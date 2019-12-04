Veteran
Browning
John Edward Sewell
Pontotoc
John Edward Sewell, age 88, was born September 10, 1931 in Pontotoc, MS. He passed away November 30, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was the third son of Harvey P. and Clair Archer Sewell. He attended Bankhead Elementary School and graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1950. After graduation he worked at Pontotoc Hardware and Gift Shop.
John Edward entered the United States Armed Forces in September, 1952. He served his country as a Sergeant with the Military Police in Seoul, Korea. He was honorably discharged in August , 1954.
On January 16, 1955, he married the former Mary Ellen Cummings of Pontotoc. To this union were born two wonderful children, Jeffery Sewell and Jenna Sewell Patterson.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc where he remained active as long as his health permitted him to attend. He was an ordained deacon, served as Church Training Union Director, and was on several building and renovation committees. John Edward was also very involved in Brotherhood, Upward Basketball, and Children's and Youth Bible Drills, both on the church and associational levels. He was a very faithful member of the Jimmy Wise Sunday school class. He was a member of the Pontotoc Jaycee Club in the 1970s. He then joined the Pontotoc Civitan Club for a number of years, serving as President and member of the board of directors, as well as receiving recognition for enlisting the most new members. John was a volunteer school greeter in the Pontotoc Elementary and DT Cox Schools where he loved greeting the children early in the morning and wishing them a good day. John worked in construction for many years. He owned and operated Pontotoc Furniture, after working in sales for McClure Furniture. Later, he worked as a salesman for Morgan Tire Company until his retirement in 2006.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ellen Sewell, son Jeffery Sewell (Judy), daughter Jenna Sewell Patterson (Mark), and grandchildren Claire Martin (Tyler), Clayton Sewell, Caitlin Patterson, Lyndsay Patterson, as well as a host of other relatives. John was preceded in death by his parents and his 3 brothers, Eugene, Waymon, and Herbert Sewell.
Services were held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Tuesday, December 3. Dr. Ken Hester and Rev. Jay Stanley officiated. Burial was at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Barry Carnes, Mark Crenshaw, Terry Cartwright, George Stegall, David Ray, Dr. Steve Montgomery, and Dr. Tommy Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers include Ray Stark,Toby Winston, Harrol Umfress, and members of the Eddy Taylor Sunday school class. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or the Pontotoc City Bible Teachers Fund at First Choice Bank, Pontotoc, MS.
David Julian ‘DJ’ Cates
Pontotoc
David Julian (D.J.) Cates surrounded by his family was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a long fought and courageous battle at the age of 37 at UMMC Hospital in Jackson, MS. Through his big beautiful smile and never meeting a stranger; it was evident that he made a lasting legacy and impact on everyone he met during his short time on this earth. D.J. was a volunteer firefighter for the Troy Fire Department because his lifelong dream was to be a full time firefighter. D.J. was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, watching football, baseball, and Chicago Fire on TV.
He is survived by his wife, Candie Cates; his parents, Julian and Barbara Cates; his sister, Carrie Ann Cates and his brother, Brad Cates.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Cates, Gwendolyn Sledge, Rex and Corrine Herndon, and Opalene and Felix Garrett.
Services were Sunday, December 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bishop Jed Thorderson officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Brad Cates, Jr., Zachary Stegall, Rocky Henderson, Chris McKissacy, Mickey Ward, and Mitch McKissacy.
Dr. Buck Morton
Memphis, Tennessee
Dr. Buck Morton, 88, passed away in his home on November 25, 2019. He was a faithful pastor for over 60 years, author, and teacher. He was the Master of Ceremonies for the National Quartet Convention for nearly three decades. He was a steadfast supporter of the nation of Israel and visited there over 23 times. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annette.
He is survived by his four children, Alan (Patricia), Christi, Donna Beth, and Scott (Loretta). He also has three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Graveside services for the family will be held at the West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gracepoint Baptist Church, Wings Cancer Foundation, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Browning
veteran
Wallace Henry
Pontotoc
Wallace Lanier Henry (93) passed away peacefully at his home in Pontotoc with his entire family and loved ones at his side Wednesday, November 27th. Born September 22, 1926, Wallace was a 1947 graduate of Pontotoc High School and a 1951 graduate of Mississippi State University.
During WWII, Wallace served as an Honor Guard for General Douglas MacArthur and lived at the United States Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. While difficult at times, his service was a tremendous source of pride throughout his life. Wallace completed high school upon returning from the war, then continued his studies and earned a degree in vocational education from Mississippi State.
Wallace taught veterans classes in Randolph and Pontotoc, MS for five years before moving to Tunica, MS to teach vocational-agriculture classes and served as fire-chief at the Volunteer Fire Department. Wallace taught in Tunica until 1966, then briefly worked with Delta Steel in West Memphis, AR before starting work with the Soil Conservation Service. Wallace advanced to District Soil Conservationist for Lee County and continued to serve for a total of twenty-eight years.
Wallace was raised on his family's farm and operated his own cattle, soybean, corn and tree farm throughout his time in Pontotoc. He was an avid gardener and always had a large garden filled with a variety of family favorites. Wallace loved giving corn, tomatoes and turnip greens to friends and family (and anyone else). He was well-respected as an authority on farming techniques, land-management, erosion-control and many other topics. He was always willing to help anyone who needed him.
Wallace was a member of the Masonic Lodge for sixty-three years. He was also active with Lee County Civitan Club for decades while working in Tupelo. He was an ordained Baptist deacon at Green Valley Baptist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, MS.
He is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Patricia Young Henry. He is also survived by daughter Alma Jo Henry of Flowood, MS; son Wally Henry and wife Jodi and three sons Trey (Alex Russell, fiancee), Ryan (Gabrielle Buteau, fiancee) and Joseph of Pontotoc, MS: son, George Henry and wife Kristian and daughter Ashlyn of Cleveland,TN; and sister Katherine Huckaby of Bogue Chitto, MS
He was preceded in death by his Father Willie Clements Henry and Alma Gertrude Henry of Pontotoc; brothers Perrian Henry of Colorado Springs, CO, Jessie Henry of Huntsville, AL, Ed Henry of Canton, MS, Pat Henry of Little Rock, AR, Dean Henry of Trophy Club, Texas, Guyton Henry of Greenwood, MS and Feddie Joe Henry of Pontotoc, MS; and sister Wilma Castles of Nashville, TN.
Funeral services were Saturday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary with grave-side service following at Pontotoc City Cemetery, Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist with arrangements.
Pallbearers were Ed Henry of Canton, MS, Robin Henry of Greenwood, MS, Hank Henry of Keller, TX, Ben Howard of Pontotoc, MS, Tracy Davis of Pontotoc, MS, Dwight "Andy" Young of Birmingham, AL, Vaughan Long of Algoma, MS, Matt Williams of Nashville, TN and Drew Waldrop of Pontotoc, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Patricia Young Henry Music Scholarship can be made at First Choice Bank or mailed to Wanda Waldrop at 112 West Bolton Street Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Dean Holley
Randolph
Hulette Eudean (Dean) Holley, 89, passed away November 25, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo Ms following a prolonged illness. He was born November 6, 1930 in Robbs, MS to James P. Holley and Cora Austin Holley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Jewell (Quarles) Holley, three children Bobby Holley (Jamie), Beth Holley (Brian Jones), and Mark Holley (Misty), four grandchildren, Chelsea Henry (Justin), Abbey Singleton (Dylan), Brayden Holley and Grayson Holley, and one great-grandchild, Jake Singleton.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Hubert, Herbert and Hulon and sister Viola Miller, plus 10 half-brothers and sisters.
He was a long-time member of County Line Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends, deer hunting and talking about deer hunting (or talking about anything).
Services and burial was held at County Line Baptist Church Friday, November 29. Pallbearers were friends and family. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Special Thanks to Sanctuary Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice to support their tremendous service.
Faye Turner
Randolph
Faye Turner, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at NMMC Hospice-Tupelo, with her three daughters by her side. She was a long-time faithful member of Carey Springs Baptist Church. For over forty years, she babysat and cared for children, which brought her great joy. She was known by everyone as Nanny.
She is survived by her three daughters, Gloria Phillips, Teresa T. Conlee (Larry), and Darla Heath(Paul); one sister, Anna Loyce Marta; four grandsons, Chris Phillips (Jessica), Chad Phillips (April), Daniel Conlee (Chelsea) and Taylor Heath ; two granddaughters, Lauren Heath and Lyndsey Heath; two great granddaughters, Caylee and Haylee Phillips and two great-grandsons Quade Parker Phillips and Drake Conlee.
Services were Wednesday, November 27, at Carey Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Junior Ritchie and Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial was in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Chris Phillips, Chad Phillips, Daniel Conlee, Taylor Heath, William Holcomb, and Donald Brown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NMMC Hospice or Carey Springs Baptist Church.
Velma Cook
Pontotoc
Velma Cook , 86, passed away on November 25, 2019, at New Albany Health And Rehab. in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc .
Estelle Swindle
Pontotoc
Wyoming Estelle Swindle, 81, passed away November 24, 2019 at Sunshine Healthcare. She loved to fish and garden, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren and talking with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Rickey Swindle (Tina), Elvis Swindle (Kim), Calvin Swindle (Amanda), and Jennifer Tidwell (Gene); her grandchildren, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Tina Lynn Pace, Kelly Swindle, Austin Swindle, Madison Tidwell, Joshua Swindle, Jeremy Franklin, Dana Blount, and Tabitha McGee; her great grandchilden, Dakota Campanaro, Katie Campanaro, Abby Pace, CeeCee Swindle, Will Swindle, Jazz Swindle, Annabelle Swindle, Hunter Rea, Julianna Rea, Jayden Blount, Montana Franklin, Colton Franklin, Rea-Ann Franklin, McKayla Smith, Lexie Smith, and Dreyden McGee.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and several brothers and sisters.
Services were Wednesday, November 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Springville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Elvis Swindle, Calvin Swindle, Chris Thomas, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Dennis Pace, and Jeremy Franklin. Honorary Pallbearers were Rickey Swindle and Gene Tidwell.
