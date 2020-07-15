Rachel Poe
Buchannan
Rachel Hazel Dean Poe, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home. Hazel was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. She was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, working in her flower beds, and sewing.
Hazel is survived by her husband, Charlie Poe; daughter, Lenita Swords (Chuck); grandson, Joey Swords (Melanie); granddaughter, Kelly Swords (Michael Merritt); great grandchildren, Gunner Kemp, Haze Swords, Harlee Merritt, and Haygen Merritt; and a sister, Emogene Huffstatler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eb and Lavelle Coker; and a sister, Christine Whitehead.
Graveside Service were Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Buchanan Cemetery with Bro J.W. Owens and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Browning
Rickie Cheney
Thaxton
Rickie Earl Cheney, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 18, 1951 to Otho and Violet McGregor Bevill. Rickie was a member of Thaxton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services were Friday, July 10, at Thaxton United Methodist Church with Rev. William Montgomery officiating; a private burial followed in the Thaxton Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Parker (Steve); a son, Chad Cheney (Vickie); a brother, Jimmy Bevill; and four grandchildren, John and Gracie Cheney and Olivia and Case Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tommy Edward Cheney, a sister, Hilda Wilder and three brothers, Terrell Lee Bevill, Randy Bevill and Mickey Bevill.
Pallbearers were Nick Bevill, Leslie Wilder, Wayne Tutor, Allen Tutor, Jimmy Bevill and Zane Moody.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
browning
Michael Dyer
Longview
Michael Allen Dyer, age 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Cancer Treatment Center of GA, in Newnan, GA. He was born August 15, 1961 to Ray C. and Annie Russell Dyer. Michael was a member of Longview Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, farming, car racing, volunteering with Eight Days of Hope, and loved to spend time out walking around.
The service were, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Longview Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Russell, Rev. Andy Russell, Rev. Matt Russell and Rev. Drew Richardson officiating; burial followed in the Longview Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his mother, Annie Russell Dyer of Longview, MS; his sister, Lisa Dyer of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Mitchell Dyer (Vickie) and Russell Dyer, both of Longview, MS.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray C. Dyer, his wife, Debbie Holloway Dyer and a sister, Becky Terry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eight Days of Hope, P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Jamye Moshier
Pontotoc
Jamye Stegall Moshier, 83, passed away July 7, 2020 at her home. She retired after 30 years of service from Bellsouth. She was a member of Tupelo South Camp of Gideons International Auxiliary.
Services were Friday, July 10, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years-Ronald Moshier; sister-Nettie Marie Favara (Johnny); 3 nieces; 2 nephews; 9 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father-Columbus Ware Stegall; mother-Blanche Roye Stegall; sister-Wilma Jean Jolly.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International.
David Brown
Brandon
David Mace Brown, 57, formerly of Pontotoc, passed away Thursday, July 09, 2020, at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, MS. He was born July 4, 1963. Services were Sunday, July 12, at Ecru Cemetery.
Mona Dodson
Ecru
On Monday, July 6, 2020, Mona Raye Hall Dodson, 68, resident of Ecru, died from injuries sustained in a one vehicle automobile accident in Union County.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Thursday, July 9 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Mitchell Hall officiating. A private family burial is planned.
Mona Raye was born August 25, 1951 in Union County, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ethel Bailey Hall. She received her education in the Union County Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Mona Raye led an active life and enjoyed many interests that included cooking, caring for her yard, making concrete yard ornaments and sharing every opportunity with her much loved great grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family as a kind- hearted giving person who combined genuine love with discipline and support.
Now that she is gone, her lovely memories of this life will be shared by two sons, Richard Dean Leifheit (Leanne) of Myrtle and Marty Allen Leifheit (Regina) of Ecru, two sisters, Faye Cobb of New Albany and Carolyn McMillen (Jimmy) of Ingomar, five brothers, Doug Hall (Judy) of Ingomar, Jim Hall (Patricia), Clyde Hall (Kathy) and Mark Hall (Rebecca) all of New Albany, three grandchildren, Taylor Dean Leifheit (Kelli), Alanna Ray Leifheit and Alyndria Jade Leifheit and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Buffy Jean Leifheit and five brothers, Marlin, Bud, Boyd, David and Allen Hall.
"THOSE WE LOVE DON'T GO AWAY...THEY WALK BESIDE US EVERYDAY...
UNSEEN, UNHEARD, BUT ALWAYS NEAR...SO LOVED, SO MISSED, SO VERY DEAR..."
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Flora Carroll
Pontotoc
Flora Lee Roye Carroll, 92, passed away July 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 5, 1927, in Troy to E. J. and Ina Roye. She grew up on the family farm in Troy where her father farmed and raised their farm animals. As a young teenager, during WWII, she worked at an Artillery Munitions plant in Prairie, MS. She married Sergeant Leon Carroll of the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army in 1945.
Flora Lee and Leon owned and ran a family farm in Pontotoc, MS, as well as owning and operating The Carroll Implement Company in Pontotoc. Flora Lee known as"Mammaw" to her grandchildren, was so very much loved and she loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great grandchildren without measure.
There was a private family service with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her sons-Gary Carroll (Frances), Tony Carroll (Christy) and Matt Carroll (Diane); grandchildren-Christy Huggins, Shaun Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Davey Carroll and Hillary Carroll Black; fourteen great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sisters-Bertha Pannell and Irene Brand.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother-Donald Roye; sisters-Betty Davidson, Thelma Ruth Dearman and Ann Peden.
Pallbearers-Davey Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Shaun Carroll, Heath Huggins, Weston Todd and Blane Huggins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Gideons Bibles.
