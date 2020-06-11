Obits for June 10
Leuvenia Swanson Purdon
Pontotoc
Leuvenia Swanson Purdon, 86, died the morning of June 1, 2020, in Pontotoc, MS. She was a homemaker, babysitter and former Riviera Shirt Factory employee. She was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Robbs Cemetery, Robbs, MS. Bro. Jay Street will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors include 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Purdon Williams, Anne Purdon Turan, John Steven Purdon and Elinor Claire Purdon; 3 great-grandchildren, Sibyl Elizabeth Turan, David Tedford Williams and Leonard Wyatt Turan, II; 9 siblings, Nona Mullen of Hot Springs, AR, Larry Swanson of Bruce, MS, Kathleen Moore, Dorothy Cox, Linda Hayles, Glenda Moore, Marilyn Holladay, Jimmy Swanson and Rayburn Swanson all of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Wilbur Purdon, her daughter Lisa Purdon Ball, her parents W.E. and Ludie Dodson Swanson all of Pontotoc, her son James Stephen Purdon, M.D. of Oxford and 10 siblings Estmer Coleman, Vera McKnight, Frances Williams, Faye James, Norma Lauer, Marlin Swanson, Curtis Swanson, L.V. Swanson, Earnest Swanson and Richard Swanson.
Memorials may be made to the Pontotoc Church of Christ or St. Jude's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Browning
veteran
Robert Faulkner
Longview
Robert Trice "Pop" Faulkner, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 14, 1933 to Robert Malcolm and Allie Wilder Faulkner. Robert was a member at Longview Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1951. Robert honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Pontotoc Springs. He loved his family, church, community, farming, and raising cattle. He was a lifelong member of the Longview community. He was a respected, humble and gentle Godly man.
The immediate family honored Robert's memory Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Drew Richardson officiating. Burial followed in the Longview Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his sons, Terry Faulkner (Rhoda), who were his special caregivers, and Kim Faulkner; seven grandchildren, JoAnna Faulkner, Jonathan Faulkner, Joseph Faulkner, Jessie Faulkner, Josh Faulkner (Angie), Honor Faulkner Olsen (Tyler) and Bear Faulkner (Jasmine); six great-grandchildren, Kristin Hannon, Sara Grace Tedford, Rhylee Olsen, Scout Olsen, Natchez Olsen, and Jennings Olsen; one great-great grandson, Jon Clark Hannon; and a sister-in-law, Shirlene Elliott Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Lorene Elliott Faulkner; three sisters, Norma Jean Faulkner, Ernestine Harlow (Gaylon) and Addie Frank Steele (Jimmy); one brother, Gundy Sappington (Evelyn); and a brother-in-law, Travis Brown.
Pallbearers were Joseph Faulkner, Jonathan Faulkner, Josh Faulkner, Bear Faulkner, Tyler Olsen, and Scout Olsen. Honorary Pallbearers, The Men's Sunday School Class and Deacons at Longview Baptist Church, will be dismissed from attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Veteran
Leslie Anderson
Tupelo
Leslie Ray Anderson passed away after a heroic battle with MDS Leukemia on June 2, 2020, at 12:32am at NMMC. Leslie was born on May 31 1941, in Carlton, TX to belated Jim Ray and Voncille Anderson. He was a Captain in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War flying Cobra helicopters. After military service, he worked for USPA. After retiring from the USPA, he started a local business in Tupelo-Traceland Plaza Package Store. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
A graveside service was held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Betty Anderson of 52 years; daughters-Melisa Lepard, Sonja Anderson and husband Terrance Vanwormer; son-Larry Anderson and wife Trina; grandchildren-Jenna and husband Daniel Martinez, Jacque Lepard, Victoria and husband Casey Montgomery, Savanna and husband Brian Cook, Nicholas Graham; Great Grandchildren-Connor and Noah Martinez; sister-Linda and husband Bonner Dorsey; nieces and nephews-Curtis and wife Robin Genz, Riana Quinn, Christopher and Jennifer Dorsey, Jay and Alice Dorsey, Margaret Dorsey and Miquel Diaz-Borriga; aunt-Loretta Lee.
He was preceded in death by his daughter-Michele Anderson; brother-Leland Anderson; sister-Martha Anderson.
Pallbearers were Brian Cook, Nicholas Graham, Casey Montgomery and Terrance Vanwormer; honorary-Larry Anderson and Daniel Martinez.
Kenneth Clayton
Pontotoc
Kenneth Clayton, 72, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home in Pontotoc. Graveside services were Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery.