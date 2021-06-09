Obits for June 9
Bertha Pannell
Pontotoc
Bertha Lee Pannell, 88, passed away May 30, 2021 at her home. She was born in Pontotoc County and married William Ross Pannell at age 17. Bertha was a faithful Christian and faithful to her church. She was the seamstress for her family. She loved her grands, great grands, traveling, baking, working hard in her garden, and most of all she loved her mowing.
Bertha is survived by her daughters, Brenda Greer, Rita Ard(Dale), and Joyce Chittom(Walter), sister, Irene Roye Brand; 6 grandchildren, Waylon Black(Casey), Heath Black(Shawnda), Clayton Ard(Michelle), Charissa Grissom(Lee), and Marlana Huffstatler(Steven), and Rob Chittom(Molly); and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Ross Pannell; her loving son, William Phillip Pannell; son in law, Steve Greer; sisters, Betty Davidson, Thelma Ruth Dearman, Anna Lou Peden, and Flora Lee Carroll; brother, Donald Roye; and her parents, Evie Williams Roye, E.J. Roye, and James Erskin Williams.
Visitation will begin at 12:30pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 continuing to service time of 2pm at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Paul Childress, Bro. Rusty Miller, and Bro. Rob Chittom will officiate. Burial will follow in Edington Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Waylon and Heath Black, Lee Grissom, Clayton Ard, Steven Huffstatler, and Rob Chittom. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jesse Johnson and Lynn Wilson.
browning
Gene Collums
Pontotoc
Jimmie Gene Collums, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupleo. He was born on June 20, 1937 to Frank and Betty McGregor Collums. Gene was a 1955 graduate of Toccopola High School. He was a proud Navy Veteran, having served for 20 years. Gene was a member of the Highway 15 Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for many years. He worked for Sencore Electronics in sales and owned and operated a t.v. and electronic repair shop in Pontotoc for many years. Gene enjoyed reading, entertaining children and teaching Bible classes.
Services were Saturday, May 29, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers Justin Beard, Michael Wilson and Cason Pearce officiating, burial followed in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Julie Mooneyham of Pontotoc, Ronald Collums (Deborah) of Marks and Jeff Collums of Pontotoc; two sisters, Martha Jo Tabor (Eugene) of Southaven and Cathy Washington (Paul) of Randolph; a brother, Reggie Collums (Faye) of Randolph; four grandchildren, Griffin Collums (Alicia) of Jackson, TN, Tate Collums of Marks, MS, Tonia Orr (Zack) of Grenada, MS and Hunter Jones (Lauren) of Pontotoc, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Brantley Beverly, Alainia Beverly, Bella Grace Chapman and Sawyer June Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, LaJuan Bland Collums and his brother, Hot Collums.
Pallbearers were Griffin Collums, Tate Collums, Hunter Jones, Tim Davis, Greg Jones and Justin Collums.
Donations in Gene's memory may be sent to Highway 15 Church of Christ, C/O Missionary Jann Diamante, 276 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Herron Walker
Pontotoc
Herron Walker peacefully gained his angel wings on June 1 surrounded by his children who loved him dearly. He was born on May 16, 1940 in Marks, Mississippi to Orville and Ida Mae Walker. Herron drove a truck for many years and developed close friendships with co-workers who often referred to him as "High Stepper". Up until his most recent cancer diagnosis, Herron was active and often times you could find him drinking coffee with his friends at the Huddle House. He enjoyed keeping a tidy house with beautiful plants & flowers.
He is survived by his children Lorinda Steward (Tommy), Shelda Waldo, Tony Walker (Joanna), and Christi Walker (Gerald), 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren including the one arriving soon, and 1 great great grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Billy Walker, Ricky Walker, Dorothy Hooker, and Sheilda McDonald.
Herron was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Inola Walker, son Vincie Walker, daughter-in-law Christy Walker, parents Orville and Ida Mae Walker, and brothers James K. Walker, I.T. Walker, and Donald Walker.
Graveside services were Saturday, June 5, at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating.
Pallbearers were his grandchildren Michael Osborn, Jason Osborn, Josh Steward, A.J. Chaboya, Anthony Walker, and Brandon Walker. Honorary Pallbearers are his granddaughter Selina Waldo and special friend Ms. Helen Washington.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his care providers at the Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center, North MS Medical Center (Pontotoc and Tupelo locations), North Mississippi Hematology and Oncology, Terry Miller, Josh Strickland, and Julian Hill.
Billy Don Wages
Pontotoc
Billy Don Wages, 69, passed away June 1, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He loved his family, was a dedicated husband, and was retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing and playing with his dogs. Billy was a lifelong Baptist and an active member of the American Legion.
Billy is survived by his wife, Debbie Wages; daughter, Angie Tutor (Mike); son, Chris Wages (Jennifer); daughter, April George (David); daughter, Alicia Johnson; grandchildren, Zach Wages, Amber Williams, Evan Kemp, Layci Patton, Jordan Kemp, Audre George, and Dominic George; and a great-grandson, Lucas Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Wages; mother, Alta Wages; and brother, Tommy Wages.
Services were Saturday, June 5, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Members of the American Legion served as pallbearers.
Oscar McKinley Kearns, III
Sherman
Oscar McKinley Kearns, III, resident of the Sherman Community and retired cabinet maker, departed this life Saturday, May 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was 63 years of age and died following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance at his beloved church, Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A native of Santa Paula, CA, Mr. Kearns had been a resident of North Mississippi for the past 45 years. He was employed in the cabinet manufacturing industry for most of his life before retiring 2 years ago.
A Christian and devoted member of the Apostolic faith, Mr. Kearns will be remembered as a person who loved his church and family. Fishing, horseback riding and caring for his pets brought him much pleasure.
Survivors include his siblings, Geneva Hunt, Misty Robinson and Jerry Cooper, all of Baldwyn, Kathy Cobert of Sherman, TX, Kevin Kearns of Jacksonville, FL and Robert Kearns of Booneville and three grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Bradley McCreary , his father, Oscar M. Kearns, Jr., his mother and step-father, Julia Ricks and Johnny Cooper.
Memorials are requested to Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle Building Fund, 670 MS-178, Sherman, MS 38869.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Betty Duke
Sherman
Betty Jane Cochran Duke, 87, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She grew up in the Endville Community with her mother Fannie Cochran, father Murray Cochran and seven siblings. She attended Sherman High School. She married her life long mate Harold Duke and they had two daughters, Penny and Celisa. She worked hard her whole life, often two jobs at a time. She was a beautician, a city clerk, a church clerk and a social worker. She was a member of Sherman Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, quilting and managing her property and cattle.
Services were Monday, June 7, Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. David Westmoreland officiated. Burial was in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters Penny Spencer (Rick) of Sherman and Celisa Russell (John Neal) of Sherman; four grandchildren-Nicole Hill (Trey) of Endville, Ben Spencer of Belden, Katie Donaldson (Ethan) of South Pontotoc and Luke Flaherty of Cairo; four great grandchildren-Rivers Donaldson, Bryce Hill, Rose Donaldson and Raynes Donaldson; one brother-Joe Cochran (Bob) of Endville.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Harold Duke; parents-Murray and Fannie Cochran; three sisters-Sara Leeman, Daisy Harvey and Clara Sheffield; and three brothers-Lindsey, Silas and Calvin Cochran.
Pallbearers were Rick Spencer, Ben Spencer, Luke Flaherty, John Neal Russell, Trey Hill and Ethan Donaldson; honorary-Rivers Donaldson and Bryce Hill.
use memorial funeral home logo
Laura Huffman
Houston
Laura Evelyn Tackett Huffman, 80, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home. She was born February 14, 1941 in Pontotoc County to the late Carl Tackett and Laura Keith Tackett. She was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church.
Services were Tuesday, June 8, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Brassfield officiating. Burial followed in Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two daughters; Linda Seymore (Bobby) of Shannon and Vickie Barnett (Andy) of Houston; a son, Steve Huffman (Linda) of Houston; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren;7 great great grandchildren; a sister, Avis Reynolds (Paul) of Pontotoc; special friends, Edna Griggs and all of the residents of Houston Manor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Huffman; a son, Howard Huffman; a grandson, Wesley Brassfield; a great grand daughter, Aria Heair; a sister, Grace Holcomb; three brothers, J.C. Tackett, Billy Tackett and W.L. Tackett.
Pallbearers were Dennis Reynolds, Toby Reynolds, Kevin Tackett, Chase Seymore, Andy Barnett and Eddie Huffman.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Wayne Reynolds and Robert Priest Huffman.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
