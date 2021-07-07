Harrell Lantrip
Ecru
Harrel Lantrip , 65, passed away on July 02, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Cora Miller
Jackson
Cora Jeanne Miller, of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away on July 1, 2021. Cora was born to parents Lester Whitehead And Cora Dickens Whitehead, on March 5, 1929 in Mobile, Alabama . Cora moved with her family to Washington, D.C. at an early age where she grew up and later attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore. She spent much of her free time with her Aunt Myrtle Wilder in Lucedale, MS Where she met the love of her life, John Eff Miller, a salesman for General Motors from Scott, MS. After getting married, they lived in New Orleans for several years. Later they moved to Jackson, MS where they owned and operated Miller Ace Hardware in Maywood Mart. They worked there happily, side by side, for 40 years. Cora loved music and the arts. She led her Sunday School class in singing at First Presbyterian Church and was involved with the Ballet for many years. She helped bring Thalia Mara to Jackson and continued her support long after her involvement ended. Cora was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Cora Whitehead, her brother Sam Whitehead and her beloved husband John of 57 years. Cora is survived by her two children: Jim Miller and Tami Dendy, six grandchildren: Miller Dendy (Karmen), Camden Miller, Noal Dendy (Ranya Mitra), John Miller, Wesley Brooker (Brandon), Emmitt Dendy (Rebeca) and two great grandchildren: Isabella Emme Dendy and Kipton Miller Dendy. The family has entrusted Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland with the arrangements. Services were Tuesday July 6, at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Rev. Brister Ware officiated the ceremony.
Nikki Chambers
Baldwyn
Nikki T. Pearce Chambers 48, was born August 19, 1972 unto Willie and Luberta Pearce . She passed away on Thursday, June 24, at her home in Baldwyn, MS. She was a loving wife, sports mom and grandmother. She was known for her sweet spirit and beautiful smile and strong faith, she will truly be missed by family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Coach Kerry Chambers, her Father Willie B. Pearce, three sons, Aramis Pearce of Spokane Washington, father of Kaylani Pearce affectionally known by her grandmother as (tootie fruity.) Kobe Chambers of Tupelo Ms, father of Laylani (toote) & Ly’onn ( granny man) Chambers, Madison (Daughter in Law). Eric Chambers, Father of Eric (EJ) and Jamison (brother) and his wife Tenisha Chambers all of Belden, Ms. Loving brother Yatta (Ken) Pearce, father of Roman, Kendalyn, True Pearce. Her sister Shaquita Reid mother of Chris Reid. Takelia Hopkins (God Sister) mother of Semaj and Caleb Hopkins. Special Mother in Law Virginia Mcgee and Father in Law David Mcgee AKA THE BIP, of Pearl Ms. Loving Brother in law, Dr. Michael & Lizzy Chambers of Daytona Beach, Florida, parents of Nicholas, Nikia, Shawn, Aja Chambers of Tupelo Ms. Loving Brother in Law Darrel & Marion Mcgee of Fayetteville North Carolina, parents of Dominque and DJ Mcgee. Loving Sister in Law Kim & her husband Bryan Graham parents of Braden Graham of Pearl, MS. A special friend Tiny, also, a host of uncles and aunties, she was preceded in death by her loving mother Luberta and her loving grandparents Bishop Ollie & Luella Robin. Funeral services were Tuesday, July 6, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS. Burial was in the Mt Moriah Cemetery in Guntown, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com