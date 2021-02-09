Willie Pinson
Ecru
On November 17, 1946, Willie James Pinson was born to Oscar and Annie Bell Pinson in Memphis, TN. Years later, Willie James' parents relocated to Mississippi, where he began school at Ecru Elementary. Due to a school transfer, he attended Pontotoc Attendance Center, graduating in 1966. In his early teens, he accepted Christ as his Savior and became a member of St. Paul MB Church in Ecru, MS, where he remained until his death. Willie James was affectionately known to his siblings as James Oscar, and to his friends as "Left". His hobby was fishing, which he loved doing. His fishing buddy was Jim Brown (his Brother-In-Law). In 2016, Willie James suffered a stroke and became a resident of New Albany Health and Rehab. In 2018, he was transferred to the Pontotoc Health and Rehab, where he was a resident until his death. Willie James was the father of five children.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Khandi (Swaine) Thompson of Park Forest, IL, Chadwick (Shannon) Lipsey of Grand Prairie, TX, Michael (Doris) Lipsey of Pontotoc, MS, and Willie Oscar Pinson of Pontotoc, MS; One brother Kenneth Pinson of Memphis, TN; Five sisters: Mary (Danny) Vance of Belden, MS, Annie (Jim) Brown of Ecru, MS, Kathy (Joe) Hull of Memphis, TN, Betty McGhee of Memphis, TN, and Doris Jones of Flint, MI; Seven grandchildren, One great grand, Two aunts, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Willie James was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Annie Bell Pinson, grandparents Henry and Katie Edwards, one son Willie James Pinson Jr, one brother John Eddie Pinson, and one sister Gloria Jean Sharp.
Services were Saturday, February 6, at St. Paul MB Church Cemetery in Ecru, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Johnny Coleman
Thaxton
Johnny Brooks Coleman, 74, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS after an extended illness. Johnny was born to Jewel and Nylee Hunter Coleman on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1946 in Pontotoc, MS. He spent his childhood and adult life in the Thaxton Community. After graduating from Thaxton High School in 1964, he attended Itawamba Junior College for two years. In 1966 Johnny joined the United States Navy serving as a hospital corpsman and air rescue medic, earning sailor of the month at Johnsville, PA. In 1969 he commissioned the USS Juneau completing his service in 1970. After returning from service, he worked at Dean's Industry, then owning and operating the Thaxton Grocery, and retired from Tecumseh Products with 20 years where he worked as supervisor in 2001. Always community minded, Johnny served on the Pontotoc Community Hospital Board, worked with Thaxton Boy Scouts, Volunteer Fire Department, and Thaxton Lions Club. He received the Outstanding Young Man of America Award in 1981. Johnny was also a charter member of the Pontotoc Historical Society and a member and past post commander of the Pontotoc American Legion Post 16. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and raising hunting dogs. He was a member of the Clear Creek Wildlife Management Association and Pontotoc Dog Hunters. Johnny has served the Town of Thaxton as alderman (1973-1989) and as Mayor from 1989 to the present. He enjoyed working in the community especially helping with benefits and fundraisers where he cooked his special stews and fried fish. In the past few years, Johnny compiled his family history and The History of Thaxton. More than anything he treasured and loved his family.
He leaves his precious grandson Jarrod, of the home and wife, Martha Jo whom he married in 1973. He is now reunited with his beloved son Jonathan Brooks Coleman whom he adored. A man of faith, Johnny attended the Primitive Baptist Church. Also surviving Johnny is his sister, Dianne Phillips (Sonny) of Saltillo; his brothers, Jerry Coleman (Nancy) and Steve Coleman (Angela) both of Thaxton; sister-in-law Brenda McCharen, Jeannie Powell (Kent) of Woodland, brother-in-law Cecil Stegall (Michelle) of Mandeville, Louisiana, and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents, Jewel and Nylee Coleman of Thaxton; his great niece, Brittany Rhea Phillips; his father-in-law, Fred Stegall, brother-in-law, Johnny McCharen and sister-in-law Debbie Stegall.
Services were Thursday, February 4, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Paul Sims officiating and Hugh Gene Turner offering the eulogy. Burial was in Thaxton Cemetery with military honors. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
The family appreciates the care he received at NMMC during the past two weeks and especially his caregiver Peggy Sisco who helped take care of him the last two years. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to the Thaxton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23, Thaxton, MS 38871.
Pallbearers were Jarrod Coleman, Jeffrey Coleman, Eric Coleman, Jarett Bishop, Zane Moody, and Wells Russell.
Honorary Pallbearers were Town of Thaxton Board of Aldermen: Steve Moss, Bryson Dillard, Grant Gooch, Kim Hooker Gilliam, and Nick Ford; Town Clerk, Sammie Jaggers; Town Marshal, O'Neil Warren; Thaxton Fire Department members; Park Board; Pontotoc American Legion Post 16 members; Breakfast group at the Hot Air Cafe; and Clyde Roye, Jr. and Steve Bramlett.
Danny Lindsey
Pontotoc
Danny Ray Lindsey, 56, passed away Monday, February 01, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services were on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Black Zion Cemetery.
David Hurst
Pontotoc
David Allen Hurst, of Pontotoc, MS, gained his wings on February 4, 2021. He was born October 26, 1980 in Maben, MS.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Louise Gazaway Hurst and his father, George Bernard Hurst; and a brother, George Allen Hurst.
He is survived by two daughters, Chasity Hurst of Delta, LA and Karli Clark of Maben, MS; two sisters, Stephanie A. Hurst and Betty L. Hurst, both of Algoma, MS; two grandchildren, Claira of Delta, LA and Kason of Vicksburg, MS; he had seven nephews and eight nieces.
The family will have visitation at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 13, 2021, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM Saturday, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Charlie Simmons
Randolph
Charlie Wayne Simmons, 84, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House - Tupelo, MS. Charlie Wayne was born on July 29, 1936 to Eric and Gladys Simmons in Randolph, MS. He was a truck driver for many years before retiring from MDOT. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with family and friends.
Charlie Wayne is survived by his son, Chris Simmons (Donna); his daughter, Cindy DiDonna (Joe); his grandchildren, Kyle Simmons, Josie DiDonna, and Kaylin Simmons; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gale Miller Simmons; his brother, Billy Simmons; and his sisters, Betty Houpt and Jean Tutor.
Service were Tuesday, February 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Larsen Plyler officiating. Burial was in Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Joe Dodson, Dennis Cox, Matt Waldrop, Davin Young, Sidney Holley, and Kyle Simmons.
Gerald ‘Hawk’ Holcomb
Pontotoc
Gerald "Hawk" Douglas Timothy David Holcomb, 58, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home. He loved hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, his family and his dog Gomer.
A graveside service was held Sunday, February 7, at Eddington Cemetery. Bro. Cody Childress officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors were his wife-Patty Holcomb; children-Amber McMillen, Cody Holcomb both of Pontotoc and Brandon Taylor and Lance Dendy (Loretta) both of Houston, Mississippi; 8 grandchildren; two sisters-Vickie Chapman (Gerald) and Judy Holcomb (Bobby) both of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents-David and Grace Holcomb.
Pallbearers were Shane Coker, Brennan Taylor, Jim King, Steve Huffman, David Strevel, Spencer Taylor and Tim McCullon; honorary-Bubba Taylor and Michael Taylor.
Carol Edwards
Pontotoc
Carol S. Edwards, age 77, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at her house, surrounded by her family. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. She loved being outside and building fires.
Funeral services were Sunday, February 7 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include a daughter, Lajoy Moore (John); two sons, Barry Edwards (Tanya) and David Edwards (Pam); eight grandchildren, Liz Russell (Ben), Natalie Wilson (Scotty), Kayla Russell (Wesley), Jordan Edwards (Jordan), Hope Edwards, Shelby Edwards, Jake Edwards and Alyse Tutor; eleven great-grandchildren, Lexi, John Scott and Rylie Wilson, Cheyenne, Ethan and Waylon Russell, Luke, Hayzes and Case Edwards, Lizzy Hamblin and Ella Tutor; one great-great grandchild, Jackson Wilson; and a brother, James Stegall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edwards; a granddaughter, Rayna Moore; a great granddduaghter, Ellie Edwards; her parents, John Henry and Dallie Stegall; two sisters, Frances Lodell Franks and Doris F. Taylor; two brothers, J. D. Stegall and Willie Gene Stegall.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Edwards, Jake Edwards, Ben Russell, Scotty Wilson, Wesley Russell and Donald Stegall. Honorary pallbearers will be John Scott and Rylie Wilson, Luke Edwards, Ethan and Waylon Russell, Jackson Wilson and Hayzes and Case Edwards.
Memorials may be sent to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Vera Hurst
Pontotoc
Vera Nell Shettles Hurst was born in Pontotoc County, MS on June 30, 1927 to Lewis Earlston and EV Vaughn Shettles. She was the middle of three girls: sisters were Peggy Zoe Wilkinson and Dorothy Jean Lowery; all preceded her in death. She attended Mississippi Schools and achieved Sophomore status part-time at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. She married Henry Crossland and gave birth to Katrinka (Kay) Legg and later Jules W Hurst with whom she had Jules W Hurst ll (Sonny) and Janis Hurst Travis. Sonny and Janice also moved to heaven prior to her.
Vera was a military wife and traveled extensively with her family stateside and abroad (where she taught English as a second language to the locals) during his Air Force career. She held various employment positions (often as Church secretary) as they moved frequently.
They then settled in Kentwood LA when he retired and lived there for fifty years or so; she worked much of that time with the Department of Health and Human Services from which she eventually retired. After her husband passed away, she returned to the Pontotoc area. She finally moved with her daughter and caregiver, Kay, to the Biloxi area where she was living at her passing.
Vera was a born again Christian and very active in Southern Baptist churches throughout her life; she enjoyed serving the Lord and teaching in church programs with Christian friends and church members most recently at Parkway Baptist Church in Biloxi. She had a quick wit and good sense of humor and a love of family. She is survived by her daughter Kay and daughter-in-law Susan Mobley Hurst, 5 grandchildren and spouses: Adam J Legg (Anja); Jodi C Legg (Larry Gladysh); Brandon H Travis (Janis); Jillian Hurst Cramer (Chris) and Jules W (Jay)Hurst lll (Elizabeth). She has 2 great grandchildren Lindsey Latino (Bryce Hymel) and Conner Legg, and 7 great great grands: Mia, Londyn and Sophie Hymel ; Evie Cramer; and Henry, Charlotte and Victoria Hurst. She has a sister in law Theople Hurst of Louisiana and a cousin Bob Shettles of Mississippi and numerous much loved nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She died on February 1, 2021 in Biloxi MS. Her funeral will be held at Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc MS on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. with visitation from Noon until service time. Brother Brett Williams will be officiating. Friends and family are invited and we will be taking safety precautions with social distancing and masking. She will be interred beside her parents at the Ingomar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Legg, Brandon Travis, Larry Gladysh, Randy Vogler, Mike Stewart, and Curtis Gregory. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Lula Hoover
Houlka
Lula Mae Hoover was born into life on February 2, 1933, to the late Henry and Lillie Hill-Turner in Houlka, Mississippi. She accepted Christ as her savior and became a member of Second Baptist Church of Houlka, where she remained a faithful member until her illness. Lula enjoyed cooking, babysitting, sewing, and talking. She never met a stranger. Lula united in holy matrimony to James Henry Hoover. She departed this life on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Lula is survived by two daughters, Vickey Hoover and Nita Griffin, and one son, Lynn Roy Hoover, all of Pontotoc, Mississippi; a special nephew and niece, Jettie and Jacquelyn Cooper of Chicago, Illinois; a special family, Carl and Betty Daniels, Joyce Turner, and Richard and Peggy Fitts, along with their children and grandchildren, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Lula was preceded in death by her husband James H. Hoover; parents Henry and Lillie Hill Turner; her sisters Mary Cooper, Elizabeth Cooper, Ruby Fitzpatrick, Uris Turner, Lily F. Thomas, Lucille Turner, and Vera Ellen Turner; and two brothers Fred Turner and Milton Star Turner.
Service were Saturday, February 6, at County Line Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Services were entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
