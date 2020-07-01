Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.