He was preceded in death by his mother Opaleen Farr Duncan, his father J.D. Duncan, his brother Anthony Cherry, his sister Michelle Cherry and his grandparents Guy and Gladys Farr, and Jettie Mae and Jessie Duncan, Sr.
Tim leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Kyler J. Fitzpatrick and Jayden Duncan of Pontotoc, MS; an uncle, Kenneth D. Farr of Pontotoc, MS; two aunts, Kathleen Zinn of Homewood, IL, Paula (Anthony) Herrod of Southaven, MS; a stepfather, Mack "Pops" (Mollie) Bean of Pontotoc, MS; seven brothers, Stacy (Tonya) Farr, Justin Bean, Mack Bean, Jeffrey Bodean (Monica) Bolton, Rodney Cherry, Michael Cherry, all of Pontotoc, MS and William Bean of Oxford, MS; two sisters, Melissa Bean Souter of Arlington, TX and Felisha Pegues of Pontotoc, MS; a special love and caregiver, Amanda Watson of Pontotoc, MS; one granddaughter, Ariel Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was a 1959 graduate of Pontotoc High School, 1961 graduate of Itawamba Junior College, and studied at Mississippi State University. He began his career with Hancock’s in Tupelo, eventually managing several stores in south Mississippi.
After accepting God’s call to the ministry, he moved his family to New Orleans, where he earned his Master’s of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He pastored churches in Mississippi and Alabama. Upon retirement, he continued his ministry as interim pastor to several churches, preaching his last sermon on August 4.
Rev. Huey was preceded in death by his parents, John Ellis and Dorothy Butler Huey; his maternal grandparents, Lillie Mae and Virgil Butler; and his paternal grandparents, Ollie and Will Huey.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Huey of Jasper; his daughter, Tanya Baird (Ellis) of Gardendale, AL; and his son, William Ellis “Bill” Huey (Amy) of Jasper; his sister, Linda Ray (David) of Pontotoc, MS; grandchildren, Logan Baird (Kara), and Tanner Baird; one niece, Emily Ray Knight (Allen) of Columbia, MS, and one nephew, Patrick Ray (Natalie) of Starkville, MS.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 14, at 1:00 p.m. in the Collins-Burke Chapel, with burial at Blooming Grove Baptist Cemetery. J.D. Dickerson and Patrick Benson will officiate.
DeAnne Jo "Dee” Turner
Ecru
DeAnne Jo "Dee" Turner, 50, resident of the Ecru Community, passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at her residence.
Private Family Services and Interment are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Dee was born February 3, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas and is the daughter of John Weaver Turner of Ecru and the late Sonja Derr Turner. She was a graduate of the California Public School System and continued her education at Eastern Kentucky University.
Dee was employed as a telephone operator for the Smokey Mountain Railroad in Dillsboro, North Carolina before moving to Ecru six years ago to be near her family. She had a passion for music and will be remembered as an accomplished vocalist and for her love of history.
In addition to her father, she is survived by one brother Michael Sean Turner of Ecru.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Dee's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
veteran
Kenneth Tutor
Pontotoc
Kenneth Wayne Tutor, 86, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He worked for Shelby Electric Company for over 40 years. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Norman Tutor; sister-in-law, Marilyn Tutor; and his sister, Mary Kathleen Tutor Moore.
A special thanks to his caregiver, David Tutor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann "Molly" Tutor; his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Tutor; and his siblings, Myrtis Marie Tutor Singleton, Curtis Lee Tutor, Vertis B. Tutor Vance, George William Tutor, Henry Carlis Tutor, Mavis Magleen Tutor Smith, Avis Lorrine Tutor Long, and Grady H. "Billy" Tutor.
Services were Saturday, August 10, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tracy Quillian officiating. Burial was in Oak Forest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotocwas in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brock Tutor, Joe Long, Johnny Smith, Mike Jordan, Benjamin Dean, and Johnathan Dean.