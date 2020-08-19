Jeffrey Montgomery
Pontotoc
Jeffery Lynn Montgomery, 59, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Jeff was born and raised in Pontotoc, MS, where he lived his entire life. He was a graduate of South Pontotoc High School. Jeff was the epitome of a gold ole country boy. He loved his family above all else and he loved being outdoors. He was happiest riding his 4-wheeler, accompanied by his beloved dogs, Buddy and Chloe.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Montgomery; daughter, Kirsten Foster (Jake); brother, Thad Montgomery; nephew, Chad Montgomery (Jamie); and great nieces and nephews, Cohen Montgomery, Ashton Montgomery, Eaden Montgomery, and Madison Mitchell.
He is preceded in death by his father, Neil Montgomery; grandparents, Coke and Zora Permenter and Lawrence and Anna B. Montgomery; and a brother, Ricky Montgomery.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 15, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc . Private family burial followed in Springville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Terrell Collums, Skippy Sappington, Mike Biffle, Shane Onsby, Mike Stewart, and Robin Taylor.
John David Keith
Pontotoc
John David "John Boy" Keith, 36, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services were Saturday, August 15, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Willard Carter
Pontotoc
Willard Carter passed away peacefully at his home on August 12, 2020, after a battle with cancer. His wife and two daughters were by his side. He was also known around Pontotoc as Mr. Willard. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. After he retired from Washington Furniture, he traveled this past year with his wife. He had a love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved traveling to the mountains.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Carter; daughters, Stephanie Unruh (Martin) of Marion, AR and Jill Roberts of Fulton, MS; grandchildren, Hayden and Hanna Roberts, Whitney and Garett Wilson of Amory, MS, Mallory and Austan Rea of Marion, AR, and Makalie Ross of Marion, AR; great-grandchildren, Davis, Rooks, River, Briley, and Addalynn; sisters, Martha Holloway, Mary Simmons, and Cathy Bates; brothers, John Carter, Leslie Carter, and Mike Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Bertha Carter of Star City, AR.
Funeral services were Friday, August 14 at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Calton Hall, James Hall, Greg Deakle, Allan Melder, Anthony Sullivan, and Jerrell Dearman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Heights Baptist Church or Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Brenda Roberson
Ecru
Brenda Joyce Tallant Roberson, 61, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at North Miss Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born November 12, 1958. Services will be today, Wednesday, August 19, at 2 p.m. at Cairo Baptist Church at Ecru. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at at the church. Burial will follow in the Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Associated Family Funeral Homes in Tupelo is in charge of arrangements .