Mrs. Margaretta Rudell King was born July 23, 1947 to the late Tommie Vaughan and Odessia Judon Vaughan. She passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Mrs. Margaretta was a faithful member of The House of Miracles International Ministry under the leadership of Apostle/Pastor Lachelle Cameron and Overseer Frank H. Cameron. Before her health failed, she was a member and church mother of Center Hill Church in Pontotoc, MS. She was treasurer, secretary, cook, missionary, and sang in the choir at Center Hill Church. She was later a member of Ecru Second Baptist. She attended Pontotoc Attendance Center and was a graduate of the class of 1965. She also attended Mary Holmes College where she obtained her degree in social work. She worked as a social worker in Amory, Aberdeen, and Pontotoc. She worked for Rev. Robert Jamison. She also attended Foster Cosmetology and Tupelo Cosmetology where she became a licensed beautician. She also worked for Wal-Mart in Pontotoc and many factories for years until her health failed.
Mrs. Margaretta leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Taylor King of Pontotoc, MS; children: Dennis (Annett) Vaughan of Pontotoc, MS, Pastor Lachelle (Frank) Cameron of Guntown, MS, Eric (Erin) King of Tupelo, MS, Flora J. Mosby of Milwaukee, WI, Peggy C. Lee of New York, NY, Danny T. Lee of Milwaukee, WI, Jeffery (Debbie) King of Pontotoc, MS, Betty (Mark) Deputy of Toccopola, MS, Jimmy (Ann) King of Pontotoc, MS, and Ronnie (Latisha) King of Toccopola, MS; sisters: Ruby Doris Pegues, Lula Mae Townsend, and adopted sister Genevia Heard; four aunts Mary Francis (Rev. Charles) Keys, Hattie (Harvey) Barr, Ann (Sammie) Judon, and Earnestine (Jessie) Vaughan; best friend: Irene Lindsey, special friends: Ann Simmons and Dorothy Wade, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and children she helped raise. She is preceded in death by her parents Tommie and Odessia Vaughan, husband Franklin Dennis Lee, Sr., two sons: Franklin Dennis Lee, Jr. and David T. Lee, brother Thomas Frank Vaughan, and grandson Earnest Lindsey, Jr.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 3, at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Walter Bradshaw, 83, passed away Sunday, August 04, 2019, at Diversicare of Amory in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 10AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
George "Porgie" Eustace Davis, 65, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, with his wife and family by his side, at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. He worked as a cable lineman for 40 years. He enjoyed spending his time with his family, outside under the shade trees, and playing cards and dominoes.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ward Davis; his children, Mickey Ward(Christina) and Charlotte Ledbetter(Eddie); his mother, Johnnie Mae Davis; five sisters, Donna Sansing, Debbie Hester(Ray), Deidra Tutor(Mark), Doris Ard and Daphne Burchfield; two brothers, Greg Davis and Glen Davis; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hoyle Davis; two brothers, Gerald "Nut" Davis and John Davis; and one brother in law, Donnie Sansing.
Services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brandon Murphree and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Ward, Greg McCoy, Zach Coomer, Mark Tutor, Mike Biffle and David Ward.
Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until service time.
Tommy K. Garner, Sr., 60, passed away Friday, August 02, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Alvin Carthel Hale, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home. He was born December 21, 1944 in Pontotoc County to Alvin Charlie Hale and Kara Hollis Hooker Hale. Carthel was married to his wife, Wanda Tubbs Hale, for 56 years. He was a farmer, a woodworker, and an entrepreneur. He was also a pilot. He completed and began flying his orange, red and yellow bi-wing airplane in 1987. In the 52 years, he and his wife lived in the Hurricane community, the community remembered him flying and preforming aerobatics in the sky above them.
Funeral services were Monday, August 5, 2019 at United Funeral Service. Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery. United Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Tubbs Hale; one son Kerry Hale (Angelia); one daughter, Carla Hale Coker (Jim); four grandchildren, Erikka Claire Bateman, Matt Coker, Chase Hale, and Brandon Hale; two great grandchildren, Scarlett Montgomery, and Jackson Hale Bateman; one brother, Collier Hale; and two sisters, Joyce Mooney and Eva Dobbs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Charlie Hale, Kara Hooker Hale, and two brothers Jeff Hale, and Mike Hale.
Craig Dillard, 42, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Tuesday, August 6, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.