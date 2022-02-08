Has picture, veteran
James D. Mogridge
Oxford
James "Jim" Donald Mogridge, 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Oxford, MS. A visitation will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following all at The Orchard Church (295 Highway 7 North Oxford, MS 38655). Pastor Eric George will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born to the late James and Irma Mogridge. He was married to Judy Mogridge of Memphis, TN.
Jim graduated from Memphis State Law School, an editor of the Law Review. He joined the FBI and later the United States Army. He served as a military judge in the JAG Corps, retiring as a Colonel to his farm in Thaxton, MS. He subsequently designed and built houses in Oxford, MS. Jim enjoyed raising cows, gardening, singing in the church choir, entertaining his grandchildren, and cooking Sunday dinners for his family. He was thoughtful and engaging, and his complete attention was given to the people around him or his task at hand.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Mogridge.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Mogridge of Oxford; his two sons James (Molly) Mogridge Jr., of Oxford, and Chris (Karen) Mogridge, of Utah; his grandchildren, Oliva Mogridge, Grace Berry, Madeline Mogridge, Jackson Berry, Emerson Mogridge, and Molly Berry; and his sister, Paula (Bill) Monsarrat, of Germantown, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org)
Vernell Moorman
Pontotoc
Vernell McCord Moorman, 95, passed away January 17, 2022, at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was the window of LC Moorman whom she married on February 19, 1942. She was born in Pontotoc County to Sam and Ruth Barton McCord. Vernell was a very kind, sweet and selfless person to all and you never heard her say an unkind word about anyone. She lived her life as a Christian example to all who knew her. She loved her home and taking care of and providing for her family, Ebenezer Methodist church family, and friends. She was the oldest member at Ebenezer Methodist Church. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time providing great meals for her family to gather together, which provided us all with memories that we will have forever. She had a talent and was a wonderful artist that used her talents painting oil and acrylic landscapes and still life paintings. Some of her paintings were displayed in the Pontotoc Library. For years she spent time collecting and displaying antiques. She loved her yard and her flowers, and she had a knack for making everything beautiful. She loved to garden and can the vegetables and fruits that she grew. A true homemaker.
She is survived by her three children, Kathryn Greene of Tupelo, Marilyn Matkins (Dorman) of Tupelo, and Joey Moorman of Pontotoc; three grandchildren, Ricky Matkins of Atlanta, Jeff Thornton(Angie) of Pontotoc, and Justin Moorman of Pontotoc; two great grandchildren, Kyle Thornton (Jordyn) of Oxford and Langston Moorman of Pontotoc; three great great grandchildren, Kate, Mary, and Lucy Thornton of Oxford; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings, Stanley McCord, Sarah Rakestraw, and Sammie Ruth Reeder; two grandchildren, Joey Hal Moorman, Jr. and Katherine Elizabeth Moorman and son in law, Travis Greene.
Graveside Services were Friday, January 21, at Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Ken Corley and Bro. Brad Hodges officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Floyd Yates, Kenny Rakestraw, Garrett Moorman, Benny Moorman, Frankie Moorman, and Mike McCord.
Memorials made be made to Ebenezer Methodist Church.
David Brown
Pontotoc
David Edwin "Edd" Brown, 92, passed away February 7, 2022. He was born February 17, 1929 to John and Dorothy Brown in the Robbs Community in Pontotoc County. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with visitation beginning at noon. Bro. Jerry Caples will officiate. Burial will be in the West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughters, Diane Sprouse and Faye Miller (Donald); son, Bobby Brown (Judy); grandchildren, Meghann McCarver (Brian), Christi Stacy (Larry) and Aaron Brown (Bridgette); great grandchildren, Max McCarver, Mia McCarver, Jaxson Stacy and Janey Stacy; sibling, Polly Lyles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Brown; sons-in-law-Roger Cruse and Danny Sprouse; siblings, Jewel Barnett, Herbert Brown, Maxine Daniels and Gene Brown.
Pallbearers will be Donald Brown, Ronnie Brown, Jackie Brown, Phillip Tutor, Donald Miller and Brian McCarver; honorary, George Higginbotham and Max McCarver.
Jimmie Long
Pontotoc
Jimmie Lane Long, 82, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc. Jimmie was born June 5, 1939. Services were Tuesday, February 8, at Canaan Apostolic Church. Burial followed at Baldwin Memorial Gardens.
Timothy Zachary
Houlka
Timothy Lee Zachary, age 57, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 8, 1965 to Malcolm Dwight and Delores Ferrell Zachary. Tim was a member of First Baptist Church in Houlka. He was the owner of Comfort Plus Heating and Cooling, LLC. Tim was a workaholic and would work tirelessly to help his customers. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Services were Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Houlka First Baptist Church with Rev. David Blackwell officiating; burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Missey Zachary; four daughters, Sara Zachary Shields (Toy), Brenda Wilkerson, Destiny Wilkerson and Karen Wilkerson; two sons, Adam Zachary (Karley) and Sam Zachary; two sisters, Angie Hoen and Terry Warren; and nine grandchildren, Madison Zachary, Easton Sheilds, Adalynn Wilkerson, Olivia Zachary, Liam Zachary, Julian Lopez, Rowan Shields, Richard Wilkerson and Scarlet Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers were Adam Zachary, Sam Zachary, Brandon McCary, Justin Warren, Toy Shields and Leaman Martinez.
Glenda Wooten
Randolph
Glenda Mae Wooten, age 71, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born August 26, 1950 to D.T. and Loyce Hodges Franks. Glenda was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she was the pianist for over 15 years. She was a retired furniture factory employee. Glenda was a graduate of Randolph High School. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for her family, playing the piano and especially spending time with her grandsons.
Services were Monday, February 7, at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. J.T. Pennington officiating; burial followed in the Randolph Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Morgan (Matt), a step-daughter, Charlotte Wooten; step-son, Charles Wooten; one brother, Travis Franks; two grandsons, Brayden and Jase Morgan and two step grandchildren, Brian and Courtney Wooten.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Wooten; one sister, Bobbie Washington; one brother, Terry Franks and step-son, Ashley Wooten.
Pallbearers were Gary Washington, Daniel Morgan, Lynn Morgan, Matt Morgan, Kyle Gillespie and Lain Gillespie.
Glynnis Whitworth
Pontotoc
Glynnis Jean Whitworth, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at her daughter's residence. She was born August 7, 1951 to Daniel Kenneth and Peggy Jean Tutor. Glynnis was a graduate of Randolph High School in 1969 where she was the Valedictorian. She retired after fifteen years with the U.S. Post Office and then went to nursing school and worked at Graceland Nursing Home in New Albany and later retired from Mill Creek in Pontotoc. Glynnis was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services were Friday, February 4, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Pettit officiating; burial followed in the Antioch Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Angie Dallas (Tim) and Scott Whitworth; five grandchildren, Canden Dallas (Brittany), Logan Whitworth Gill (Ethan), Caulen Dallas (Payton), Landry Whitworth and Carsen Dallas; five great-grandchildren, Rhylan Dallas, Jett Dallas, Rowan Dallas, Waverly Dallas and Remi Dallas; and she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of a great granddaughter, Campbell Mae Gill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandchild, Caysen Dallas.
Pallbearers were her grandsons.
Mary Ellen Brazil
Center Hill
Mary Ellen Brazil, age 86, passed away surrounded by her children and grandchildren at her residence. She was born June 8, 1935 to George Lee and Ella Ardena Caldwell Reeder. Mary Ellen was a lifelong member of Center Hill Baptist Church where she started playing the piano as a young girl and continued until her health failed. She was a career seamstress working at Futorian Furniture in New Albany and Okolona and later was instrumental in developing Brazil Furniture with her son Mike. Mary Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services were Saturday, February 5, at Center Hill Baptist Church with Rev. J.W. Owen and Rev. Keith Cobb officiating; burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Vicki Brazil and Mike Brazil (Von); one sister, Shirley Matthews; three grandchildren, Amber Steele, Brandon Gooch (Candace) and Chandler Brazil (Chelsea); and three great grandchildren, Addie Grace Steele, Ellen Bost Gooch and Fletcher Brazil.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Derlie Brazil; and her siblings, Mildred Reeder, Louis Wayne Reeder, James Reeder and Georgia Lee Daniel.
The family would like to express gratitude to Polly and Lola, her special friends and caregivers and to Dr. Washington and Kindred Hospice.
Phillip McGregory
Guntown
Phillip J. McGregory, 61, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home in Guntown. He was born January 22, 1961. Services were Wednesday, February 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Warren Cemetery.
Dorothy Kirby
Pontotoc
Dorothy M. Kirby, 82, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born March 19, 1939. Services were Wednesday, February 2, at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Ecru Cemetery.