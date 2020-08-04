Jaxon Mark Moorman
Pontotoc
Jaxon Mark Moorman was born June 20, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS and passed away July 30, 2020 at Lebonheur Hospital-Memphis, TN. Even though Baby Jax's time here was short he blessed the hearts of many. He brought much joy and was loved dearly by his family. He was known by all his nurses to be a feisty and determined little fighter. His favorite time spent here was being held by his mom and dad. Though he will be greatly missed by all of us here, we find comfort in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus, without limitations and perfectly healed, now knowing perfect love and peace.
Jax is survived by his father and mother, Chris and Stephanie Moorman of Pontotoc; brothers, Hayden Tigner (Dallas) of Mooreville and Cooper Moorman of Pontotoc; sisters, Shelby Tigner and Maddie Moorman both of Pontotoc; grandparents, Mark and Shelia Vernon and Jerry and Brenda Moorman all of Pontotoc; niece, Emberlynn Tigner; aunts, Christy Hamblin (Charlie), Michelle Purdon (Kevin), Pam Payne (Ritchie) all of Pontotoc, Andi Stone (Allen) of Oxford, and Karla McKnight (Ronald) of Ecru; uncles, Shane Moorman (Tanya) of Troy, Brian Brown (Nia), and Len Brown(Tammy) both of Pontotoc; and several great aunts (including "The Great Aunt Hill"), great uncles, and cousins.
Jax is preceded in death by his grandmother, Marilyn Brady Kilgore; great-grandparents, Dean and Beatrice Merritt, Frances and George Moorman, Rufus and Verna Pearl Brady all of Pontotoc, and T.G. and Bessie Vernon of Tremont.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at West Heights Baptist Church with Bro. John Mark Jarrett and Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Hayden Tigner and Cooper Moorman will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday, August 5, at West Heights Baptist Church.
Due to governor's order, masks are required along with social distancing.
John McCharen
Thaxton
John Robert McCharen, 73, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Johnny was born in Thaxton, MS and graduated from Thaxton High School in 1965. He later graduated from Mississippi State University and served in the U.S. Army. For many years, he worked for Equifax and was a cattle farmer. Johnny was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Toccopola, where he served as an elder. He was an avid Mississippi State fan. He loved and was loved dearly by his family.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Brenda Stegall McCharen; daughter, Sarah McLaughlin (Scotty); sister, Ann Leeper (Ray); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Jessie Belle McCharen and a baby brother Frank Lawrence.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Guinn Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Bro. Chris Todd, Bro. Earl Rush, and Bro. Paul Sims officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Richard McCharen, Jarrod Coleman, Cecil Stegall, Jeff Gooch, Billy Sewell, and Ray Leeper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Sanders, Joe Hall, William Carter, Gordon McWhirter, Jack Hewlette, Billy Hewlette, and Marcus Coward.
Danny Clay Warren, Sr.
Pontotoc
Danny Clay Warren, Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS. He was born December 10, 1944. He was a dedicated mule man, very fun loving and mischievous. He spent many years in the cable business as well as trucking.
He is survived by his first wife, Azalee "Lee" Edwards Warren; daughter, Amanda Warren; son, Clay Warren; four grandchildren, Amelia, Ava, Austin, and Tera Merritt; brother, Kenneth and Ann Warren of Tupelo; sisters, Dorthy and H.L. Nichols of Alabama; Johnny Ruth Sanders of Pontotoc; and Hallie and Donald Allen of Thaxton.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Gale Naverette.
Graveside Service were Friday, July 31 at Pleasant Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery (Who'da Thought It) with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Horace Wayne O’Bannon
Pontotoc
Horace Wayne O'Bannon age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence. Wayne was born on May 5, 1942 in Blytheville, AR to William Horace and Margaret Evelyn McGregor O'Bannon.
Wayne joined the United States Army at the age of 19 and served for 24 years, until his health caused him to retire as (CW4) Chief Warrant Officer Four, U.S. Army. He served three tours in Vietnam, Panama Canal, Korea and various other places. He loved the United States Army and served our Country well, as his wife would say, "he was a top #1 Soldier". While in Korea, he met and married OK Sun O'Bannon, after his retirement, they made their home in Pontotoc.
A private graveside service was held Friday, July 31, at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Ogie, one brother, Michael (Cathy) O'Bannon, of Vardaman; one sister, Candy (Charlie) Robinson, of Pontotoc, MS; many nieces and nephews; and two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Matkins and Ronnie Miller.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; four brothers, Bill, Jim, Mike and Tony O'Bannon and two sisters, Barbara Matkins and Melinda Miller.
Pallbearers were Rob Ferguson, Buddy Ferguson, Tim Ferguson, Rhett Robinson, Glenn Gillen, Michael O'Bannon and Casey Ray Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, C/O Building Fund, 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Bennie Sue McLaughlin
Pontotoc
Bennie Sue McLaughlin, age 83, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born March 21, 1936 to James Sanford and Thelma Waits Graham. Bennie Sue was a member of the Sand Springs Methodist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Thursday, July 30, at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Roger Reeder officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her three sons, Marty McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin (Karen) and Shane McLaughlin (Nicole); six grandchildren, Melissa Harrison (Jason), Lynn McLaughlin (Stormy), Penny Logan (Will), Miranda Schoggen (Phil), Lauren Ann Cobb (Seth) and Ethan McLaughlin; and six great-grandchildren, Kellen Harrison, Erin Harrison, John Thomas McLaughlin, Kara Morrison, Kallie Logan and Warren Cobb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bazel Quay McLaughlin and her sisters and brothers.
Pallbearers were Lynn McLaughlin, Will Logan, Seth Cobb, Phil Schoggen, Jason Harrison and Kellen Harrison.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Delores Munn
Pontotoc
Dolores Weatherall Munn, 88, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Manor of Tupelo. Due to COVID precautions, only immediate family gathered for a private service. Please remember her and share condolences with the family by visiting the on-line register at www.browningpontotoc.com
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Munn, and survived by their four daughters-Brenda Holloway (David) of Clinton; Melissa Campbell (Preston) of Pontotoc; Vicki Cothen (Nathan) of Beaumont, Texas; and Lori Parker (Dale) of Clinton. She leaves seven grandchildren-Lan Holloway (Jennifer), Brandon Holloway, Georgia Claire Campbell, Emory Cothen (Macie), Ethan Cothen (Brooke), Reed Parker, and Jake Parker, as well as two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Caroline Holloway. She is also survived by her younger sister, Dorothy Jane Weatherall Chaudoin (Ray).
A lifelong resident of Pontotoc, Dolores was born on May 30, 1932 to George and Gladys Weatherall. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1950, and in 1951 was married to Jimmy Munn, also of Pontotoc. They were to invest their nearly 59 years together in raising their daughters, serving their Lord at First Baptist Church, and in building Jimmy's business with Tom's Foods.
Dolores cannot be remembered without honoring and thanking First Baptist Church of Pontotoc. Carried to church there as a baby, Dolores later surrendered her life to Christ and was baptized there. She and Jimmy were married in the parsonage of the church, and during the late 1950s, Dolores served as the first church secretary. She would remain a faithful servant of Christ at First Baptist throughout her life, welcoming new babies through Cradle Roll, teaching children's Sunday School, serving on numerous committees, and supporting missions through Women's Missionary Union.
Dolores will also be remembered for her many creative interests, especially for her sewing, reproduction dolls, gardening, quilts, paintings, and caramel cakes. Above all, her faithfulness to Christ, family, and friends will live on in the lives she touched.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Thurman Delaine “Sam” Crawson
Pontotoc
Thurman Delaine "Sam" Crawson, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was a loving husband to Betty for 62 years, father, and "Papaw" to all his family. Sam had been in the car business for 55 plus years and the cattle business for around 20 years. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Always working to be a provider for his family, he leaves a legacy of love and hard work.
Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Crawson; his daughters, Donna Hodge (Rickey) and Kathy Bramlett; his grandchildren, Tyler Hodge (Britni), Britny Owens (Nathan), Andrea Grasse (Golden), Reid Bramlett, and Colton Bramlett; his great-grandchildren, Harli Hodge, Kaylee and Madelyn Grasse, and Sam and Cade Owens.
Sam was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Eden Catherine Owens; his brothers; Earl Crawson, George Moss, Lexie Crawson, and Earlest Crawson; his sisters, Verlon Galloway, Bernice Tutor, Idell Washington, Maydell Washington, Odell Holloway, and Willie Davis; his mother, Elizabeth Wilson Crawson; and his father, Henry Clay Crawson.
Funeral Services were Saturday, August 1, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Brother David Hamilton officiating. Burial was in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Hodge, Reid Bramlett, Colton Bramlett, Nathan Owens, Golden Grasse, Larry Robbins, and Jered Russell.
Special thanks to Sanctuary Home Hospice for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Home Hospice or West Heights Baptist Church.
Gerald Chunn
Pontotoc
Gerald Chunn, 78, passed away Sunday, August 02, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born November 13, 1941.
Services were Tuesday, August 4, at Ingomar Cemetery. Tutor Memorial assisted with arrangements.
Robert Murphy
Pontotoc
Robert "Bob" Wilson Murphy, 77, of Pontotoc, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at University Medical Center in Jackson. He was born April 30, 1943 to Thomas Wilson Murphy and Connie L. Brown Forsyth.
His hobbies were collecting and trading guns and hunting. He was a big sports fan, especially baseball. His favorite pastime was playing dominos with the guys at the VFW. Bob was a successful business owner and operated Bob's Gun & Pawn in Houston, MS for over 25 years. After retirement, he enjoyed patrolling the Tanglefoot Trail with the Pontotoc Sheriff's Department.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Murphy of Pontotoc; two children, Tambra Streetman (Randall) of Tupelo and Dustin Murphy of Columbus; three stepchildren, Phillip Chaney of Pontotoc, Amanda Chaney Russell (Eric) of Pontotoc, and Tonya Dabbs of Pontotoc; 15 grandchildren, Patrick Streetman, Brandon Streetman, Justin Streetman, Cody Hallmark, Brieanna Murphy, Leicee Murphy, Tayler Russell, Drew Russell, Grayson Russell, Elliott Chaney, Michael Chaney, Laura "Lulu" Chaney, Chance Dabbs, Faith Dabbs, and Whitt Dabbs; two great grandchildren, Olivia Streetman and Aubrey Murphy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Shawn Murphy and Jeff Murphy and one brother, Sammy Jr. Forsyth.
Graveside services were Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers were Patrick Streetman, Brandon Streetman, O.L. Melton, Dusty Curry, Randall Streetman, and Eric Russell.