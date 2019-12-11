Browning
Lizzie Jo-Alice Enis
Pontotoc
Lizzie Jo-Alice Enis, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at LeBonheur Children's Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Lizzie was born October 29, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, to Paige Stanford Enis and Joshua Enis.
Services were Thursday, December 5, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Hodges officiating; burial was in Oak Forrest Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her parents, Paige Stanford Enis and Joshua Enis; her brothers, Ledger Enis, Liam Enis and her twin brother, Lyons Enis; maternal grandparents, Mac and Sandra Stanford; paternal grandparents, Tim and Tammy Enis and Kail Funderburk; maternal great-grandmother, Alice Morrison; paternal great-grandparents, James Enis and Linda Funderburk.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jo Ann Patterson Enis, Clinton Morrison and T.J. Funderburk.
Browning
Nelta Browning
Knoxville, Tennessee
Nelta Anita Browning, age 93, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. She was born January 20, 1926 to Minnie Pearl Morris and Foster Alexander Browning. Nelta was a graduate of Hurricane High School and retired from Goldsmith's in Memphis, TN. She was a former member of Colonia Hills Baptist Church, and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Nelta enjoyed crocheting, knitting and quilting.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. David Barnette officiating; burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Betty Dianne Webb of Hernando, MS and Sandra Martin of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Scarlette Hunter, Angie Smith, Shane Hunter and Monica Russell; and nine great-grandchildren, Danielle Bell, Miley Bell, Tucker Smith, Sophie Smith, Isabella Hunter, Abby Hunter, Corey Arms, Magen Martin and Thomas Russell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, C.W. Browning; her daughter, Sherry J. Warren and her siblings, a set of twin girls, Beatrice Dowdy, Rudell Warren, Arvella Benjamin, Biven Whitehead Coker, Flora Dowdy, Edith Franklin, Bordry Robbins, Hollice Willard and Dorman Robbins; and two son-in-laws, Clayton Martin and John Webb.
Pallbearers will be Danny Benjamin, Lanny Benjamin, Shane Hunter and Thomas Russell.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Thursday.
Jeannette Owens Ray
Pontotoc
Florida
Jeanette Owens Ray (86) passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was of Baptist faith. She retired from Action Industries and then later retired for good from Wal-Mart in Pontotoc and moved to Florida to enjoy the rest of her days with her son, Tim.
She enjoyed keeping her "corner of Heaven" as pretty and clean as she possibly could with her beautiful flowers and clean yard. She enjoyed the ocean, sunshine and the pretty days she had left in Florida.
She loved everyone and never met a stranger. Services were Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Discovery Church on HWY 336 in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inman officiating. Burial with graveside service were in the Thaxton Cemetery.
Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Walls of Houlka, Ricky Walls (Romana) of Houston and Tim Walls of Lakeland FL; her sister, Marilyn Tutor of Pontotoc; her beloved brother-in-law, Jerry Tutor of Pontotoc and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bro. Layman L. Owens and Ima Douglas Owens; her brothers, Dolphis, Jimmy and Sammie Owens and her sister, Phyllis McMullin.
Pallbearers were: David Tutor, Tim Quarles, Bob Smith, Larry Ferguson, Hunter Fooshee and Steve Collins.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Browning
Sam Sappington, Jr.
Pontotoc
Raymond Wesley "Sam" Sappington, Jr, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 24, 1938 to Rosalee Warren Sappington and Raymond Wesley Sappington, Sr. Sam was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. He retired from Stegall Ford, where he worked as the parts manager. Sam had also worked at Searcy Ford, Liberty Lincoln and Carpenter/Sneed Motor Co., and was co-owner with his Dad in the family dairy farm. He was a member of the MS National Guard from 1956 to 1965. Sam enjoyed working in his yard and gardening.
Services were Saturday, December 7, at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial was in the Ecru Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sue Wilson Sappington, of Pontotoc, MS; one daughter, Julie Pegues (James) of New Albany, MS; one son, Sammy Sappington (Lynette) of Pontotoc, MS; four grandchildren, Bradley Sappington (Brittney) of Hernando, MS, Christopher Sappington (Ashley) of Ecru, MS, Jonathan Pegues and Carly Pegues, both of New Albany, MS; and three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Eli and Bo Sappington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalee Warren Sappington and Raymond Wesley Sappington, Sr.
Pallbearers were James Pegues, Jonathan Pegues, Ricky Tucker, Marc Tucker, Wayne Stokes and Terry Dill.
The family would like to thank NMMC Home Hospice, Shayla Rucker, Patti Shempert, Nicole Townsend, Shae Johnson and Rooservelt Wilson.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com