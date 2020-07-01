Obits for July 1
Terry Clay Akers
Pontotoc
Terry Clay Akers, 60, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born May 15, 1960. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at Hayseed Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, July 1, 12 p.m. until service time at at the church. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
Daniel Thompson
Ingomar
Daniel Madison "Danny" Thompson, 57, resident of the Ingomar community in Union County, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Private family services and internment were in the Enterprise Cemetery near Myrtle. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Danny was born November 29, 1962 and is the son of Daisy Dillard Thompson of Ingomar and the late Hubert Thompson, Jr. He was a graduate of Ingomar High School, proudly served his country in The United States Navy and was employed in the restaurant industry for much of his life.
A Christian, Danny enjoyed music and will be remembered for his love of playing the harmonica.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a daughter, Lauren Goble ( Will ), a son, Daniel Thompson, both of Warren, OH and two sisters, Hazel Goudeau ( Joey ) of Etta and Lynn Gibson ( Roy ) of Myrtle.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Hall.
The family requests that memorials be directed to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
The flag at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors Mr. Thompson and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!
The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Angela Christy
Ecru
Angela Lee Johnson Christy, 59, resident of Ecru, passed away Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.
A service remembering the life of Angela was held Monday, June 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A private family burial was in the Ecru Cemetery.
Angela was born January 7, 1961 in Union County, the daughter of Burrell Graham and the late Mary Carlton Hudson.
She was a graduate of Saltillo High School and was employed with Delta Furniture Manufacturing Company in Pontotoc until her recent illness.
In addition to her father, survivors include her daughter, Miranda Norman (Kentrell) of Ecru, a son, Michael Hatcher of Pontotoc, three grandchildren, Jayceon, Ja'cori and Josiah Norman.
The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Angela's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Leslie Scott
Algoma
Leslie H. Scott, 68, passed away June 26, 2020 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS. Leslie spend his entire life in Pontotoc County. He played football for Algoma High School and graduated in 1970. He worked in the furniture industry for 30 years. Due to his love of dogs, Leslie and his wife Edna started and operated an underground fence business for 14 years until retirement. Leslie enjoyed spending time with his family and 5 beloved rescue dogs, reading, watching TV, and working around the house. He will be forever in our hearts.
Leslie is survived by his wife - Edna Scott (married 42 years); daughter - Darla J. Campbell; daughter - Andrea L. Scott; daughter - Jessica L. Ayra; and grandchildren - Alora Campbell, Grayson Campbell, and Anahla Arya.
He was preceded in death by his parents - Howard and Lola Scott; sister - Virginia Scivally; and brother - Donald W. Scott.
Private family graveside service were at Midway Memorial Gardens with Bro. Danny Prater officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Donald Wayne Scott, Brad Scott, Kunal Arya, and Graham Hayes.
Pat Campbell
Algoma
Pat Arnold Campbell, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born March 17, 1928. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.S. and Carl Arnold, one brother, John Thomas Arnold, one sister, Rachael Biffle, and one son, Darrell Campbell. She is survived by her sons Johnny Campbell (Ann), Thom Campbell, daughters Libby Lee (David), Carolyn Campbell (Danny Brown), Carla Terry (Joe) and Kay Tackitt (Steve). She had eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Pat was fondly known as 'Mama Pat' by family and friends. She was a member of Algoma Methodist Church. She was an avid gardener and jelly maker. She worked for years as a dental assistant to Dr. Ken Nester and as a library aid at South Pontotoc High School. A special thanks to the staff of Sanctuary Hospice. The family had a graveside service Sunday, June 28, at the Arnold/Campbell Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Algoma Methodist Church or Sanctuary Hospice.
Lovis Little
Pearl
Lovis Lou Nichols Little, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home in Pearl, MS. She was born August 26, 1940. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Byram, MS. She will be remembered by her smile, laughter, and wit.
She is survived by her sisters, Margie McCrary and Martha Durham; children, Liz Owens and Steve Little; grandchildren, Ashley Brannon, Shelby Smithey, Mac Little, Zac Little, and Jared Little; and great-granddaughter, Piper Smithey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Troy Little.
Services were Saturday, June 27, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Pastor Mike Stancil officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Anthony Brannon, Jacob Brannon, Zac and Mac Little, Jared Little, and Tyler Owens.
