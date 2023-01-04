Bette Street Seale
Pontotoc
Bette Street Seale, 67, passed away December 20, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was known and loved by many people that she met when she managed convenience stores. She was the entertainer of the family and her joys in life were her son and grandson.
Bette is survived by her son, Anthony Bishop (Tina); grandson, Andrew Bishop (Timmi); sisters, Linda Greer (Donny), Brenda Owens, Beth Hendrix, Gail Russell, and Nan Street; and her brothers, Johnny Street (Debbie), Ronny Street, and Terry Street (Sandy).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clotile and Verna Street; sister, Wanda Wilder, and brothers-in-law, Don Hendrix & Joe Owens.
Service were Thursday, December 22, at Buchanan Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Cossey officiating. Burial followed in Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Anthony Bishop Andrew Bishop, Will Watson, Caleb Keith, Kevin Street, and Shawn Turner.
Margaret Maddox
Randolph
Margaret Bray Maddox experienced her best Christmas ever when she entered heaven on December 24, 2022. Margaret was born June 2, 1940 in Pontotoc County, MS to Lee Roane and Selma Bray.
She spent her 82 years laughing, loving and serving her Family, friends, church, community, and country. Margaret enjoyed adventure and supported the United States during her years as a Navy wife. She worked for the Shelby County Sherriff's Department and then the Civil Service where her organizational an administrative skills made her an outstanding professional. After she retired, she continued to serve by waiting tables at the Serendipity Tea Room, giving customers a uniquely lovely dining experience. Margaret loved to travel, cook, and make things beautiful. She often put her talents to use for the Kingdom of God by ministering in her church choir, VBS, and countless other activities at East Acres Baptist Millington, TN. As a care giver, a meal taker, and generally being the life of the party, she blessed her family and friends.
Margaret leaves behind her beloved friend Cathy (George) Poteet, precious "grancies" Georgia Grace and Graham McOlgan and their mom, Stephanie
(Jason). She will also be missed by Jo Seher and family, cousins Jerry (Joyce) Morris, Randy Morris, Cheryl Warman and many others who loved Margaret well as she completed her journey.
Services were held Wednesday December 28, 2022 at High Point Funeral Home. Burial was in Carey Springs Cemetery,
Randolph.
Christopher Matthews
Pontotoc
Christopher "Chris" Lee Matthews, 48, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with family and friends. Most people knew Chris from his nickname "Meatloaf."
Services will be at 2:00pm Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Justin Varnon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors, mom, Joyce Matthews; children, Ashton and Annabelle Matthews; brothers, Lee (Sandahl) and Perry (Autumn); and several nieces , nephews, aunts and uncles.
Preceded in death by, father, Norman Lee Matthews; grandparents, Zorus and Rudell Pickering, Andrew and Lucille Matthews; uncles, Bennie Matthews and Bobby Matthews.
Pallbearers, Daniel Payne, Lane Bramlitt, Shane Bramlitt, Greg Wallace, Steven Mask and Brent Jamison; honorary, Austin Matthews, Clay Matthews, Tracey Pickering and Ritchie Payne.
Rayburn Saxton
Pontotoc
Rayburn Saxon, 87, departed this life Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home with his loving wife of 67 years, Thelma Saxon, by his side. He was born on July 15, 1935, to Archie and Woodie Mae Tutor Saxon. He grew up in Pontotoc, where he also built his home and raised his three children, Rene', Sherrye and Cary Saxon. Mr. Saxon served our great country in the United States Army. He was a hardworking man, who had worked in the furniture industry and flooring instillation; he retired from Pontotoc Springs. Mr. Saxon was a character, who enjoyed a good prank and to aggravate those he loved. Whittling was a favorite pastime, along with drinking coffee out of his favorite cup, and collecting and trading pocket knives. He will be greatly missed, but his family is comforted knowing he resides in Heaven. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church.
Services for Mr. Saxon were Saturday, December 31, at Woodland Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS, with Bro. Kevin Wallace and Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were the grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
Those left to carry on his memories are is his wife, Thelma Stegall Saxon; two daughters, Rene' Cook (Rod) and Sherrye Walls (Kevin); one son, Cary Saxon; ten grandchildren: Josh Faulkner (Angie), Honor Olsen (Tyler), Bear Faulkner (Jasmine), Caleb Walls, Cassie Hamilton (Ben), Jessica Hamilton (Nathan), August Tutor (Nicky), Beth Brinkley (Dustin), Ashlyn Hunter (Tanner) and Levi Saxon; and twenty-one great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great grandson, Boone Brinkley; and he was the last living child of fourteen, Odis Saxon, Vivian Stegall, Otis Saxon, Myrtis Guyton, Elvis Alonzo "Buck" Saxon, Delaine Saxon, Nell Disher, Rozell Wages, Durell Saxon, Ola Mae Ellis, Bernice Collins, Eunice Inmon and Donald Saxon. He was also preceded in death by many nephews, nieces and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Audry Strawbridge
Pontotoc
Audry Mae Williams Strawbridge, 93, passed away December 28, 2022 at the Pontotoc Hospital. She was born December 27, 1929 in Winborne, MS to Henry Arthur and Annie Lou Williams. She married Daniel McBroom and had four children. She was married Bill Strawbridge and gained five children, two of which she raised from youth. She was best known in the Pontotoc area as a walmart greeter and she maintained a war room where she prayed diligently for over 180 names on her "prayer list" in detail daily. She was member of West Heights Baptist Church.
Services were Saturday, December 31, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. David Hamilton officiated. Burial was in the West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Her survivors include her children, Ann Grant (Noel), Nancy Self (Keith), Gene McBroom (Toni), Betty Felkin, Peggy Wilson (Ron), Karen Strawbridge and David Hamblin; sisters, Nita Gandy of Potts Camp, Frances Mayo and Della Rose Williams of New Albany; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren; and special "kids", Janice Reeves and Judy Lollar Gadd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Strawbridge; sons, Roger and Bobby Strawbridge; daughter, Pam Hamblin; granddaughter, Donna Jean Alexander; grandsons, Jimmy Alexander and Shane McGregor; two special men, Leon Reeves and Robert Lollar; daughter-in-law, Barbara McBroom; one infant daughter; sisters; Ellis, Ivenia, Gladys and Elizabeth and three brothers, Calvin, L J and James Williams.
Pallbearers were Keith Self, Jamie Mahan, Tim Conlee, Allen Maxey, Jim Littlejohn and Rick Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers were Noel Grant, Jackson Chunn, Jacob Langford, Jeremiah Mahan, Jonah Mahan, Matthew Crowson and Chris McBroom.
Kaye Tutor Boyd
Pontotoc
Kaye Tutor Boyd, age 84, passed away at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living, of an extended illness, on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
She was born in Randolph, MS on October 2, 1938, to Mr. and Mrs. P.L. "Boot" Tutor. Kaye graduated in 1956, from Randolph High School. Elvis Presley came to the gymnasium to perform and sing the year of her graduation.
Kaye retired from Pontotoc County, after 26 years. She was the purchasing clerk and also worked for Ford Motor Credit Corporation, McClure Furniture, Olympic Products Corporation and Michael's Department Store. Kaye was an avid sports fan. She married Thomas L. Boyd, Sr., who coached basketball for many years. They were married 58 years. She enjoyed attending her son's, Tommy's basketball games and her daughter's Cecilia's band performances as majorette. Kaye loved going to soccer, baseball, cheerleading and dance events that her grandchildren participated in. She loved music, going to the beach, cruising with her daughter and family, movies, gardening, reading books and teaching girls Sunday school at her beloved First Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Kaye Tutor Boyd is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Boyd Rushing and her husband Rusty, of Olive Branch, MS, her son, Tom L. Boyd, Jr. and wife Holly, of Tupelo, MS, her four grandchildren, Danny Derrington of Olive Branch, MS, Anna-Kate Rios and husband Sebastian, of Southaven, MS, Isabella T. Boyd of Starkville, MS and Thomas L. Boyd, III, of Tupelo, MS.
Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. "Boot" Tutor, and her two beloved sisters, Peggy Tutor and Sherry Tutor Bishop.
Kaye enjoyed life and one to never sit on the side line; but to enjoy her life to the fullest. Her life can be summed up in Proverbs 31:28-29. "Her children arise up, and call her blessed: her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou, excellest them all."
Funeral services were Saturday, December 31, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial followed in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Memorial may be sent to First Baptist Church, 31 W. Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or Alzheimer's Association and Alzheimer's Foundations.
