontotoc. Grandchildren; Elizabeth Dodson, Ian Bevill, Channing Bevill, and Pierce Bevill. Brother in law Rex Jarrett and wife Janice, nieces; Rhonda Jarrett, Syliva Caples, host of great nieces and a great nephew.
Pallbearers will be; Buddy Golding, Matt Gray, Joe Parker, Billy Wayne Dillard, Melvin Wages and Randy Todd.
Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main St. Tupelo, Ms. 38801 or Furrs Baptist Church 9011 Miss. 6 Pontotoc, Ms.38863
Browning
David Hovie, Jr.
Pontotoc
David Hovey, Jr. died on November 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 15, 1966 in Birmingham, AL. He was an electrician professionally and loved to work on cars, SEC football and was an avid Auburn Fan. He is survived by his mother, Julia Davis; sons, Daniel Brian, Dustin Brooks, Drake Bradley, Cohen Brooks, and Caleb Blake; sister, Dale Woods and a nephew, Jacob Alan Woods. He was preceded in death by his father, David B. Hovey, Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Birmingham, AL will be announced by Browning Funeral Home.
Pic
Veteran
James H. ‘Shorty’ Turner
Pontotoc
James H. "Shorty" Turner, 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. James H. "Shorty" Turner was born February 23, 1939 in Pontotoc Count to Roscoe and Lillie Martin Turner. He married his wife, Shirley Vance Turner, on March 13, 1971.
James H. "Shorty" graduated from Algoma High School in 1958. After graduation he attended Itawamba Junior College (now ICC) for two years. He then attended Delta State University where he earned a master's degree in Administration and then a master's degree in Physical Education from Mississippi State University. After graduation from college, he entered the Army National Guard. He served for six years with the 108th Armored Calvary, Company "D" of Pontotoc, Mississippi. After returning from six months active duty, he began his teaching career at Toccopola School. After the school at Toccopola closed, he became the boys' and girls' basketball coach as well as the baseball coach at Houlka Attendance Center. During his tenure as coach in Houlka, he carried both the boys' and girls' teams to the state playoffs. It is believed that this was the first basketball team in the history of Chickasaw County to go to the state tournaments. During Shorty's coaching career at Houlka, he was a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches. He was chosen t coach the North High School All-Star Girls' Team in 1969, and the North All-Star Boys' Team in 1970. He assumed the position of Principal at Houlka in 1971. In the fall of 1985 he returned to Pontotoc County to finish his career where he had begun it. He went to North Pontotoc Schools where he was the assistant high school football coach and the coach for the seventh and eighth grade football teams. In 1991, he moved to the county office where he served as Transportation Director until he retired in 1994.
Shorty was a mason and a member of the John S. Cain Lodge #259. He was also a member of the Hamasa Shrine. He was a member of Toxish Baptist Church where he served in various positions for sixty-three (63) years until his health prevented him from attending services.
Shorty served as Trustee on the Itawamba Community College Board representing Pontotoc County for thirty (30) years. He was also a member of the Pontotoc Beagle Club.
James H. "Shorty" Turner is survived by his wife, Shirley, grandson, Wes Neely, son-in-law, Brian Neely, and his sister-in-law, Corrine Turner.
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Lillie Martin turner, his brothers-Laverl, Wayne, and Rayburn Turner, his sister, Merle Russell, and his loving daughter, Jennifer Turner Neely.
Services were Saturday, November 16, at Toxish Baptist Church with Bro. Paul Childress officiating and the Eulogy by Dr. David C. Cole. Burial followed in Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were, A.M. Norwood, Ted Foster, Clay Stegall, Grant Stegall, Garry Turner, and Hulon Vance.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of the Board of Trustees of Itawamba Community College and the Men's brotherhood of Toxish Baptist Church,
His special caregivers: Margaret Bynum, Virginia Dixon, Roosevelt Wilson, and April Fitzpatrick.
Memorials may be made to Toxish Baptist Church, 1807 Toxish Road, Pontotoc, MS or Itawamba Community College, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS 38843.
Alvin Farmer
Pontotoc
On Saturday evening November 9, 2019, Alvin Lamar Farmer, 72, recent resident of Pontotoc and former resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Farmer were Saturday, November 16 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Burial was in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery near Mooreville in Lee County. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Farmer was born March 22, 1947 in Kosciusko, MS, the son of the late Earnest and Juanita Smith Farmer. He was a 1966 graduate of Tupelo High School and was currently employed in the mortgage and customer service departments at Bancorp South in Tupelo.
A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Mr. Farmer will be remembered for the pride in maintaining his beautiful yard. His hobbies included photography and he had a special love for his pet canine, "Prince". His dedication to family, friendly demeanor and pleasant personality will be missed by all who knew him.
Memories will be shared by his partner, David Villarreal of Pontotoc, one daughter, Sonia L. Wooldridge (Michael) of New Albany, two grandchildren, Kira Swanson of Saltillo and Tanner Swanson of New Albany, and one great granddaughter, Riley Altom.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Farmer.
The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105.


Daniel Hendon
Oxford
Daniel Hendon , 42, passed away on November 16, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.