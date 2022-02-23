Border, has pic, teddy bear icon
Mary Jane Mull
Pontotoc
Mrs Mary Jane Eames Mull, 89 passed at North MS Medical Center, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from complications of Covid. She was the daughter of James T. Eames,and Josie Perdue Eames at Union Hall, Virginia on July 29, 1932. Mary was a very kind loving and friendly person, She loved her cat Ollie and collected stuffed teddy bears, and loved watching Wheel of Fortune and crocheting. She attended Charity Baptist Church in Pontotoc. , was a retired Data porcessor for the DMV in Virginia. Mary Jane was the widow of Leroy Mull, Jr. She leaves Her daughter Joyce Ann Smith (Joey) of Union Hall, Va, 2 sons James Mull (Michelle) of Pontotoc and Leroy Mull Jr (Lynn) of Dillsburg, Va. Special Friends Mary Ruff, Ray and Patti Kertoulis, all of Pa. She also leaves 3 sisters Josie Brown of Roanoke Va, Bunny Prather, of Aurora, Co and Jean of NC. Also she has 3 grandchildren, Tyffanie Kirpatrick (Matt) of Enola, Pa, Brandi Cole of Jacksonville, NC and Tracie Mull of Mechanicsburg Pa, her great grandchildren, Hayley Smith and Dakota Smith both of Union Hall, Va, and Mazee Kirkpatrick of Enola, Pa. She is proceded by her parents, one daughter, Marie Duvall, 1 grandchild Robbie Dent 2 Sisters, Joyce Wheeling and Dot Hicks. 3 Brothers, Richard Eames, Bill Eames, and J W Eames.
Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Mull family. Associated Family Funeral Home of Tupelo were in charge of arrangements.
Dot Kidd
Pontotoc
Dorothy "Dot" Louise Kidd, 89, passed away February 19, 2022 at NMMC Hospice-Tupelo, MS. She was a homemaker and service station owner. Dot loved to cook, play chinese checkers, animals, talking on the phone, shopping and her flowers. She was born January 31, 1933.
Dot is survived by her 4 nieces, Mable Crawford (Rodney), Debbi Beasley-Hall (Gary), Anna Kidd Holmes (Dennis Paul), and Elizabeth Kidd Brown (Matt); nephew, Mike Westmoreland (Vickie); 7 great nieces, Melissa Littlejohn, Jennifer Coleman, Robin Sansing, Lori McGloflin, Jenni Long, Clara Brown, and Anna Katherine Holmes; 8 great nephews, Brett Crawford, Barry Crawford, Heath and Chris Westmoreland, Zach and Casey Beasley, Hyrum Holmes, and Clark Brown; 10 great great nieces and 10 great great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Johnnie Lou Kidd; and her brothers, Charlie Westmoreland, Walter Gipp Kidd, and Billy Joe Kidd.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Zach Beasley, Casey Beasley, Brett Crawford, Hyrum Holmes, Chris Westmoreland, and Heath Westmoreland.
Dot Hatcher
Dorothy (Dot) Mounce Hatcher passed away in her home peacefully Sunday morning surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 30, 1927. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist church and placed her faith and family above everything else. She loved her flowers, working in her yard and had a special talent of turning trash into treasures. She was a caregiver to her father and husband until their death. She always put others needs and feelings above her own, not a selfish bone in her body.
'Momma Dot' was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years H.H. (Peanut) Hatcher, her mother and father Earnest and Amanda Mounce, one brother F. L. (Bud) Mounce, one son Glenn Hatcher and one grandson Michael Hatcher. Survivors include her two sons Ricky Hatcher and Ronnie Hatcher (Tammy), six grandchildren, Hannah Hatcher (Phil), Miranda Norman (Kentrell), Mary Elizabeth Hatcher, Caroline Flake (Ethan) and Eli Hatcher. Six great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Service will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will begin at 12 noon continuing to service time. Burial will follow in Cherry Creek Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be: Eli Hatcher, Ethan Flake, Lee Hatcher, Scott Hatcher, Chris Ramsey, and Jeff Parmer.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Kenneth Hatcher, Rudolph Hatcher, Earnest Mounce, John Thomas Mounce, Floyce (Dank) Mounce, and Phil Anderson.
A special thanks to Three Rivers, Sanctuary Home Hospice Tupelo, and Mary Ann George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
John Homan
Pontotoc
John Homan, 73, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born May 31, 1948. Services will be on Wednesday, February 23 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday, February 23 from 1 p.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Anchor Cemetery.
Eddie Robinson
Pontotoc
Morris Edwin "Eddie" Robinson, 76, passed away at NMMC-Tupelo, MS on Saturday, February 19, 2022. He was born May 23, 1945. He is now resting in peace with his Lord in heaven. He was a member of Pontotoc Church of God of Prophecy on Hwy 341. He retired from factory work after working for over 40 years at different locations in Pontotoc. He was also known for his passion to try to make a quick buck by selling watches, tents, tools, and various items out of his van or car trunk in order to provide for his family.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Jan Tutor Robinson; his daughter, Addie Carol Robinson; grandson, "Little Man" Elliott Cash; brother, Jerry Robinson (Phyllis); and four sisters, Lucy Hammack (Dewhite), Linda Whiteside (Rocky), Pam Green, and Jan Stacks (Freddie).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Sarah Coward Robinson and Edwin Leroy Robinson; stepmother, Ruth Robinson; and a brother-in-law, Kelly Green.
Graveside services were Saturday, February 26, at County Line Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Morphis and Bro. James Gray officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Joey Tutor, Kevin Walls, Jeffrey Tutor, Nick Adams, Jacob Stacks and Homer Knox.
Browning
Freida Browning
Hurricane
Freida Floyce Browning, age 72, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 10, 1949 to Jewel Reno and Loyce "Pud" Brandon Graham. Freida was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping with Bible School. She was a 1967 graduate of Hurricane High School, where she was Miss Hurricane High School. She was a teammate of the the Hurricane Class B State Basketball Champions of 1966 and 1967. Freida attended Itawamba Junior College, Holmes Junior College and Blue Mountain College, where she graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She taught first grade at North Pontotoc Elementary for over 30 years and continued substituting for many years after retirement. Freida was the secretary of the Warren-Graham Reunion. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with cousins, gardening and working puzzle books.
Services were Monday, February 21, at Hurricane Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Brock officiating; burial followed in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Caroline Brents (Stephen), and Guide Browning; two grandchildren, Autumn Jewel Brents and Asher Browning Brents; an aunt, Faye Dillard and a host of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Linton Browning, they were married in July of 1982 and who preceded her in death on July 17, 2017.
Pallbearers were Cade Hooker, Colt Hooker, Bradley Montgomery, Shane Montgomery, Chipper Hicks, Brent Montgomery and Graden Hooker.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
William Thompson
Randolph
William Norris Thompson, born mid-day as a twin to his dear sister on February 14, 1948, passed peacefully the evening of February 17, 2022, into the everlasting. Norris Thompson lived a simple life. He married his one true love and raised a son and stepson he was proud of. The people he knew loved him because of his ability to connect without judgment, his listening ear, and well-rounded advice. They will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his four brothers, Phillip, Wendell, Robert, and Verell, and his dear wife Regina. He is survived by his sisters Coliste-Celestine Jones and Nelda Anderson, both of Hebron community in Pontotoc County; his sons, Allen Griffin (Deena King) and William C. Thompson (Jessica Walts), both residing in Marshall County, MS, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews scattered across the south.
Norris was buried naturally in a private ceremony at Oak Forest Cemetery in Randolph, MS on Friday, February 18, 2022. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements. The family asks that if you wish to pay respects, please donate to a local food bank or children's charity.
Kathleen Holloway
Pontotoc
Kathleen Holloway, 90, passed away peacefully February 17, 2022, at Church Street Manor, Ecru, MS. She was born January 8, 1932 to James Oscar and Florence Purdon Harrison. Kathleen married Cortis Holloway on October 3, 1948, and they shared 66 years of marriage. She was a member of McGregor Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary for over 25 years. Her favorite pastime was reading and visiting the Pontotoc County Library.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Johnny Holloway (Charlotte); grandson, Jeff Holloway (Allison); and her great grandson, Liam, who she loved playing with most of all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cortis Holloway; her son, Jimmy Joe Holloway; stepson, Bobby Rex Holloway; brother, James Carlyle Harrison; and her sisters, Flora Reese and Jean Cacal.
Graveside service was held Saturday, February 19, at Oak Forest Cemetery with Bro. Mark Daniels officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pontotoc County Library in Kathleen's memory.
Browning
Brenda Young
Pontotoc
Brenda Morton Young, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 7, 1940 in Ecru to Willie Edward and Myrtle Estelle Tutor Morton. Brenda was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting, reading, watching Christian television and spending time with her animals.
Services were Saturday, February 19, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Gale Young Mills (Joe); seven grandchildren, Patrick Benson (Kristie), Victoria Yates (Trevor), Montana Mills, Dallas Mills, Lauren Young Deaton (Bradley), Steven Young (Kelly) and Braylor Young; and eight great-grandchildren, Hunter and Paisley Benson, Grayson and Nixon Young, Carson, Aubrey, Madilyn and Grady Deaton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Durwood Young; her son, Steve Young; two sisters, Geneva Morton Nix and Nita Morton Mounce and a brother, Billy Floyd Morton.
Pallbearers were Trevor Yates, Patrick Benson, Jacob Anderson, Wade Means, Steven Young, Mike Morton and Randy Mounce. Honorary pallbearer was Joe Mills.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Maxwell Crausby
Pontotoc
Maxwell Reno Crausby, 91, passed away February 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Max was a disabled veteran after serving in the US Army and the MS National Guard, 51st Dixie Division. He had been an avid pilot since he was 16 years old and was a ham radio operator. Max was the first Mississippian to earn the Wright Brothers Award in 1986, in 1989 he was FAA Southern Region General Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year, and he earned The Vans Aircraft Award for Experimental Aircraft RV6 in 2021. He also enjoyed puzzles, flying and building airplanes, the history of local cemeteries, and riding through the Toccopola Community.
Max is survived by his wife, Martha Jane Crausby; daughters, Barbara Biffle, Lisa Corder (Gary), Teresa Fulgham, Karla Parham (Greg), and Michelle Lail; sister, Shirley Boyd of Memphis, TN; and his grandchildren, Brook Long (Jason), Natalie Allen (Dean), Summer Corder, Britnei Clowers, Zach Corder (Shrie), Nicole McCollum, Brandon Fulgham (Julliana), Mathilda Nash (Tyler), Madison Parham, Max Parham, Mackenzie Lail, and Molly Parham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mallie Reno Crausby and Beulah Jane Crausby; brothers, Don Crausby and Bing Crausby; son, Steve Crausby; and sons-in-law, David Biffle and Mike Lail.
Services were Friday, February 18, at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS with Bro. Ken Hester officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Zach Corder, Max Parham, Jed Fitts, Brandon Fulgham, Cole Allen, and Ryan Allen.
Honorary pallbearers were Charles Richey, Rodger Brown, Wayne Carter, Aubie Pearman, Danny Owen, and Marlin Inmon.
Special thank you to family, friends, neighbors, and the many caregivers with Baptist Hospice and his special caregiver and granddaughter, Nicole McCollum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Building Fund at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS.
Tyler Weldon
Ecru
Tyelee Weldon, 51, resident of Ecru, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence.
Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Ms. Weldon was born May 22, 1970 in Birmingham, AL, the daughter of the late William and Martha Dye Weldon. She was a graduate of Dora Alabama High School and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Ms. Weldon will be remembered as happy, caring and loving. She had a genuine heart, was an excellent cook and made the best coffee.
She in survived by three sons, Skyler Howard of Dora, AL, Michael Howard (Elizabeth) of Sumiton, AL and Jonathan Howard (Jessica) of Jasper, AL, one brother, J.M. Weldon (Karen) of Sumiton, AL, six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Weldon and two brothers, Wayne and Wesley Weldon.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Weldon and two brothers, Wayne and Wesley Weldon.