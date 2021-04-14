Billy Ray Davis, 59, passed away April 3, 2021 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS. Billy was a member of Impact Ministries Church. He loved his family. His hobbies were watching wrestling and westerns, walking, riding his biggest brothers horse, and NOT chopping wood.
Billy is survived by his brothers, Ronnie W. Davis of Ecru, MS and George W. Davis of Amory, MS; sisters, Martha Maria Davis Barnes of the home, Mary Jane Davis Stepp of Tunnel Hill, GA and Janet Lynn Pierce of Harrisburg, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alford W. Davis; mother, Margaret Guyula Pearson Davis; brothers, Larrie James Davis and Archie Lee Davis; sister, Margaret Ann Stubblefield; and longtime fiance, LaDonna Rae Cole.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Impact Ministries, 37 Owen Bend (Hwy 9 and Hwy 341), Pontotoc, MS, with Bro. Luther Bagwell and Bro. Jeff Bagwell officiating. His nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. After the memorial service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Ronnie's house at 1382 Main St, Ecru, MS.
In Memphis, she and her husband raised their family, became a part of the community, and enjoyed close relationships with friends and neighbors. Even the retirement of her husband did not slow either of them. She continued to mother and love her family, continued her many friendships, and continued her faithful service to the Lord, including her decades long membership and service at Frayser Baptist Church.
After 73 1/2 years of marriage, her husband passed away in 2015. Strengthened by God through everything, she continued to focus upon the future, her family and friends, and her service to the Lord.
Mother of 5, Grandmother of 14, Great Grandmother of 15, and Great Great Grandmother of 1, she was the inspiration to everyone and the love of everyone. A mother's love is limitless, and her love knew no bounds. Her life was a life well lived that will live on in others.
A celebration of life service was held at Family Funeral Care in Memphis, Tennessee. A Graveside Service was held on Sunday, April 11, in the Ecru Cemetery.
Ms. Morrison is survived by children, Lena Cherry(Harvey), Nelda Briscoe, Myra Humphries, June McKnight(Ray), James Ray Morrison, Joyce Warren(Dexter), Patsy Collums, and Lamar Morrison(Linda); 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorthy Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; brothers, Enouch Corder, Rad Corder, and Neal Corder; sisters, Gwendola McCoy, Mary Robertson, and Lounette Wages.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brad Jones, Tate Balton, Emmett McKnight, Clint Cherry, Christopher McKnight, and Tyler Mancuso.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude or West Heights Kitchen Fund.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 13, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Gary Pettit officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her sister, Clara Jaggers; her brother, Richard Calloway and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shelby Calloway Johnson and three brothers, William Allison Calloway, Niles Blake Calloway, Jr., and Dexter K. Calloway.
Pallbearers were Devin Shewmake, Jeff Spencer, Kenny Calloway, Billy Wayne Dillard, Shannon Gunter and Randy Todd.
A family graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at Sand Springs Cemetery, in Pontotoc County, MS. Minister Clifton Curtis will conduct the service. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Berry Williamson (Jim) of Oak Ridge, TN, and a granddaughter, Valerie Henderson (Verlin) of Atlanta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Loraine Graham, Bernis Graham and Melba Jean Russell; and two brothers, John Marlin Waldrop and John Eston Waldrop, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Children's Building Fund at First Baptist Church, 106 E. Lumpkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
