She was born January 18, 1943 to the late John Mitchell Roberson and Christanna Ball Roberson in Pontotoc County, MS. She professed hope in Christ at Cherry Creek MB Church of Ecru, MS at an early age. She later became a member of Naylor Chapel C. M. E. Church. Shelby Jean met the love of her life Henry Rex Bell. They joined in holy matrimony on September 5, 1971. They had two sons Ken and Kelvin Bell. Shelby Jean was known for having a deep affection for her family, talking on the phone, and always a smile on her face. It brought her great joy listening to her brother JB's gospel group sing. Shelby Jean was known for her loving personality. She never met a stranger and could hold a conversation with anyone she met. Shelby Jean had a strong work ethic. She worked to contribute to making a living for her family. Shelby worked at Keystone Manufacturing and Pontotoc Nursing Home for many years until her health failed.
Shelby leaves to cherish her memory Kelvin Bell, two grandchildren Antrell and Kellyann, one sister: Earentine Vaughn, three brothers: Elon Roberson, Herman (Earline) Roberson, JB (Gracie) Roberson, three sister -in- laws: Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, and Martha Roberson all of Pontotoc, MS, one special niece who grew up next door: Angela Ray, and Alvis Vaughn a special nephew who was there to take her to wherever she needed to go, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and two special friends Irene Lindsey and Emma Lou Keys.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Rex Bell, one son Ken Bell, her parents: John Mitchell and Christanna Ball Roberson, father-in-law and mother -in-law: Willie and Delilah Bell, three brothers: Haywood Roberson, John (Bronk) Roberson, and MC Roberson, one sister Christine Green.
Graveside services and interment were Sunday, August 22, at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
She confessed a love of Christ at an early age at Blackland M.B. Church. She later joined Palmetto C.M.E. Church after she met and married the love of her life, Albert L. Wright. He preceded her in death. To this union three daughters and two sons were born: Pat, Daisy, Mary, Al, and Reverend Ernie. She was a loyal and devoted member of Palmetto C.M.E. Church, where she served as the Senior Choir president, Sunday School teacher, Usher Board President, Stewardess Board President, Missionary Hunger and Meals for Millions, Board of Christian Education member, Kitchen Ministry, and Evangelism and Human Concern. She was employed at NMMC for over forty years as a CNA. She was a graduate of Carver High School in Tupelo, MS. She was also a cheerleader for the Carver Blue Devils. Jennie loved people, and she especially loved her grandchildren. She was caring, polite, considerate, generous, affectionate, patient, understanding, loving, and forgiving. She would go out of her way to make others feel special, to make them happy, or feel more confident in themselves.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her five children, Pat Berry (Walter), of Tupelo, MS, Daisy McShan (Willie) of Belden, MS, Mary Bolden of Belden, MS, Al Wright of Belden, MS, and Reverend Ernie Wright (Hazel) of Belden, MS; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Cotton (Charles) of Chicago, IL and Myrtle Collins (Eddie) of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones, and friends.
Services were Saturday, August 21, at Palmetto CME Church. Interment followed at Palmetto CME Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Linda Carol Maples of Halls Crossroads passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 17, after years of fighting ovarian cancer. She was 62. Known by family and friends as Carol, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Danny Maples, her sons and their spouses, Jake and Madison Taylor and Zack and Laney Lawson, and her grandson, Hutton Taylor. She is also survived by her mother, Anne Chambers, and her three brothers and their spouses, Marc and Tafie Tolleson, David and Joy Tolleson, and Glenn Jr. and Debbie Tolleson.
Carol was born in El Paso, Texas on June 5, 1959. After graduating from Maryville High School in 1977, she earned a BSBA in accounting from the University of Tennessee and worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority until she retired in 1999 to focus on raising her sons. Later in retirement, she and Danny owned and operated Big Oak Shoes in Halls.
She was a light. Carol's sharp wit and warm smile drew everyone to her. She loved pickleball, golf, card games, and the Tennessee Vols. Her family adored everything she cooked, especially her fried chicken. She was happiest when swapping funny stories with friends and family. But nothing made her smile more than her grandson, Hutton.
She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. Carol dedicated much of her life to raising Jake and Zack. She set high standards for them and did everything she could to help them succeed. While she encouraged their professional growth, she was most concerned with developing their faith, character, and success as sons, friends, and husbands. She always knew when her boys (including Danny) needed discipline or when they needed comfort. She loved family vacations and would meticulously plan every minute of the trip months in advance. She did not want to waste a second when she was with her family.
Above all, Carol was a follower of Jesus. Her faith eclipsed her illness. Even through her suffering, she never lost hope, and her faith never faltered. Her resilience inspired everyone around her. She was always thinking of ways to serve others, no matter what she was going through. You could count on her to help you through hard times. You still can.
Carol left this world as she lived in it—full of grace and surrounded by people who loved her. While those she leaves behind are saddened to see her go so soon, we know that, for the redeemed, death is not a punishment but a reward for a life lived righteously.
Funeral services were Monday at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Arden Taylor and Rev. Allan Taylor officiated. Graveside services were at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers were: Jake Taylor, Zack Lawson, Marc Tolleson, David Tolleson, David Booth, Allen Morgan. Arrangements were by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. www.berrylynnhurst.com
Glen Tutor, 49, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Glen was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend. He found purpose and meaning in life through his work as a manufacturer and adjuster. When he wasn't working; you could find him fishing, hunting, or watching a football or a baseball game in his shop. He rarely left a family event without his nieces and nephews following behind him. Being in nature and vacationing with his friends and family is where he was most at peace.
Glen is survived by his wife, Tina Tutor; his sons, Brandon Tutor and Dustin Tutor; his mother, Sarah Tutor; his brothers, Rodney Tutor(Denise) and Timmy Tutor(Ginger); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Judy Stancil; sister-in-law, Lisa Gray(Scott); nieces, Haley Huffman(Johnathon), Lindsey Tutor, and Macey Tutor; nephews, Brooks Tutor and Kolby Tutor; and great nephews, Kohen Tutor and John Boston Huffman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Tutor; and his grandparents, Bro. Marvin and Ethylene Grubbs and Ivy and Lona Tutor.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, August 25, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Shane Dunaway officiating. Masks are required to be worn during the visitation and services. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Chad Grubbs, Jason Grubbs, Rodney Newell, Carson Newell, Scotty Pennington, Dustin Hardwick, Charlie Tohill, Mark Duggar, and Tony Mask.
Debbie Pope, 55, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021 Family and friends can pay their respects from 5-7PM. There will be no public service.
Jimmy Lee Bland, 70, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Thaxton High School. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the United States Army 18th Engineer Brigade. Jimmy was the owner of Ridgecrest Insurance in Pontotoc. He was married to Marquita for 49 years and enjoyed his family, fishing, and working in his yard.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marquita Bishop Bland; his son, Michael Bland (Jamie); his granddaughter, Kerri Bland; and his brothers, Billy Bland and LaDean Bland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Bland; his mother, Pauline Bland; and his sister, LaJuan Collums.
Private family services were held Saturday, August 21, 2021. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Dessee Beatrice Goodrich, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Hasse, TX on December 21, 1922 to Rena and Monroe Nash. Educated in Longview Public Schools, she graduated from Judson High School in 1941. Dessee worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Company during WWII. She married Robert Eugene Goodrich in 1942. This union produced two children, LaDon Gene (Genie) and Robert Kendall (Ken). Due to her husband's job with Postal Inspection Service, they moved from Texas to Tupelo, MS in 1955, then to Memphis in 1971. After retirement in 1976, Robert and Dessee moved to their farm in Pontotoc County, where they spent many happy days riding horses, fishing, hunting and gardening. Dessee was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chickasaw County. Also active in the Pontotoc County Homemaker's Club and other organizations. She enjoyed painting, making pottery and loving on her grandchildren.
Graveside services were in Eddington Cemetery with Rev. Jay Stanley officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Ken (Ladean) Goodrich, her son-in-law, Jim Robbins; grandchildren, Trace Robbins (Rosemary); great-grandchildren, Annalise Robbins, Timothy Goodrich and Cody Goodrich; great-great grandchildren, Weston, Lanna and Allie Goodrich, Caiden and Stella Grace Goodrich; and a sister, Joyce Pentecost of Tyler, TX; also many nieces and nephews.
Dessee was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Genie Robbins; a granddaughter, Jennifer Robbins and a grandson, John Goodrich.
Annie Ruth McGregor, 74, passed away August 18, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Annie Ruth grew up in the Esperanza Community and attended Hurricane School. She married the love of her life, Gerald McGregor, in January 1962. She became a member of the Randolph Community where she spent her entire life raising her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others. Annie Ruth worked at Brookwood for 18 years. When the grandchildren came along she quit public work and opened up her home to keep her grandchildren and many others. She was a member of Randolph Baptist Church. She was one of a kind, loved fiercely, and led by example in a quiet and gentle way. She was a great friend to all who knew her. Never wanting the attention on herself, she always took care of everyone else, even to her last moments.
Annie Ruth is survived by her husband, Gerald Wayne McGregor; two sons, Terry McGregor (Kathy) and Thomas McGregor (Penny); six grandchildren, Chesley McGregor (Callie), Nickolas McGregor (Caroline), Hope Edwards (Charles), Caroline Gilbert (Kevin), Jordan Edwards (Jordan), and Cathryn Dillard (Adam); six great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Kinsley, Miles, Lawson, Luke, and C.J.; and her sister, Martha Shettles (Charles).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Auther and Kate McCaine; and her two brothers, Rex and Jimmy McCaine.
Services were Friday, August 20, at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial followed in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Kevin Gilbert, Chesley McGregor, Nickolas McGregor, Adam Dillard, Jordan Edwards, and Charles Rainey.
Jacklyn Mae Pence was born October, 16, 1930 to Jack and Opal Burchfield of Pinedale. She went to her Heavenly home on August 18, 2021. After losing the love of her life when she was 38 years old, she stayed strong in her faith and focused on her children. As her family grew, so did her role in their life. She took pride in helping to raise all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Up until her passing, she still got up early each morning to get dressed and get her makeup on. She said she did it because for so many years she felt like she had to in case one of "the kids" needed her for something. Friends and former coworkers describe "Jackie" as a lot fun. She always found something to laugh about.To know her was to love her and no matter what you were going through, she would be there to listen and give you advice.
She is survived by her two children, Terry Pence (Jeannie) and Cheryl Reeves (Ricky); a sister-in-law, Sue Burchfield; 7 grandchildren: Jodi Garner (Brant), Carrie Martin (David), Derek Williams, Jacqueline Barefoot (Chris), Michelle Williams, Calan Reeves, and Kelsey Reeves. She also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren: Claire, Catherine, A.J., Maggie, Jacen, Anakin, Jack, Jaina, Matt, Elaina, Amelia, Lilly and Silas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Pence; her daughter, Pat Mills; her brother, Thomas Burchfield and her sister, Helen Richardson.
Tutor Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements. Services were Friday, August 20.
Pallbearers were Derek Williams, David Martin, Brant Garner, Chris Barefoot, A.J. Martin and Jacen Barefoot. Honorary pallbearers will be Calan Reeves, Anakin Barefoot, Jack Garner, Matt Martin.
Burial was in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Pinedale.
Leonard Arthur Dearman, a native of Pontotoc, MS and long-time resident of Gonzales, LA, died peacefully at 5:39 p.m. on August 16, 2021, at the age of 89, surrounded by his sons and caregivers at Magnolia Assisted Living in Gonzales.
Leonard worked in the chemical industry for nearly 40 years before retiring as a production manager with Triad Chemical in Donaldsonville, LA. He was a 1951 graduate of Algoma High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. He cherished his time in the military, serving abroad and received an honorable discharge as Staff Sergeant. He loved the sport of basketball, playing in high school and serving as player/coach of the 18th Weather Squadron team in Germany, and dedicated many years coaching youth sports with his sons. While stationed in Europe, he met his wife, Rosemarie Klings of Berlin, Germany. They married on April 22, 1956 in Smyrna, GA, and settled in Memphis, TN, where they adopted their two sons. They relocated to southern California in 1967 before finally settling in Gonzales, LA in 1969.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Rosemarie Klings Dearman, parents Odie Bell Marshall and Glen Enoch Dearman, all nine of his siblings; Vernie Russell Dearman, Viola Spuryer, William Everette Dearman, Lillie Mae Harlow, Glendora Robinson, James Harvey Dearman, Leroy Dearman, Vera Bell Self, and George Levert Dearman, and twin grandsons Hunter Angus and Jacob Ryan Dearman.
He is survived by his two sons Stephen Glen Dearman and wife Donna of Dutchtown, LA, and Mark Keith Dearman and wife Melissa of Baton Rouge, LA. His four grandsons: Dylan, Noah, Myles and wife Jessica, and Avery and long-time girlfriend Blake Lea Bueto.
Funeral services were Saturday August 21, in the Browning Chapel. Burial was in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be his two sons and four grandsons.
The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude and thanks to Dr. John Fraiche, Tasneem Harry, his sitter and angel caregiver of three years, Tammy Duhon and the entire staff at Magnolia Assisted Living for their care and support, and Nurse Paulette Edmonston and Clarity Hospice for their wonderful compassion and care throughout.
Mr. Kreston Andyray "Andy" Williams, age 44, of Boaz, Alabama formerly of Pontotoc died on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 7:00 pm at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Williams was born in Mississippi on May 23, 1977, to Donnie & Cheryl Waters Williams. He was employed with Federal-Mogul.
Mr. Williams is survived by his Wife: Kristy Williams of Boaz, Son: Zane Williams of Geraldine, Parents: Donnie & Cheryl Williams of Mississippi, Sister: Kimberly & Nathan Tutor of Mississippi, Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents: Kreston & Mary Lou Williams, Elizabeth Williams, and Menzy Waters.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Vanderbilt Clinical Research Center, 1161 21st Ave S Suite 2400, Nashville, TN 37232.
Terry Keith, 60 of Pontotoc, passed away on August 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Terry was born in Mississippi to Dalton and Hazel Chunn Keith on August 26, 1960 and was a self employed plumber. Arrangements are provided by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation.
Mr Keith leaves behind a daughter Tammy Lynn Parker of Pontotoc and grandchildren Brandon Wayne Parker, Skyler Reid Parker, and Shelby Dawn Brown Parker. He also is survived by his mother, Hazel Chunn Keith of Pontotoc, 2 sisters Cathy Keith Myers (Bob), Mary Jane Keith Rackley (Joe) 3 brothers, William Dell Keith, Dalton "Gene" Keith and Thomas Darren Keith.
He was preceded by his father Dalton O'Dell Keith and 1 brother Billy Dean Keith. Funeral Services, Memories and Celebration of Terry's life were Thursday, August 19 in the Tupelo Chapel Of Memories Associated Family Funeral Home. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Keith family. Please share your memories and condolences at associatedfuneral.com.