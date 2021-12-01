Charlotte Sartin
Pontotoc
Charlotte Ann Sartin, 74, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born February 8, 1947. Services were Tuesday, November 30, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Midway Cemetery.
Halie Tanner
Ecru
Halie Kay Tanner left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She shared her birthday with her twin sister Shelbie Tanner on May 15, 1998. They were the beautiful babies of Wesley McCain and Jimmie Turner. To know Halie, was to love her. She had the most contagious smile that would light any room. She worked at The Trolley and The Experience in management. She loved music, singing, her family and friends, and just being around people. Above all other, was the love she had for her babies, Loxley and Henry Hutton. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, but attended Cairo Baptist in Ecru, MS. Halie was an unreplaceable treasure to her family and will be missed beyond measure.
Services for Halie were Monday, November 29, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Matt Parker officiating. Burial was in Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her mother, Jimmie Turner, her father, Wesley McCain her adopted mother Ashley McCain, her twin sister Shelbie Tanner, two brothers; John Asher Young, and Braxton Tanner, and four sisters; Elizabeth Grace McCain, Annabelle Faith McCain, Gracin Tanner, and Leanne Tanner Letizia, her babies; Henry Hutton McCain and Loxley McCullough, grandparents, Tommy and Kay Hill, and Annie and Thomas McCain (nannie and papa), and her best friends Nikki Barre and Jessy Gonzales.
Pallbearers were; Johnathan Gordon, Mathew Gordon, Wade Simmons, Bryan Malone, Colby Runnels, Travis Barre, and Landon Wade Holladay.
In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to United Funeral Service for the purchase of a headstone.
In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to United Funeral Service for the purchase of a headstone.
Rickey Dean Rea
Pontotoc
Rickey Dean Rea, 64, passed away November 23, 2021 peacefully at his home. Rickey was a loving person with a kind heart. He loved to listen to music, build airplanes, and joke around with everyone.
Survivors include his two sons, Brendan Rea and Christopher Rea; five cousins, ReA. Colburn, John Rush, Fay Gillespie, Earl Rush, and Terri King; and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Corean Rea; father, John L. Rea; brother, Johnny Lee Rea; and nephew, Justin Lee Rea.
Services were Friday, November 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jody Riddle officiating. Burial followed in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Donnie Joe Colburn, Jeff Pennington, Skylar McGreger, Zach McGreger, and David Lee Colburn.
Larry Howard
Pontotoc
Larry Wayne Howard, 43, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance was held Saturday, November 27 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Howard was born December 15, 1977 in Ripley, MS, the son of Larry Joe Howard (Dianne) of Potts Camp and the late Betty Jane McClusky. He received his education at Ripley High School and was employed as a roofer and carpenter in the construction industry.
A Christian, Mr. Howard enjoyed studying scriptures in his Bible, the outdoors and had a special interest in horses.
He will be remembered for his crafty talents he had with his hands and a few of his proudest accomplishments as a carpenter included LeBoheur Children's Hospital, St. Jude and working on the Ole Miss campus.
Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Brianna Gates of Tiplersville, three sisters, Codie Joe Howard of Hickory Flat, Janie Moore (Scott) of Pontotoc and Amanda Chappell (Josh) of Ingomar, one brother, Joseph Robbins of Potts Camp, one aunt, Brenda Walker (Larry) of Ripley, two grandchildren, Chase and Gracie Porterfield, a special friend, Collene and his loyal horse, "Tank".

Carolyn Brown
Pontotoc
Carolyn Ann Brown, 78, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Wednesday, November 24, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Ecru Cemetery.
Marilyn Tutor
Pontotoc
Lillie Marilyn Tutor, 81, passed away November 21, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. She was born September 30, 1940 in Thaxton, MS and graduated from Thaxton High School in 1958. She was married to Jerry Tutor on June 17, 1961 by her Dad, Brother Laymon Owens. They were married 60 years. She worked as a special education assistant for Pontotoc City Schools for many years. She also worked at Renasant Bank as a bank teller and Carnes Frames as a bookkeeper. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, VBS director, WMU director, and worked in the kitchen on Wednesday nights. She and her husband also served as foster parents,. She enjoyed camping, cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful and dedicated wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Tutor, David Tutor (Jennifer), Brock Tutor (Bailey) and Ella Rae Tutor, Bailey Tutor Fowlkes (Drew), Tabitha Quillian(Tracy), Courtney Quillian, Catherine and Finnley Quillian, Alana Busby (Will), and Lillie Ann Busby.
She was preceded in death by her Dad, Brother Laymon Owens; mother, Ima Douglas Owens; three brothers, Dolphis Owens, Jimmy Owens, and Sammy Owens; and two sisters, Jeanette Walls and Phyllis McMullin.
Services were Tuesday November 23, at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brock Tutor, Drew Fowlkes, Joe Long, Tim Quarles, Hunter Fooshee, and Will Busby.
Doris Huey
Ecru
Doris Dean Swords Huey, 88, passed away November 20, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was born October 29, 1933. She was retired from Deville Furniture and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by her children, Pat Russell (Bilbo), Brenda Boyd (Anthony), Teri Windham (John), Tracy Huey (Melissa), four brothers, D.L. Swords, Charles Swords, Harry Swords, and Danny Swords; three sisters, Mary McCullough, Rosie Bramlitt, and Sherry Snider; seven grandchildren, Shelly Rogers (Eddie), Ashley Sappington (Christopher), Jennifer Morgan (Byron), Kristi Brewer (Justin), Kerrie Lyles, Jeremy Huey (Amber) and Nathan Huey (Molly); four great grandchildren, Cayson Capwell, Bo Sappington, Ainsley Huey, Emily Huey, and Jamie Huey; and special friend, Bobby Pankey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Huey; parents, Clifford and Annie Swords; two sisters, Wilma Robbins and Sue McLaughlin; and five brothers, Larry, Glen, Herbert, James, and Quintin Swords.
Services were Tuesday, November 23, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Jermiah McMillen officiating. Burial followed in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were: Eddie Rogers, Christopher Sappington, Nathan Huey, Byron Morgan, Justin Brewer, and Cayson Capwell. Honorary Pallbearers: Bilbo Russell and John Windham.
Linda Thompson
Pontotoc
Linda J. Thompson, 76, peacefully passed away November 19, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS of non covid related issues. Linda was born September 2, 1945 in Memphis, TN to Claudie Lee Saylors and Ruby Josephine Killpatrick the 5th of 6 children. She was a 1964 graduate of L.C. Humes High School. She was a Baptist and a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church, an avid reader of the Bible and many books of faith, and enjoyed her flowers, plants, and her yard. She had many jobs during her life and she enjoyed most of them and had a lot of friends and was well loved and cared for, she was most proud of being a mother and she was a great one and will be missed immensely by all who knew her.
Survivors include her son, Joey Vattiato; sister, Janie M. Dominguez; nieces, Debbie Stearnes, Theresa Pinner, Melinda Mattila, and Lisa Hooker; nephews, Mike Hooker and Erik Dominguez; 6 great nieces; 2 great nephews; 2 great great nieces; and 2 great great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Thompson; her parents; brother, Grady A. Saylors; sisters, Jennie G. Thompson, Gladys B. Hooker, and Wanda L. Johnston.
Funeral services were Sunday, November 21, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Joey Swords officiating. Burial followed in Cherry Creek Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scotty Gray, Keith Rogers, Erik Dominguez, Robert Hooker, Floyd Yates, and Dustin Jamison.
James Smithey Jr.
Myrtle
James Dewey Smithey Jr., “Junior”, 75, lifelong resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully November 26, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Ms.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Smithey was Sunday, November 28 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. A private burial followed.
Mr. Smithey was born January 18, 1946 in Union County to the late James Dewey and Susie Covington Smithey Sr. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School and was employed in the upholstery department for the Mohasco Corporation for almost 50 years before his retirement.
A Christian, he found pleasure in many outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing, watching sporting events on television, and enjoying his favorite foods, fried fish and pizza. A humble man, he possessed a kind spirit and a loving heart and will be missed by all those whose lives he touched most.
Those left to cherish his memories include three sons, Jeff Smithey (Donna), Chris Smithey (Callie), and Scotty Smtihey (Tracy) all of New Albany, four sisters, Joanne Diaz, Edna Keith, Betty Smithey, and Brenda Browning (Nickey), three brothers, Bill Smithey (Thelma), Clyde Smithey (Kathleen), and Mike Smithey (Laurie) and five grandchildren, Carlisle, Catelyn, Chad, Maggie, and Tyson.