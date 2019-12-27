Has pic, needs cross icon, Payton funeral home logo and BORDER obit
Charles Foote
Pontotoc
Mr. Charles Walter "WaWa" Foote was born on November 13, 1956 to the late Jeff and Earlean Foote. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Low Friendship CME Church. He later joined Pleasant Grove Pontotoc where he was a faithful member and musician, until his health failed him. Charles loved his family and friends. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Elijah and China. He worked in the furniture industry before starting his own business, "Foote's Tire Service." Charles was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Ethel Mae Pegues and Eva Hobson, four sister in-laws: Linda Hobson, Mahaley Foote, Carolyn Sanders, and Margaret Farr, six brother in-laws: Billy Farr, Sonny Farr, Paul Wayne Farr, Anthony Black, Al Sanders, and Tony White.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of forty-two years Marilyn, one son Corrie, one daughter Rochelle, and two grandchildren Elijah and China all of Pontotoc, MS; Five brothers: Haywood (Mae) Hobson, Desoto Hobson, Curtis Hobson, and Willie Foote all of Pontotoc, MS, Jesse (Barbara) Foote of Woodland, MS; Five sisters: Virginia (Billy) Pegues, Charlene (Larry) White, Ruby Fitzpatrick all of Pontotoc, MS, Shirley Hicks of Jackson, MS, and Shelia Foote of Tupelo, MS; Eight brother in-laws: James Pegues of Pontotoc, MS, Ronnie (Hattie) Farr of Tupelo, MS, Kenneth (Teresa) Farr of Pontotoc, MS, James (Lisa) Farr of Nettleton, MS, Kevin (Ada) White, Michael White, David White, and Terry Lynn (Cassandra) White all of New Albany, MS; Six sister in-laws: Helen Black of Indianapolis, IN, Farrie Armstrong of Pontotoc, MS, Lillie (David) Hilliard of Ecru, MS, Debra Farr of Tupelo, MS, Vera Farr and Mary Ingram of New Albany, MS; Two aunts: Virginia Hunt and Derice Lambert of Tupelo, MS; One nephew, niece, and caregivers: Glen and Faye Golden; a close cousin and friend Chris Berry, as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, December 28, at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, MS. Interment followed at Ware Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Hilda Fowler Wilburn
Abbeville
Mrs. Hilda Fowler Wilburn, 72, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home in Abbeville, MS. The funeral service was held Friday, December 27, in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Davy Russell officiating. Burial was in the Old Union Cemetery.
Born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Fenton H. and Maude Berryhill Fowler, Mrs. Wilburn was a member of Laws Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in her flowers and plants, going to antique stores, and crafting. Mrs. Hilda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a foster parent at the North Mississippi Regional Center and a volunteer at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas "G.T." Wilburn and a sister, Nadine Bland.
Mrs. Wilburn is survived by her sons , Christopher "Chris" Thomas Wilburn and his wife, Dawn of Pontotoc, MS and William "Bill" Haywood Wilburn and his wife, Cathy of Oxford, MS; sisters, Arlene Harwell of Tula, MS, Emma Jean Houston of Osceola, AR, Cybil Fowler of Oxford, MS, and Anna Belle McCullar of Oxford, MS; brothers, Thomas Fowler of Logansport, IN and Bennie Fowler of Brenhan, TX; six grandchildren, Keith Parker (Tricia) of Southaven, MS, Michael Parker (Newt) of Minneapolis, MN, Ciara Swords (Staff Sargent Will) of Ft. Benning, GA, Taylor House (Brandon) of Abbeville, MS; Courtney Pruitt (Barron) of Oxford, MS and Erica Shields (Corbin) of Brandon, MS and four great grandchildren, Easton Swords of Ft. Benning, GA, Nathan and Jaxon House of Abbeville, MS and Sawyer Pruitt of Oxford, MS.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Wilburn's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ or Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
To leave an online condolence visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Patsy Morphis
Pontotoc
Patsy Louise Holloway Morphis, 71, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born in Pontotoc to Palmer and Luna Holloway. She was a loving mother, grandmother and had a great love of familly and friends. She loved gardening and her flowers. She lived a spirited life, always having a smile and love for others. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Services were Thursday, December 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Caples officiated. Burial was in the Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her son - Chuck McLarty (Carla); daughter - Dawne McDonald (Joe); 3 grandchildren - Coy McLarty, Ali Craft (Justin) and Clay Taylor; her sisters - Lottie Jones and Faye Moore (Terry).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers who served were Coy McLarty, Clay Taylor, George Jones, Scott Moore, Grant Jones and Justin Craft.
Eliza M. Crawford
Ecru
Eliza M Crawford, 73, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2019, at her home in Ecru. Services were Tuesday December 24, at St Paul M.B. Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of services.