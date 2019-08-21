Sherry Loggins
Thaxton
Sherry Gene Murphree Loggins, 62, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Sherry was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Her greatest joy was being a Nanny to her grandchildren. She worked at Action for 28 years and after retiring she enjoyed caring for the elderly. Sherry was known for being a hardworking, kindhearted, giving person. She always enjoyed helping others. She attended Hayseed Cowboy Church.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rickey Loggins; her children, Eric Loggins(Kollette) and Kristy Bolin (D.J.); her grandkids, Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins and Hunter Bolin; her step grandchildren, Austin Roberts and Ally Ruth Pannell; and her sister, Kay Smith(Michael).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne "Hoppy" and Imogene Murphree; and two sisters, Durenda King and Gwen Murphree.
Services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins, Hunter Bolin, Mike Murphy, and Gary Murphy.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, August 22, 10 a.m. until service time.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rickey Loggins; her children, Eric Loggins(Kollette) and Kristy Bolin (D.J.); her grandkids, Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins and Hunter Bolin; her step grandchildren, Austin Roberts and Ally Ruth Pannell; and her sister, Kay Smith(Michael).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne "Hoppy" and Imogene Murphree; and two sisters, Durenda King and Gwen Murphree.
Services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins, Hunter Bolin, Mike Murphy, and Gary Murphy.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, August 22, 10 a.m. until service time.
Joann Hicks
Randolph
Joann Hicks, 60, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Nita Kay Johnson
Pontotoc
Nita Kay Johnson, 64, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services were Thursday, August 15, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Old Monroe Cemetery.
Willie McShan Riddle
New Albany
On Sunday afternoon August 11, 2019, Willie McShan Riddle, 85, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home following an extended illness.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Riddle were Saturday, August 17, at the Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo with Elder Keric Sparrow officiating. Burial was in Porter Memorial Park in Tupelo. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Riddle was born April 1, 1934 in Tippah County, MS, the son of the late Ollie McShan. He was employed as a farmer for much of his life.
Blessed with a large family, Mr. Riddle is survived by five daughters, Loretta Jones (Robert) and Dorothy Turner, both of New Albany, Roxanne Crump, Shirley Turner and Paula Pierce, all of Tupelo, two sons, Willie Riddle of Tupelo and Jimmy Turner of Texas, one sister Mary Shackelford of Pontotoc, twenty one grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Katie Earl.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Riddle family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Riddle were Saturday, August 17, at the Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo with Elder Keric Sparrow officiating. Burial was in Porter Memorial Park in Tupelo. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Riddle was born April 1, 1934 in Tippah County, MS, the son of the late Ollie McShan. He was employed as a farmer for much of his life.
Blessed with a large family, Mr. Riddle is survived by five daughters, Loretta Jones (Robert) and Dorothy Turner, both of New Albany, Roxanne Crump, Shirley Turner and Paula Pierce, all of Tupelo, two sons, Willie Riddle of Tupelo and Jimmy Turner of Texas, one sister Mary Shackelford of Pontotoc, twenty one grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Katie Earl.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Riddle family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
Rendell Sneed
Thaxton
Rendell Sneed, 81, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home in Thaxton. Services were Saturday, August 17, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will followed in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Veteran
Aubrey Howe
Batesville
Aubrey Burns "Horsefly" Howe passed into glory on August 15, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS.
Funeral services were Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Well Funeral Home in Batesville; interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.
Aubrey was born on May 10, 1932 in Oakland, MS to the late Ethel Burt and Gertrude Burns Howe. He served his country in the US Army's First Infantry Big Red One Division during the Korean War. As a veteran, he attended the police academy and also the FBI Academy. He was a member of the Senatobia Church of God.
There are two things that meant the world to "Horsefly" Howe: his family and being a police officer. He doted on his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were the "purtiest thing you've ever seen" and were as much a badge of honor to him as the badge he wore on his uniform.
Aubrey was a police officer for over 40 years. He served as Chief of Police for the city of Batesville from 1967 through 1969.
He was commissioned as Deputy Sheriff in McNairy County TN, by legendary Sheriff Buford Pusser of Walking Tall fame in addition to having Deputy Sheriff Commissions in Panola County, MS and Shelby County, TN.
He had a distinguished career as captain, receiving many accolades and steering those who "got off track" back in the right direction. He was a Grand Knight of Michael the Archangel Police and Fire Legion. He received the Silver Star of Bravery and also the J. Edgar Hoover Award for Distinguished Service. He was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Distinguished Mississippian Award. Upon his retirement from service Mississippi House Resolution 194 was passed in his honor for his service to the State of Mississippi. He was a Colonel Aide de Camp for Tennessee Governor Ned McWherter's 1990 Staff and served in this same capacity for Mississippi Governor Cliff Finch. These are only just a few of his vast life time achievements.
Aubrey loved to travel and he loved baseball. He was a devoted fan of Ole Miss baseball and was a founding member of the Ole Miss Bullpen Club. He loved the Batesville community and could often be seen in his younger days jogging with Gov. Cliff Finch or working in his off time at Dunlap and Kyle.
The loving family he leaves behind include his children: Burney Howe (Carla) of Pontotoc, Michael Howe (Pam) of Batesville, and Ladye Durdin (Ray) of Senatobia; Grandchildren: Brandon Howe (Sharon), Michael Howe and Seth Howe of Pontotoc, Jonathon Howe, Jack-Thomas Durdin and Eliza-Jayne Durdin of Senatobia, Chelsea Foshee (Kaleb) of Sardis, Raychel Durdin of Oxford; Great Grandchildren Brayden, Axel, and Ragan Howe of Pontotoc and John-Wyatt Foshee of Sardis; his Brother Darnell Howe of Oakland. He also leaves behind Ricky Joe Kendall and Lisa Powell and a host of family and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his devoted wife of 59 years, Joy Irene Swindle Howe; his brothers Wallace and E.B Howe and sisters Lenora Fly and May Donnelson.
Funeral services were Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Well Funeral Home in Batesville; interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.
Aubrey was born on May 10, 1932 in Oakland, MS to the late Ethel Burt and Gertrude Burns Howe. He served his country in the US Army's First Infantry Big Red One Division during the Korean War. As a veteran, he attended the police academy and also the FBI Academy. He was a member of the Senatobia Church of God.
There are two things that meant the world to "Horsefly" Howe: his family and being a police officer. He doted on his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were the "purtiest thing you've ever seen" and were as much a badge of honor to him as the badge he wore on his uniform.
Aubrey was a police officer for over 40 years. He served as Chief of Police for the city of Batesville from 1967 through 1969.
He was commissioned as Deputy Sheriff in McNairy County TN, by legendary Sheriff Buford Pusser of Walking Tall fame in addition to having Deputy Sheriff Commissions in Panola County, MS and Shelby County, TN.
He had a distinguished career as captain, receiving many accolades and steering those who "got off track" back in the right direction. He was a Grand Knight of Michael the Archangel Police and Fire Legion. He received the Silver Star of Bravery and also the J. Edgar Hoover Award for Distinguished Service. He was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Distinguished Mississippian Award. Upon his retirement from service Mississippi House Resolution 194 was passed in his honor for his service to the State of Mississippi. He was a Colonel Aide de Camp for Tennessee Governor Ned McWherter's 1990 Staff and served in this same capacity for Mississippi Governor Cliff Finch. These are only just a few of his vast life time achievements.
Aubrey loved to travel and he loved baseball. He was a devoted fan of Ole Miss baseball and was a founding member of the Ole Miss Bullpen Club. He loved the Batesville community and could often be seen in his younger days jogging with Gov. Cliff Finch or working in his off time at Dunlap and Kyle.
The loving family he leaves behind include his children: Burney Howe (Carla) of Pontotoc, Michael Howe (Pam) of Batesville, and Ladye Durdin (Ray) of Senatobia; Grandchildren: Brandon Howe (Sharon), Michael Howe and Seth Howe of Pontotoc, Jonathon Howe, Jack-Thomas Durdin and Eliza-Jayne Durdin of Senatobia, Chelsea Foshee (Kaleb) of Sardis, Raychel Durdin of Oxford; Great Grandchildren Brayden, Axel, and Ragan Howe of Pontotoc and John-Wyatt Foshee of Sardis; his Brother Darnell Howe of Oakland. He also leaves behind Ricky Joe Kendall and Lisa Powell and a host of family and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his devoted wife of 59 years, Joy Irene Swindle Howe; his brothers Wallace and E.B Howe and sisters Lenora Fly and May Donnelson.