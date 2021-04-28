Annie Williams
New Albany
Annie Frances Faulkner Williams went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born September 17, 1933 in Pontotoc County to Norris O. Faulkner, Sr. and Ruby Johnston Faulkner. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dwight G. Williams on June 10, 1950.
Annie and Dwight were instrumental in organizing the Outreach Ministry at Ingomar Baptist Church, where she had been a member for 76 years.
Annie lived her life true to her Christian faith. She loved the Lord, her family, church and friends. She has always been a Christian example to her community.
Services were at United Funeral Service Tuesday, April 27 with Rev. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer will be officiating. Burial was in the Ingomar Cemetery.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Cristie Printup; a great granddaughter, Jessica Printup; a great grandson, Patrick Printup, all of Southaven; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Williams of Ingomar; a sister-in-law, Mary Faulkner, also of Ingomar; two very special nephews, Mike Faulkner (Cheritie) and Bart Faulkner (Windy); a special niece, Sue Sigman of Cordova; and several great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry D. Williams; a brother Sonny Faulkner; in-laws Victor and Charlie Pearl Williams and a brother-in-law, James Carson Williams.
Pallbearers were Gary Allen, Bill Gray, Jimmy Yarbrough, Jerry Fitzgerald, Bobby Williams, Kenny Gregory and Ed Prawl. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Outreach Ministry group of Ingomar Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Ingomar Cemetery, c/o Larry Williams, 1022 CR 90, New Albany, MS or to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS
United Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Martha Allen
Thaxton
Martha Ann Allen, 86, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 21, 1934. Services were, Sunday, April 25, at West Ingomar Pentecostal Church. Burial will followed at Ingomar Cemetery.
Thelma Plunk
Pontotoc
Thelma Clytee Plunk, 83, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born October 13, 1937, in Lambert, MS, to Ezra Van Norman (Todd) Towery and Lubye Foster Towery.
Thelma married Theo Plunk on August 20, 1956, and they lived in several locations during the 20 years Theo served in the U.S. Air Force, including Washington, France, Ohio, Japan, Delaware, and New Jersey. After Theo's retirement, they returned to Mississippi and settled in Pontotoc County. Thelma worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for local businesses in Pontotoc for several years. She was affectionately known as "Grandmother" by many throughout Pontotoc. She loved watching sports on TV, traveling, and shopping in antique stores. She enjoyed reading, was a lifelong learner, and she loved a good joke. She especially loved spending time with her family. Thelma was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons Jay Plunk (Anita) of Hernando, Carlton Plunk (Michelle) of Saltillo, and Jeffrey Plunk (Tammy) of Thaxton; her grandchildren Sundra Pettit (Erick), Alacin Patterson (Shawn), Kayla Gray (Joe), and Lerissa Robbins (Dustin) of Pontotoc, Heather Notvest (Kyle) of Brandon, Nathan Plunk (Kelli) of Saltillo, Kyle Plunk (Ashley) of Bogart, GA, Chelsea Plunk of Southaven, and Catherine Sullivan (Matt) of Pocahontas, AR; her great-grandchildren Karson and Kase Pettit; Abby and Jaxon Patterson; Rowan, Hunter, and Connor Gray; Alden, Ava, Aubrey, and Austin Robbins; Nolan Notvest; Elizabeth and Barrett Plunk; Emry Plunk; and Jake Sullivan; and her and her three sisters-in-law Nell Towery of Pontotoc, Mary McDonald (Mack) of Greenville, and Ann Tomlinson (Jimmy) of Heber Springs, AR.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son David Plunk, and her brother Jackie Towery.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements. Her funeral service was Sunday, April 25, at the funeral home, with Brother Tommy Inmon officiating. Burial was in the Bellevue Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Nathan Plunk, Kyle Plunk, Erick Pettit, Shawn Patterson, Dustin Robbins, Joe Gray, Kyle Notvest, Matt Sullivan, and Chris Brown.
Martha Sue Ray
Pontotoc
February 22, 1931- April 21, 2021
Martha Sue Ray was born on February 22, 1931 to Robert Henderson and Lovie McCullough in the White Zion Community of Pontotoc County, MS. She passed away on April 21, 2021 at age 90. Her life was marked by her family's experience with the "Great Tupelo Tornado of 1936." when her family simultaneously lost their home and General Store business to the storm. Miraculously, they were all blown over 100 yards from the location of the house and suffered only minor injuries. This experience had a profound influence on her all of her life.
Martha began her education at the Zion School where she attended until transferring to Pontotoc High School graduating in 1950. She was an active participant in many school activities. She was a farm wife and a homemaker. She married Billy Rex Ray in 1950 and had two sons, Robert A. (Bob) Ray and Gregory Rex Ray. She performed all the duties of a farm wife in those early years transporting field hands, completing payroll and serving as what could best be described as an employee health nurse to the families who lived and share-cropped on the farm. All of this she did while gardening and caring for the needs of her family. Later in life she was best known for her remarkable service to family members who were aged or succumbing to illness.
From an early age she displayed a musical talent and began to study piano with a community teacher, Mrs. Blanche King, matriculating to Miss Vera Simon's instruction later during middle school years. For more than thirty years she served as the pianist/organist in a wide variety of church programs.
Martha worked briefly outside the home employed by The First National Bank of Pontotoc. She made several life-long friends during these years which led her to relish her voluntary service to The First Choice Bank as a proxy voter at meetings of The Board of Directors for the institution. She enjoyed following the bank's progress and growth over the years and the careers of her friends who remained in the bank's employ.
Services were Saturday, April 24, at the Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Truman Scarborough officiating. Burial was in the Zion Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Martha is survived by her sons: Bob (Debbie) Ray of Pontotoc and Greg (Ann) Ray of Tupelo. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Evan (Christy) Ray of Houston, TX, Dr. Jordan (Lili) Ray of Atlanta, GA, Whitney (Kyle) Hood of Birmingham, AL, Lauren Ray of Tupelo and Heston (Dr. Ashley) Ray of Macon, GA. and her beloved great-grandchildren; Harper Ray, Charlotte Ray, Stella Ray, Houston Ray, Henderson Ray, Evaleigh Ray, Griffin Ray and James Ray; and a special caregiver, Inez Keith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Rex Ray. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Evan, Jordan and Heston Ray, along with Kyle Hood, Van Ray and Patrick Ray. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Gill.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN and the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Susan Short
Furrs
Susan Simmons Short, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 22, 1963 to James Thomas and Mary Evelyn Bedford Simmons. Susan was a member of Furrs Baptist Church. She grew up in the Endville Community and attended church at Endville Baptist Church with her family, and was a 1981 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and attended North East MS Community College. Susan was Director of the Business Office at Mill Creek in Pontotoc, before her health failed. She enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with her granddaughter, Laura Beth.
Services were Friday, April 23, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Glen Reeder, Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Lance Pickens officiating; burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Short; a daughter, Emily Short Newell and husband, Jered; her mother, Mary Evelyn Simmons; her mother-in-law, Joan Short; three sisters, Patricia Lynn Wilson (Robert), Barbara Ann Bryant and Martha Jane Dye (Wayne); and a granddaughter, Laura Beth Newell.
She was preceded in death by her father, her father-in-law, Wayne Short, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Steve Bryant.
Pallbearers were Will Vaughan, Chris DeVall, Keith Parker, Nick Dye, Scottie Harrison, Steve Russell and Rodney Hodge. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Vaughan, Owen Vaughan, Kennon Parker, Eli Ward, Liam DeVall and Miles Dye.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice or to the North MS Health Services Foundation, C/O Cancer Care or Hospice Care, 830 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
