Annie McKinney
Pontotoc
Annie L McKinney, 77, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.
Services will be on Wednesday December 18, 2019 1:00 at New Salem MB Church 236 Salem Lane Pontotoc.
Visitation will be on Wednesday 11:00 until 1:00 before service at the church.
Burial will follow at church cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Jeffery Lyons
Pontotoc
Jeffery Lyons was born on March 23, 1961 and gained his wings December 8, 2019. He was born to Ada Berry Lyons and Alvin Lee Lyons in Pontotoc County. He professed his faith in Christ at an early age and recently rededicated his life back to Christ. He attended McDonald United Methodist Church regularly before his health prevented him from attending longer. He was a caring father, loving grandfather, dedicated husband, dear son, a nephew, uncle, brother, cousin, and loyal friend to many. He was full of humor and loved his family passionately. Everyone that knew him loved him. He was forever giving...If you needed anything, you didn't even have to ask; He lived to give! Jeffery also loved to grill, and could take you anywhere you wanted to go. Just give him the address and "Bodean" would get you there. We will all miss him dearly.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of thirty-two years Nina Lyons, four children: three daughters Lacey Holesome-Duncan (Justin Duncan) of Pontotoc, MS, Latasha Howell of New Albany, MS, and Niada Lyons of Pontotoc, MS, one son: Jeffery Montez Lyons of Pontotoc, MS, four grandchildren: two granddaughters Zacchaea Holesome and Zamiyah Jackson, two grandsons Kerrion Bolton and Zachary Duncan. He also leaves behind his mother Ada Lyons of Bronx, NY, one brother Mashawn Simmons of Bronx, NY, one sister Brenda Lyons of Pontotoc, MS, his A-1 Kelvin Powell, and his A-1 from day one uncle Erskin Berry; his aunt Faylene Pulliam, aunt Madie Powell, uncle Rush Berry, and five sister -in- laws who shared a mutual "bond" Dihann, Laura, Cora, Linda, and Jackie; three brother -in- laws who shared that same "brotherly love" Julius, Melvin, and James; along with a host of nieces and nephews who knew there was a man whom they could depend on at all times, day or night. There's also countless cousins, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Alvin Lee Lyons, and his father by choice Romi George Simmons, along with his grandparents Willie B. and Madie Jo Berry.
Funeral service was Monday, December 16, at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Interment was at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Marilyn S. Harlow
Pontotoc
Marilyn S. Harlow, 74, passed away December 12, 2019 at NMMC - Tupelo, MS. She was a member of Black Zion Baptist Church; graduated from Algoma High School and worked at Action Industries until she became disabled. She was a kind and generous person and loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
She is survived by her two sons, Tim Roberts (Kim) and Scott Whitt (Laura); four grandchildren, Cody Roberts (Kaleigh), Cris Roberts, Sarah Whitt, and Jonathan Whitt; two great grandchildren, Finn and Ollie Roberts; one sister, Diane Taylor; one brother, Steve Bridgman (Margie); one niece and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Schallock; father, W. David Bridgman; mother, Ruth B. Bridgman; grandparents, Rev. W.M. and Cleora Davis Blansett and Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Bridgman; and a brother-in-law, Terry Taylor.
Services were Saturday, December 14, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Carney officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Cody Roberts, Jonathan Whitt, Brad Bridgman, Vic Bridgman, Jeff Taylor, and Mike Taylor.
Billy King
Tupelo
Celebration of Life Service for Master Sergeant Billy Wayne King, US Air Force Retired, 83 are set for 1:00 pm Wednesday at Pontotoc Apostolic Church with Bro. Benny Randolph officiating.
Graveside service with Military Honors will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery at 4:00 PM Wednesday
Billy died December 16, 2019 at his residence in Tupelo. He was born September 2, 1936 in Corinth, MS. to the late Herbert and Lucille King. He was a member of Pontotoc Apostolic Church, he retired from the US Air Force after 23 years ending with the rank of Master Sergeant. After retirement in 1977 he moved to Tupelo, where he went to ICC and received as associate degrees in Civil Engineering and Industrial Maintenance, he went on the work at Tupelo Lumber Co. as a buyer for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, traveling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jess King and Jerry King.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lottie James King; son, Wayne (Rita) King; daughter, Sonya (Alan) Fisk; sister, Judy Lambert; Billy James King (Mindy), Corey Fisk (Stephanie), Justin Fisk; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Fisk, Jacob Fisk and Jayden Fisk,
host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ben Riley Eldridge, Jeremiah Eldridge, Quay Criddle, Corey Fisk, Justin Fisk, Billy J. King.
A receiving of friends will occur Wednesday, from 11:00 AM to service time at Pontotoc Apostolic Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the King family.
Arrangements are under the care of McPeters Inc. Funeral Directors.
Rodney Bogue
Etta
Rodney Neal Bogue, 65, passed away December 10, 2019 in Oxford, MS. Rodney was born July 2,1954 to Robert L. Bogue and Quay Frazier Bogue of Etta, MS.
After retiring from North Pontotoc Attendance Center in Ecru, MS where he worked in maintenance, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He attended Oakdale Baptist Church in the Hurricane community.
Services were Friday, December 13, at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. J. W. Owen and Bro. Easton Smith officiating. United Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements. Burial was in the Bethel Cemetery in Etta, MS.
Rodney is survived by his mother, Quay Bogue; his wife, Charlotte Bogue; his children, Jeff Bogue (Tracy), Kim Coffey (Keith), and step son Aaron Hudson; five grandchildren, Reagan Coffey, Lauren Rodgers, Hunter Bogue, Cody Bogue, and Mason Hudson; one brother, Richard Bogue (Joyce).
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Bogue; grandparents, L.R.(Pobie) and Etta H. Bogue, Earn and Rosie Frazier.
Pallbearers will be, Thomas Todd, Tracy Davis, Graden Hooker, Rodney Akers, Ronnie Grant, Larry Parrish, Pat Todd and Jerry Bolden.
For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
James Thomas Easley
Pontotoc
James Thomas Easley, 77, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. He was born July 26, 1942. Services were Saturday December 7, at McDonald U M Church Pontotoc. Burial followed in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of services.