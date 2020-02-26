Zona Scott
Pontotoc
Zona Scott , 90, passed away on February 24, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Browning
Eloise Newell
Pontotoc
Mildred Eloise Newell, age 92, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She is now singing for the Lord. She was the daughter of Whit and Ethel Turner. Eloise was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, attending Palestine Methodist with Charles and then Victory Baptist until health prevented. She was a member of the Gold Star Mothers, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the South Pontotoc Homemakers Club.
Services were Tuesday, February 25, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Tommy Inmon officiating; burial was in the Oak Forest Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
She leaves one daughter, Janis Crawford (Phil) and one son, Rex Staten (Miriam) both of Pontotoc, a daughter-in-law, Laverne Staten, also of Pontotoc. She has eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husbands, Jason O. Staten, Sr., and Charles D. Newell, her sons, David Chris Staten, Jason, Jr., and a daughter, Kathy Staten Windham, and grandson, Timothy P. Crawford, also a step-son, Duron Newell.
Pallbearers were Matt Staten, Jake Windham, Jonathan Salmon, Lanny McKee, Chad Gunter, John Crawford and Larry Sullivan.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
John Corey Gordon
Pontotoc
John Corey Gordon , 40, passed away on February 23, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc..
Jannie Boles
Toccopola
Jannie Boles, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at North Miss Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were Sunday, February 23, at Church Of Living God. Burial followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Thaxton, MS.