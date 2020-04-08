Obits for April 8
After graduating from Randolph School in 1961, he began work for Bellsouth Telecommunications in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1964. In Tupelo, he was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. He was a thirty-second degree freemason of Lodge #318 in Tupelo, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a Hamasa Shriner always working to support the Shriner's Hospitals for Children. He retired from the engineering department of Bellsouth Telecommunications in 1996 after 32 years of service, afterwards moving to Randolph, Mississippi.
He finished out his life an active member of Carey Springs Baptist Church where he enjoyed serving as the church's treasurer for a number of years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family, whom he loved so very much.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Katherine Steward Fooshee, a son Jimmy (J.J.) Fooshee, Jr., and two grandchildren Hunter Owen Fooshee and Samantha Haven Nanney.
He is preceded in death by his mother Carnell Bridgman Hanks, stepfather Haskell Hanks, and his father Robbie Ladale Fooshee, stepmother Sammie Gooch Fooshee, aunt Gracie Killough (Lamoine), uncle Flake Fooshee (Catherine), and his dearly loved daughter Angela Kaye Nanney.
Pallbearers were Larry Bishop, Mickey Floyd, Roger Fooshee, Gary Nanney, Mitchell Speed, Jimmy Steward, and Buddy Vandiver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital which has provided vital care to the family for years. Donations may be made online or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The family had graveside services at Friday, April 3, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc assisted the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his two daughters, Cynthia Ray (Tommy) of Pontotoc, MS and Pam Sartin of Houlka, MS; one son, Robert Mitchell Pratt of Pontotoc, MS; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Harold Wayne Pratt, a son, Michael Joe Pratt and a grandson, Robert Mitchell Pratt, Jr.
Donnie Wayne Holesome was born October 16, 1954 to the late Nettie Mae Hamilton and James Edwards in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of McDonald United Methodist Church. On March 10, 1983, Donnie married the love of his life, Bonnette Cherry. God blessed them with thirty-seven years of marriage. Donnie was a family man who loved all and was loved by all. On Sunday, March 22, 2020, he departed this earthly life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. A private family service was held Thursday, March 26.
Donnie is preceded in death by his parents: James Edwards, Nettie Mae Hamilton, and Murl Hamilton, and three brothers: David Lee Armstrong, Jimmy Morris Holesome, and Bobby Holesome.
Donnie leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of thirty-seven years Bonnette C. Holesome of Pontotoc, MS; one sister Dorothy Holesome of Peoria, IL; two brothers Willie (Ella) Holesome of Baldwin, MS and James (Brenda) Patton of Jackson, TN; one aunt Emma Harrell of Pontotoc, MS; four brother in laws: Rev. Donnell (Kathaleen) Cherry of New Albany, MS, Lee Cherry of Pontotoc, MS, Henry (Shirley) Cherry of Algoma, MS, and Thomas Joe (Mary) Cherry of Pontotoc, MS. Although he didn’t have any children of his own, he helped raise his nieces PeTrina C. Gates of Pontotoc, MS, Takeshia Cherry of New Albany, MS, Eugenia Holesome of Peoria, IL, and his nephew Eric Holesome of Peoria, IL. He also helped raise their children: Derien Cherry, Stephanie Cherry, J’Kendrick Cherry, Taniyah Welch, LaCora Holesome, Jordan Grandy, Landon Newby-Holesome, Kayla Newby-Holesome, Anthony Newby-Holesome, and one great great niece Kaitlyn C. Cherry. He also leaves a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Interment was in New Salem MB Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Geraldine Little
Saltillo
Geraldine Roebuck Little, 77, passed away April 4, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House-Tupelo, MS. She was born in Sumner, MS, living most of her life in Clarksdale, MS, working as a beautician. After retirement, she moved to Pontotoc, MS. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh at everything she said. She loved to cook and spend time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Phil H. Little; her children, Cameron Little(Becky) and Stephanie Butler(Randy); seven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and her two sisters, Florence Lester and Marjorie Newton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Benton Roebuck and Ettie Roebuck; her brothers, Sunny Roebuck, Terry Roebuck, and Billy Joe Roebuck; and one sister, Louise Huggins.
There will be a graveside service Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jay Stanley officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials in her memory to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
Flora Stepp
Ecru
Flora Ellen Swords Stepp, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1926 to Lonnie Clinton and Mattie Bain Parrish Swords. She was a member of Cairo Baptist Church and the Woodmen of the World, Ecru Lodge. Flora had taught school, and worked at Futorian Furniture Manufacturing and Irwin B. Schwabe. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and working word puzzles.
Due to the Corona Virus and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Cairo Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2 PM, with Rev. William Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 75 years, James Robert Stepp of Ecru; a daughter, Martha Owen of Blue Mountain, MS; a son, Jeff Stepp of Ecru, MS; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Stepp of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin), Elizabeth Stepp LeFors, Chris Stepp, Scott Pannell (Katelynn), Josh Pannell (Amber), Chase Pannell (Caila), Jessica Riales (Brian) and Julie Stepp and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jackson "Jack" Swords and a son, Don Stepp.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chris Stepp, Brian Riales, Brody Hendrix and Adam Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jennifer Rodgers, Elizabeth LeFors, Jessica Riales and Julie Stepp.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Earl Wheeler
Verona
Earl Wheeler 73, passed away from earth to his heavenly rest on April 3, 2020 at his son home in Verona, MS. He was born April 19, 1946 in Lee county unto the late James Wheeler and Lou Ollie Shack Wheeler. He was a very active member of Mt. Zion M. B. Church Verona, MS. He served as a trustee, usher, mass choir, past president of the male choir, and past Brotherhood President. He also retired from the City of Verona after 36 years of service.
Earl loved sports and was a baseball umpire for 45 years and a "die hard" Red Raiders fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Wheeler, his parents, three brothers, three sisters, and mother- in-law Jannie Tompkins.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph (Tabitha) Wheeler and Mark Wheeler: two sisters Phyllis Freeman and Glenda (Emmitt) Logan: nine grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation but graveside will be Wednesday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Mt. Zion cemetery in Verona. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com