Vara Waldo
Randolph
Vara Waldo, 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side February 27, 2022, at NMMC, Tupelo. She was born a few minutes after her twin sister, Ara, July 10, 1935, in Randolph, MS to Cleo and Harvel Tutor. Her senior year of high school, she married the love of her life, J.D. Waldo. The two were inseparable for the next 64 years until his heavenly homecoming. Vara was a devoted and lifelong member of Carey Springs Baptist Church. It was her strong faith that saw her through many hardships, including the loss of her son, Brian, her sisters, Ara and Marie, and her husband, J.D. She was a hard worker and loyal employee of Comfort Care, where she met many of lifelong friends who became more like family. After retirement, her title changed to what she would be affectionately known as, not only to her family by also to all of Pontotoc County - Nanny. When she wasn't chasing down grandchildren, you could find her in her flower garden where she moved (or had moved if you ask her kids) every flower at least 20 times each. Once she was unable to garden, her granddaughter, Selina, introduced her to her new favorite pastime, Facebook, at the age of 85. You can imagine the entertainment her family and Facebook friends received from her newfound interest in social media. Her greatest joy in life was her family, whom she loved fiercely and without judgement. She was outspoken but always truthful. She leaves an everlasting legacy and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by two sons, Darryl Waldo (Beth) and Jeffrey Waldo; one daughter, Redele Sewell (Kirby); her grandchildren, John Waldo, Desi Arnold (Jake), Jacob Waldo (Cristian), Selina Waldo (Jana), Jay-Wes Moore (Amber), Anna Carl Chapman (Brandon), Jon-Brian Waldo. Allye-Beth Sewell, Harlee Waldo, Lilly Waldo, Corey Sewell (Kacie), Jacob Mapp, A.J. Chaboya, Clayton Heatherly, Emma Kate Patterson, and honorary grandsons, Adam Wortham and Elijah Shamblin; her great-grandchildren, Evan and Emily Waldo, Beckham, John-Harvey, and Isabella Arnold, Schyler Almond, Kingsley and Brutus Howard, Carbon Mardis, Olivia Wyatt-Veigh Waldo, Riley Cruse, Pearl, Molly Kate, and Maggie Moore, Sadie Rae and Macie Chapman; one brother, Forrest Tutor (Janis); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Waldo; her son, Brian Waldo; her parents, Cleo and Harvel Tutor; sisters, Ara Luttrell and Marie Blaylock.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, March 2, from 10 a.m. until service time of 2 p.m. at Carey Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Junior Ritchie and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and a special nephew, John Waldo, Jacob Waldo, Jay-Wes Moore, Jon-Brian Waldo, Jake Arnold, Brandon Chapman, and Tommy Luttrell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Corey Sewell, Jacob Mapp, Trae and Tanner Luttrell, Clayton Heatherly, Evan Waldo, Beckham and John-Harvey Arnold. Riley Cruse Moore, and Carbon Mardis.
Dorothy Reynolds
Pontotoc
Dorothy Jean Reynolds, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home in Pontotoc. She was born May 27, 1939. Services were Friday, February 25, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Roger Roberts
Ellistown
Roger Roberts, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Roger was born on January 31, 1956, to Earl and Eula Rakestraw Roberts in New Albany, MS. He worked in the autobody industry. Roger loved fishing and painting cars.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Amy M. Vallecillo (Luis Angel) and her five children; daughter, Tabatha Roberts and her three children; son, Joshua Ray Roberts, and his brother, Russell Roberts (Charlotte).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Eula Rakestraw Roberts; and his sister, Deborah Roberts Carroll.
Services were Saturday, February 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. James Wells officiating. Burial followed in Ellistown Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Luis Angel Vallecillo, Armando Morales, Daniel Limenez, and Richard Alexander.
Trellie Sledge
Pontotoc
Trellie Reid "TR" Sledge went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 22, 2022, at the age of 94. Mr. Sledge was born in Pontotoc County, Mississippi September 12, 1927 to Romer and Maisy McGregor Sledge. After serving his country in the United States Army as a medic/nurse in WWII, TR returned home in June of 1945 and married his sweetheart Bobbie Nell Morris. They moved to the Mississippi delta town of Clarksdale and raised four daughters. During that time Mr. Sledge worked as an engineer for the Wonder Bread Bakery. He was employed by Wonder Bread for 40 years and became chief engineer for the company. After retirement, TR and Bobbie Nell moved back to Pontotoc County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Nell Sledge, his parents, Romer and Maisy Sledge, his brother, Orien Sledge and his sister, Margie Sue Sledge Metts.
He is survived by his four daughters, Glenda Saenz (Bert) of Houston, TX, Trellie Ann Goss (Billy), Beverly Johnson (Mark), all of Ridgetop, TN and Valerie Griffin (Jerry) of White House, TN; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services were Saturday, February 26, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Burial was in Guinn Cemetery at Toccopola. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of the services.
Whyneumia Warren
Pontotoc
Whyneumia Warren, 74, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were Sunday, February 27, at Sand Springs Church. Burial followed at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Joyce McDonald
Pontotoc
Joyce Marie McDonald, 75, passed away February 25, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was born November 28, 1946. Joyce was a member of McGregor's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer. She was a 1964 honor graduate of Thaxton High School and a 1966 graduate of Draughon's Business College, Memphis, TN. Joyce was employed by SGS Control International, Memphis, TN, retiring after over 30 years of clerical work.
Joyce is survived by her brothers, Elzye McDonald, Jr. (Mary), Greenville, MS and Okee McDonald, Pontotoc, MS; special cousins, Kathleen Kish (Tom), Aurora, IL, Beatrice Wilson (Delaine), Thaxton, MS, Annie Kidd (Thomas), Thaxton, MS, and Frances Carroll (Gary), Pontotoc, MS; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Marie McDonald; sisters, Kathlynn Plunk, Geraldine Russell, Opal Self, and Larue Moore; and her brothers Carol McDonald and Kenneth McDonald.
Service were Monday, February 28, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Mike Daniels officiating and Bro. Steve Nichols reading the obituary. Burial followed in Turnpike Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Lloyd Plunk, Ronnie Russell, Wells Russell, Todd McDonald, Stacy Turnage, and Buddy Pittman.
Special thanks to family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers with North MS Hospice.
Erline Roberson
Pontotoc
On April 4, 1944 Earline Hampton Roberson was born to the late Henry Hampton and Fannie Herron Hampton in Pontotoc, MS.
At an early age, Earline professed her faith and hope in Christ as her Lord and Saviour. She became a member of Springville Missionary Baptist Church. Later in life, she moved her membership to East Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a member until death. Earline was united in Holy Matrimony to Hermon L. Roberson on February 2, 1962, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. To this union, five children were born- one daughter and four sons. She was affectionately known as Mama, Early, and Maw Maw.
Earline loved her family, talking on the phone, watching Young & the Restless, and sewing. She also was an amazing cook and could bake some of the prettiest coconut and pineapple cakes you've ever seen. She took great pride in her flower bed and loved watering and pruning her favorite flowers, hibiscus and roses. Over the years she worked at several Pontotoc Industries-Keystone Automotive, Sunshine Nursing Home, Action Lane Furniture, and Smith & Nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather James A. Keys, her brothers, Raymond Hampton, Henry Hampton, Jr., Charles Keys, James Thomas Keys, and one sister, Elsie Keys Dobbs.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Hermon L. Roberson of Pontotoc MS; Five children: Billy R. Roberson of Ripley MS, Allison R. Maness of Pontotoc MS, William E. Roberson (Nestita) of Spring TX, Hermon Neal Roberson (Dewyantit) of Collierville TN, and Gerald L. Roberson (Marcina) of Glendale AZ; Four brothers: James A. Keys, Calvin Keys (Brenda), Johnny Keys all of Pontotoc MS, Kenneth Keys (Sylvia) of Athens TX; Five special sister-in-laws: Barbara Harris Hampton of Chicago IL, Earentine Vaughn, Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, Rev. Martha Roberson all from Pontotoc MS; Two brother-in-laws: Elon B. Roberson of Tupelo MS and JB Roberson of Pontotoc MS; One aunt, Odell Bonaparte of Lincoln IL. She affectionately leaves 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, and friends in her loving memory.
Private service will be Wednesday, March 2, 12:00 noon at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Face masks required. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Mildred Parrish
Pontotoc
Mildred Catherine Parrish, 97, passed away February 25, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was born March 24, 1924. She loved quilting, crocheting, gardening, working puzzles, and spoiling all of her grandchildren. She was always doing anything she could to help the less fortunate.
Mildred is survived by her 2 grandsons, Shane Parrish of Pontotoc and Chad Parrish (Lynn) of Randolph; 3 great-grandchildren, Angela Parrish of Ecru, Rodney Parrish (Kaitlyn) of Randolph, and Kyle Parrish of Randolph; and 6 great great-grandchildren, Maddy, Walker, Avery, Hope, Beau, and Colton.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Sexton, father, Claude Sexton, husband, Frank Parrish; son, Homer Parrish; 4 sisters; and 1 brother.
Services were Tuesday, March 1, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Donnie Finley officiating. Burial followed in Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Sexton, Claude Sexton, David Owen, Brad Owen, Ricky Bridgeman, and Greg McLaughlin.
Lucille Granzow
New Albany
Lucille "Lucy" Horton Granzow passed away at home on February 1, 2022. Lucy was born on a Mississippi cotton farm south of New Albany, MS to Dreyfus and Castella Horton on January 3, 1931. They moved from there to the Hurricane community where Lucy graduated from high school in 1949.
She was married to Rocky Granzow in 1950 and had three children, Michael, Howard, and Amy. Lucy's children were her greatest pride. She said, "I loved all three more than life itself."
She was preceded in death by son Michael, daughter Amy, and son-in-law Eddy Brieno; her parents; brother-in-law Norris Graham; and nephew Tim Graham.
She is survived by her son Howard (Kim) of Los Alamos, NM; grandchildren Rachel and Brian Granzow (Noel) of Albuquerque, NM and Joseph Brieno (Michelle) and Stacey Griffith (Andrew) of Los Lunas, NM; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Nathaniel, Samuel, Matthew, Andromeda, and Arthur; sister Alta Graham of Hurricane, MS; and several nieces and nephews of Hurricane, MS.
Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM.