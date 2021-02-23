Charles “Buddy” Golding
Furrs
Charles "Buddy" Golding, 85, gained his heavenly wings on February 17, 2021. He was born December 10, 1935 and raised in the Black Zion Community. Later his family moved to Furrs in Pontotoc County where he resided until his death. In 1995 he opened Golding Nursery on Kings Hwy. A respected and honest business man, he loved helping people make their yards beautiful. Buddy had an infectious personality. He never met a stranger and had many corny jokes to tell for anyone who would listen. His laugh was contagious. One could write a book on the many pranks he pulled on his coworkers while at the old Phillips Garden Center on Main Street and Sears at the old mall. He also played plenty on his friends, family, and his Furrs Baptist Church church family. He was a loving father and friend. Buddy was loved and respected by many and will leave a big void in many hearts and lives. He will be greatly missed.
Buddy is survived by his two daughters, Shelia Ratliff(Bart) of Toccopola and Teresa Golding of Furrs; his grandson, B.J. Ratliff of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Jean Peeples(Bill) of Pontotoc; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Speck and grand dog, Harley.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ocie Akens Golding; son, Jerry Golding; sister, Kathryn Golding Peeples, and parents, Frank and Nannie Golding.
Services were Tuesday, February 23 at Furrs Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Burial was in White Zion Presbyterian Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Melvin Wages, Johnny Keith, Billy Wayne Dillard, Randy Todd, Brent Todd, and Shannon Gunter.
Honorary pallbearers were Jackie Bevill and members of Furrs Baptist Church.
Clara Tucker
Smyrna, Georgia
Clara Guin Tucker, age 88, went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 15th, 2021. Her final days were spent at Pruitt Health in Blue Ridge, GA. She was born on May 17th, 1932 to M. A. Guin and Ludie Goode Guin in Pontotoc, MS.
She was a beautifully optimistic person who spent her life taking care of her family and making the best of her career. She retired from Occidental Chemical Company in 1990 after 34 years of service. She followed her career from Memphis, TN to Atlanta, GA where she remained after retirement. Her love for the Lord was evident to all who knew her. She was a member of Kennesaw First Baptist Church in Kennesaw, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Clyde Guin, Howell Guin, Joel B. Guin, Alvis E. Goode, and Carl B. Goode. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Tucker Rogers, grandson Kevin Michael Rogers, granddaughter Karen (Michael) Rogers Jones, and great-grandson Hayden Vernon Jones.
A graveside service was held at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, GA on Saturday February 20th, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to honor her memory by making contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Jessie Fisher King lll
Tupelo
Jessie Fisher King lll 48, was born June 30, 1972 in Lee county to the parents of Jessie F King ll and the late Minnie King. He departed this life February 16, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church in Tupelo under the leadership of Pastor Willie J. Matthew. Fisher was a very happy go lucky person. He was the best secret keeper. I know he is telling it all now to his mom. Fisher loved listening to Ray Charles music, watching cartoons, and being a happy little fella. He went to school at the Regional Rehab. and the Adult Day Care in Tupelo, MS He has four brothers, John King, Jeffery Fields, James Long and the late Bobby King. 5 nieces and 4 nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews and great great. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Jessie Mary King, William and Georgia Dukes, great -grand Fisher and Rass Jane Crayton; also preceded by one uncle and three aunts. Graveside service will be Wednesday, February 24, at 12 noon at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Jerry Williams
Pontotoc
Jerry Dewayne "Wizard" Williams, 77, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery.