He is survived by his wife, Susan Bevill; daughter, Hillary Bevill; son, Nicholas Bevill; daughter-in-law, Brittany Bevill; daughter, Kelsey Bevill; grandsons, Abram and Roman Bevill; brother, Jimmy Bevill; sister, Rickie Cheney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Violet Bevill; sister, Hilda Wilder; and brothers, Terrell and Randy Bevill.
Services were Thursday, January 16, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Calvin Wortham officiating. Burial was in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Leslie Wilder, Chad Cheney, Wesley Heatherly, Alan Tutor, Wayne Tutor, and Wayne McGregor.
Services remembering the life of Jason were held Sunday, January 19, in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Dawson officiating. A private family burial was held in the New Hope Cemetery near Blue Mountain.
Jason was born December 12, 1977 in Chicago, IL., the son of Mary Thurmond Mask of Blue Mountain and Charles Stubblefield of Pontotoc. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System, served his country in the Mississippi National Guard and was a recent employee of Mississippi Paving Corporation.
A Christian, Jason will be remembered as a "jack of all trades" who could do anything he set his mind to. An avid outdoorsman, his pleasures included fishing, hunting and camping. He read his Bible daily, loved his family, his friends and was always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Memories were shared by two sons, Hunter and Daniel Stubblefield of Fulton; a sister, Cindy Rutherford (Cody) of Ripley; three brothers, Ricky Price (Jackie) and Earl Stubblefield both of Pontotoc and Dyrl Stubblefield of Carrollton, GA; a maternal grandfather J.W. Thurmond; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two maternal grandmothers, Mary Lou Smith Thurmond; a maternal great grandmother for whom he had a special love , Johnnie Thurmond; and his biological parents, James Tubbs and Kathy Mulligan.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Jason's Pontotoc Park family for their love and friendship .
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honored Mr. Stubblefield for his service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
She is survived by her three children: Charles Walls of Pontotoc, Phillip R. Walls of Randolph, and Donna Walls Bagwell of Tupelo; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; one brother, James Edwin Prater and one sister, Rachel Mae Hester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother and six sisters.
Services were Tuesday, January 21, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Danny Prater officiating. Burial followed in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Scott Hester, Shad Hester, Ray Hester, Wesley Walls, Patrick Bedgood and Randy Willard.