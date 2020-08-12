Obits for aug 12
Moonie Berry
Pontotoc
Moonie Berry was born September 13, 1952 to the late Sallie Hill in Chickasaw County, MS. He was reared in the home of Arthur Berry and Sallie Hill Berry. On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Moonie departed this life on this side of heaven at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
Moonie was preceded in death by his parents: Sallie and Arthur Berry, brothers: MacArthur Berry, Jimmy Berry, Rickey Berry, Leon Berry, and Calvin Lee Splunge, and one sister: Ethel Mae Pegues.
Moonie leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters: Teresa Bean of Oxford, MS, Tiffany Lyons of Jackson, MS, and Latoya (Waltrikk) Williams of Oxford, MS; two sons: Draper Hill of Pontotoc, MS and D'vanta Heard of Okolona, MS; five grandchildren: Albert Bean, LaQuita Bean, Chinna HIll, Taylor Lyons, and Zoe J. Williams; five great-grandchildren: Quevyn Golden, QuNyiah Wilson, Quintel Dukes, Israel Hopkins, and Isabella Hopkins; a long time special friend Sharon Heard; nine brothers: Willie B. (Geneva) Berry of North Carolina, Lambert Berry, Herman Berry, Mitchell (Lisa) Berry all of Grand Rapids, MI, Samuel Berry, Robert Berry, Herbert Berry, and Jeffery Berry all of Pontotoc, MS, and Willie Ray Tittle of Houlka, MS; three sisters: Zelda Ford, Rebecca Berry, and Shirley Berry all of Grand Rapids, MI; one sister in law Ophelia Berry of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A memorial service was held Saturday, August 8, at Golden Hill Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Charles Roye
Pontotoc
Charles William Roye, born September 11, 1935, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 4, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Charles was a 1953 graduate of Pontotoc High School. He continued his education at Itawamba Community College and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts. He later returned to Mississippi State University and received a Master of Education in 1969. Charles began his educational career, teaching one year in California, 1957-1958. He returned to Mississippi and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He completed the requirements as a cannoneer in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, in February of 1959. Officer's Candidate School was in Fort Still, Oklahoma. He graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant in August 1960. After completing his military requirements, he taught one semester at Holmes Junior College to fill an unexpected instructor absence. Afterwards he accepted a position at Greenwood High School (Greenwood, MS) and taught Mechanical Drawing and Industrial Arts for five years. During this time Charles married Eunice Bruce from Belzoni, MS and had two children, Marchelle and Allen. He was a fierce Little League Football Coach while in Greenwood, winning several championships. He briefly returned to Pontotoc to assist his mother in opening Roye's Fabric and Sewing Corner. Afterwards, the family moved to Jackson, MS where Charles worked as an Equipment Specialist for the Trade and Industrial Division of the Vocational Educational Staff for one year. Once again, the family returned to Greenwood, MS, where he worked for the Leflore County School District as a purchasing agent. Finally in 1971, Charles returned to his hometown of Pontotoc, where he became the first director of the new Pontotoc Ridge Area Vocational and Technical Training Center. During his tenure he served as President of the Mississippi Vocational Association in 1974. His son Chuck, was added to the family in 1975. He remained at the Pontotoc Vo-tech until his retirement in 1988. A few months after retirement he returned to the Center for five years, working part-time on special projects.
Charles loved life and the outdoors. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed these sports locally as well as in other states. He was quite attracted to hunting antelope, elk and mule deer in the states of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. He learned to fly an airplane with his solo flight, occurring on October 1, 1971 in a Cessna 2237J. Charles was civic minded and belonged to the Lions Club where he served one term as its President. He was also involved in cattle farming, working a herd of 75 beef cattle during the 1970's. He enjoyed working an annual vegetable garden. He was involved in the Pontotoc Beagle Club offering a spot for its Clubhouse on his property. He had great success in showing gaited saddle horses and was a member for several years of the Mississippi Spotted and Bits & Spurs Saddle Horse Associations.
His greatest accomplishments were the impact he left upon the people around him. Charles was an optimist. He encouraged everyone to be the best that they could be. He was perceptive of the needs of others and acted with great kindness in meeting those needs. It is evident in the many competitions and awards his staff and students won while he was Director of the Vo-tech. The clubs he joined thrived under his leadership. He was a true servant leader. Everything he did involved his children and grandchildren. He included them in his hobbies and supported them in their activities. He attended countless Christmas programs, recitals, banquets and sporting events, the latest watching Anna Catherine play basketball her Senior year at South Pontotoc. There were many hunting, fishing and horse related trips. He taught us all how to work, laugh and play. Many a person in Pontotoc County is better for their acquaintance with Charlie Roye. Whether you called him Mr. Roye, Charles, Daddy, PawPaw, Uncle Charlie or friend he is a presence that will be surely missed.
Private family graveside services were held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Paul Sims and Rev. Fred Hartley officiating. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Eunice Bruce Roye, his children, Marchelle Roye Gates (Ferrell), Allen Roye (Suzan) and Chuck Roye (Jennifer). He was blessed with a multitude of grandchildren, John David Gates, Casey Gates (Molly), Adam Roye (Jennifer), Seth Roye (Shelby), Drew Roye (Katey Mae), Anna Catherine Roye, Brooklyn Roye, Noble Roye and Channing Roye, great-grandchildren, Ollie Grace Gates, Graelynn Gates and Isaac Roye. A niece Lea Ann Thomas (Russell) and great-nephew, Brick Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil N. Roye and Ruby Matthews Roye, a brother, Wayne Roye and a sister-in-law, Ann McWhirter Roye.
Pallbearers will be Allen Roye, Chuck Roye, John David Gates, Casey Gates, Adam Roye and Seth Roye.
The family request that in lieu of flowers and gifts, donations be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, C/O Dennis Henderson, 917 Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Marvin Jarrett
New Albany
Marvin Preston Jarrett, 92, passed away August 6, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church and attended Hurricane High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy he married Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Kidd on September 25, 1948 and they had four children. He operated a store in Hurricane for a short period of time and later operated a barbershop at Shady Grove. He farmed full time in Union and Pontotoc Counties until his retirement. He was a hard working loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. He lived a life dedicated to God and family and taught his children respect, responsibility and lived a life teaching by example.
Private graveside services were held for the family. Bro. Kenneth Bishop, Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Jerry Hooper officiated. Burial was in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include four children-Larry Neal Jarrett (Jerri Ann), Terry Randal Jarrett (Sherry), Teresa Ann Allen (Gary) and Karen Renee Angle (Mitch); 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; and sister Fay Robbins.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years-Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Kidd; parents-Mary Gullick Jarrett and William Mayes Jarrett; brothers-Dalton Jarrett, Wesley Jarrett, Donald Jarrett and Quay Jarrett; sisters-Naiomi Brown, Alice Washington and Alpha Caples.
Pallbearers were Shea Jarrett, Barry McCord, Wes Jarrett, Neal Jarrett, Chad McCord, Linton Gilmer and Bryce McCord.
Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Nichols, James Houston Jordan and Walter Bishop.
Donald Rogers
Pontotoc
Donald Joe Rogers, 61, passed away Sunday, August 04, 2020, at home in Pontotoc. He was born February 22, 1959. Services were, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Edington Cemetery.
Shirley Lawson
New Albany
Shirley Ann Mayo Lawson, 54, resident of New Albany and lifelong resident of Union County, departed this life Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance for Shirley was held Thursday, August 6 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A private family burial will be at a later date.
Shirley was born October 1, 1965 in Union County, the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Joyce Weeden Mayo. She was a graduate of Ingomar High School and was a homemaker throughout her life.
Shirley will be remembered for the love she had for her family and her pet canine "Sugar". She enjoyed her home and privacy and was affectionately known as the "family complainer".
Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas Lawson, one daughter, Beverly McGloflin (Sammy) of Ecru and eight grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, and McCalla Carwile, Lance, Shyann, Blake and Jazz McGloflin and Emi Watson.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Mayo.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the lawson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Marjorie Pike
Hickory Flat
Marjorie Jo Ann Kelley Pike, 76, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance is planned at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care when all family members will be present. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Pike was born April 15, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of the late Roy and Martha Ellen Childers Kelley. She received her education in the Iowa Public School System and had been a resident of the Hickory Flat Community for the past 14 years.
A Christian, Mrs. Pike was an active member as long as health permitted of Winburn United Methodist Church at Hickory Flat where she enjoyed the fellowship and music. She was a homemaker and in earlier years employed in the healthcare and food service industries.
She will be remembered as a caring loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed all animals including hummingbirds, dogs and parrots.
Mrs. Pike is survived by the family she loved, her husband, James William Pike, one son, Joseph David Martin of Potts Camp, a sister, Ann Buck of Oklahoma City, OK, a brother, William Kelley of Fredericksburg, Iowa, three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pike family at nafuneralsandcremations.com .
Stanley Cole
Baldwyn
Stanley Cole 57, was born October 18, 1962 in Lee County unto the late Murphy and Susannah Cole. He departed this life on August 3, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He accepted Christ and joined Sandhill M. B. Church, where he remained a member until his death. He was united in Holy Wedlock to Billie Faye Agnew Cole.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Billie F Cole; one daughter, Utoria S. Martin and one son, Stanley (Ashley) Johnson: six grandchildren, Kison Cole, Marterious Johnson, Kidon Cole, Keiron Johnson, Keyon Martin and K" Torious Martin; fourth sisters, Mary Brinker, Augusta Berry, Lanette (Lawrence) Westbrook and Tracy (Lalter) Simpson; four brothers, Thomas Word, Roy Lee Cole (JOAnn), Jimmy Cole and Roger Cole Sr. and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. special friend, Polo; He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Toria Cole; one sister Martha Rogers; brother Monroe Cole and one sister-in-law Alice Word.
Services were Saturday August 8, at Old Sandhill Cemetery in Baldwyn private family member only.
Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn was in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Earl Yielding
Pontotoc
Sidney Earl Yielding, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Earl was born in Mantachie, MS and was a second generation gifted carpenter and home builder. He served the Lord in many different capacities. He loved to teach and was a Sunday School teacher and Godly mentor for many. He served in Central America for seven years as a missionary at a boys Vocational School. He taught woodworking, carpentry, and Bible. Most importantly, he was an avid pursuer of God. He loved God's Word and his family and worked diligently to be an example for his family. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends.
Earl is survived by his wife, Linda Reed Yielding; son, Jeremy Edward Yielding (Stephanie); daughter, Kyra Yielding Moncrief (Andy); grandchildren, Sidney Cason Moncrief, Addyson Rose Munns (John), Preston Yielding, Evan Yielding, and Emmie Yielding; and a great granddaughter, Macie Munns.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Tommie Yielding; brother, Bobby Dale Yielding; and sister, Martha Lidtke.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 8, at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial was in Mantachie Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Cason Moncrief, John Munns, Preston Yielding, Evan Yielding, and Roger Lidtke.
O.D. Kirk Dowdy
Union County
O.D. Kirk Dowdy, age 96, went to her heavenly home prepared for those saved by Jesus' grace on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1924, to Lee and Julia Robbins Kirk of the Pinedale Community in Union County, the ninth of twelve children.
O.D. was a member of that generation of farm women who went outside the home in the local shirt factory to supplement the family farm income. She retired after thirty-five years as a seamstress and then as a supervisor with the Irwin B. Schwabe Company.
An outstanding cook and hostess, O.D. Has the gift of servitude, never letting a friend or neighbor in need go without home cooked meals, cakes, or pies. She lived her Christian life according to the Bible, God's Holy Word, and taught the word in Sunday School for decades. She led a grandson to the profession of faith in Jesus and shared her faith through words and works throughout her life.
Her favorite pastime and passion were her flowers around her home. From the last frost in spring until the first frost in fall she had flowers blooming in numerous beds around her home. She loved to share her rootings and cuttings and had preserved special varieties from her Mother's garden that go back well over a century.
Grandmama D, as she was known to her grands, loved to give them special gifts. During her time in the nursing home she would save her snack foods to share with the great grands. She shared her beautiful hand made quilts with her family and friends along with her sewing projects.
A private graveside service was held at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County on Sunday, August 9. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Dr. Randy Bostick, her former pastor, officiated.
She is survived by her son, Sam Dowdy, and his wife Linda; her granddaughter, Shannon Rives, and her children, Rebecca, Rex, Nolan, and Brody; two grandsons, Stephen Dowdy, his wife Jennifer, and their children, Braxton and Addy; Josh Dowdy, his wife Ashley, and their children, Lyge and Ada.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-two years, Ralph Dowdy, whom she married August 7, 1943; her sisters, Ethel Robbins, Etoy Jamison, Flodale Russell; her eight brothers, Buford, Earl, Loin, Authur (Coot), Kennith, Kennel, and Henry.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Rd., Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Norma Long
Pontotoc
Norma Jean Tullos (Bridgmon) Long, 89, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center hospice ward after a brief illness. She was born on January 7, 1931, to Willie and Minnie Nail Tullos. Norma grew up in Choctaw County, Mississippi, and graduated from Chester High School in 1948. She attended secretarial training at Wood Junior College in Mathiston, Mississippi, and graduated in 1950. Norma married JB Bridgmon of Pontotoc of 1953, and they raised their only daughter, Littie, in the Randolph community. After JB's death in 1976, Norma married Bob Long in 1981, and Bob's children Rob and Melanie joined her family.
Bob and Norma made their home in central Mississippi in the Jackson area. Norma spent most of her adult life in various secretarial positions. She retired from the State Department of Human Services in 1991. After her retirement, she worked in her husband Bob's engineering office and then enjoyed ten years of service for Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, Mississippi. She and Bob lived their last years together in Pontotoc County, where they built a home near her daughter's family and were member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc.
Norma was an avid gardener and particularly enjoyed growing roses, lilies and irises. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her chocolate pie and cheese straws. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, and she had the special gift of asking just the right questions to get to know a stranger in a very short time. A secretary to the core, she was an avid note-keeper and faithfully documented much of life's events, which has proven to be a treasure to those who loved her most. To her youngest family members, she will be affectionately remembered as GG.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Minnie Tullos, one brother Billy Tullos, and her first husband, JB Bridgmon.
She is survived by her devoted husband Robert "Bob" Long, one sister, Mamie Trussell, one brother, Johnny Tullos (Linda), one daughter, Littie Bridgmon Long (Vaughn), one step-son, Rob Long (Laura), one step-daughter, Melanie McGee, two granddaughters, and three great-grandchidren.
Norma's body will be laid to rest beside her first husband at Oak Forest Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Memorials and remembrances can be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc. Her family rejoices in the comfort that she now makes her eternal home with her Savior in heaven.
Winston Ralph Akers
Pontotoc
Ralph Akers, 76, passed away Sunday, August 9,2020. Ralph cherished his time with his family and enjoyed being at the farm with his animals. Ralph made several wonderful friends over the years, a lot of them he met in his places of employment. He started off early working for his Daddy at the lumber yard. Later he was employed at Bunker Hill Factory which was followed by many years at Action Lane. He was known for his love of animals and made lifetime friends at First Monday and the sale barn.
Ralph is survived by his daughters, Angie Akers, Ashley Dowdy (Josh), and Darlene Montgomery (Lynn); his son, Grant Akers (Donna); his grandchildren, Brandon Akers, Lyge Dowdy, Ada Grace Dowdy, Nicholas Montgomery, Dylan Akers, Evan Akers, Georgia Akers, and Rhett Akers; his brother, Rodney Akers (Natalie); his sister, Tammy Hatcher (Ronnie); his brother-in-law, Okee McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston and Gynell Akers; his grandparents, Monard and Oma Patterson and Melvia and Lillian Akers; and one sister, Barbara Akers McDonald.
Funeral services were Tuesday, August 11, at Hayseed Cowboy Church with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Private family burial followed in Lee Memorial Cemetery in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were David Mathews, Jeff Elliott, Cecil Crane, Larry Conlee, Jim Sappington, and Stan Patterson.
Rhonda Copeland
Randolph
Rhonda Jane Swords Copeland, 63, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. She was born June 21, 1957, in New Albany to David and Mary Joe Kirk Swords. She was a homemaker. Her life was watching her grandchildren playing ball and riding 4-wheelers.
Graveside service were Tuesday, August 11, at Shady Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Stephanie Burk (Jimmy) of Ecru and Jennifer Copeland of Houston, MS.; one sister: Kim Becker (Pete) of Aurora, IL.; two brothers: Charles Swords (Becky) of New Albany and David Swords (Angie) of Thaxton; and 5 grandchildren: Collin Copeland, Emma Burk, Gracie Copeland, Hannah Copeland, and Daniel Escobar.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Stanley Copeland.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
