Bobby Ray Johnson
Shannon
Bobby Ray Johnson, 60, passed away Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
A private family graveside service was Saturday, March 14 at Piney Grove Cemetery near Nettleton. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Johnson was born April 11, 1959 in Alabama, the son of the late Billy and Ludie Mae Williams Johnson. He received his education in the Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a truck operator for Grant Trucking Company in Shannon before retiring for health reasons.
A Christian and affectionately known as "Billy Bob", Mr. Johnson had been a resident of North Mississippi for 35 years. He will be remembered for his love of humor, being the family complainer and "prankster".
Survivors include his children, Peggi Johnson and Wesley Johnson, both of Blue Springs, one sister, Patricia Posey of Pontotoc, two brothers, David Johnson of Shannon and Darrell Johnson of Pontotoc and four grandchildren.
United logo
veteran
Donald Gentry
Blue Springs
Donald Leon Gentry was born May 7, 1931, to Noel and Vicie Brazile Gentry of the Immanuel Community in Pontotoc County. His grandparents were Will and Linnie Brown Gentry and Jerry and Mary Brandon Brazile. He married Helen Francis Williams, daughter of Lark and Bertha Chapman Williams, on June 23, 1951. They have 2 children: Daughter: Donna Lynnice Gentry Carter (Charles) and Son: Douglas Dwayne Gentry (Dorenda); 4 grandchildren: Jason Carter, Alison Goodwin (Bradford), Thomas Gentry, and Rachel Leigh Gentry; and 3 great-grandchildren: Jon Carter, Everett Goodwin, and Camille Goodwin; all of Blue Springs.
Donald was a Christian and a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church, where he served many years as a deacon including serving as chairman of the deacons. He also served in other offices of the church as well as in the Pontotoc County Baptist Association.
He was a veteran of the Korean War as a member of the 31st Infantry Division (Dixie). Donald spent his working years in the furniture industry. He loved old cars and attending car shows. He showed his 1954 Chevrolet at shows in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. He was a member of Mississippi on Wheels and North Mississippi Cruisers car clubs. One of the highlights of his life was singing with a gospel quartet for several years. He shared that this had a great impact on his life.
Donald loved his family and had a caring compassion for people.
Funeral services were Saturday, March 14, at United with Bro. Randy Buse, Bro. Glen Reeder, and Bro. David Ross officiating. Burial was in Locust Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Boyd, Jerry Brooks, Conwill Duke, Clyde Gentry, Danny Gentry, John Little, Barry Reeder, and Jerry Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Mississippi on Wheels car club and North Mississippi Cruisers car club.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. In honor of Mr. Gentry's service to his country United Funeral Service flew the US Army flag during his visitation and service.
Dickey Crew
Algoma
Richard L. "Dickey" Crew, age 81, passed away at NMMC in Tupelo on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on May 5, in Crews, AL to Eugene and Robbie Jacobs Crew. Dickey enjoyed hauling dirt, developing subdivisions, buying and selling cars and collecting machinery. He was best known for his genuine love and kindness. He was at home among princes and paupers and left a legacy of love of family and friends. He lived "love thy neighbor as thyself". He was the best of men. Dickey left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
A celebration of life service was held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Algoma Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Smith and Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Visitation was at the church from 1 to 3 PM Sunday. Private burial was in the Crew Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc handled the arrangements.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Shelia Simmons Crew; a daughter, Tabby Vaughn (Greg); two sons, Kerry Crew and Richie (Sherry) Crew; five grandchildren, Codi Crew, Bryer Vaughn, Max Crew, Kenny Houpt and Kassidy Houpt; twelve great-grandchildren; Ben Dowdy, Kase Groceman, Kendal Houpt, Laila Houpt, Zoey Houpt, Kannon Houpt, Waylon Houpt, Kale Houpt, Kash Houpt, Kullen Houpt, Carly Hodges and Ashley Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Mary Ann "Pat" Culbertson, Hazel Sue Bell and Christine Pearson and a great-grandson, Kolt Houpt.
Pallbearers will be Leo Mask, Mike Reese, Danny Patterson, Ted McVay, Peter Wilson, Sammy Barlow, Judge Tommy Garner and Johnny Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Parker, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Arthur Lusk, Gene Freeman, Clyde Roye, Mike Jones and Charlie Barber.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.
Terriel White
Pontotoc
Terriel Darlene White , 24, passed away on March 09, 2020, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Suzzane Kenney
Furrs
Suzanne Maria Kenney, 55, passed away at her home in Pontotoc County on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was a very fun and loving person. She had several nicknames; Totan, Suzy, and Gerty. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1982 and then attended IJC. She worked at Kroger, Super Sagless, and North MS Medical Center. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, murder mysteries, and reading. Her most favorite time was spent with her family, especially her nephews, and visits with her closest friends during her illness. She attended her entire life at Zion Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. She was known for her beautiful singing voice and was an avid Ole Miss fan, Hotty Toddy! Suzanne never met a stranger and no one ever forgot her due to her jolly personality.
She is survived by her mother, Sadie Kenney; her siblings, John Kenney, Jill Kenney Cole, and Krista Kenney Blanchard; brother in law, John Scott Blanchard; nephews, Caleb Cole, Noah Cole, Gabe Cole, John David Kenney, JE., Brandon Lindley, Chance Blanchard, Luke Blanchard, and Sam Blanchard; and a great nephew, Trae Kenney.
She is preceded in death by her father, David Kenney; her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Kenney; and her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Bolie Bramlett.
Services were Sunday, March 15, at Zion Presbyterian Church, Pontotoc, MS with Dr. Ron Richardson, Mr. Gary Carnathan, and Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial was in Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: John David Kenney, Jr., Caleb Cole, Noah Cole, Gabe Cole, Chance Blanchard, Luke Blanchard, Sam Blanchard, and Trae Kenney.
Geraldine Thompson
Union County
Geraldine Grayson Thompson, 61, resident of Union County, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance honoring the well lived life of Mrs. Thompson was Sunday, March 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Her Pastor Bro. Steve Denton officiated and burial was at the Goodrum Memorial Cemetery in Desoto County.
Ms. Thompson was born November 27, 1958 in St. Charles, IL, the daughter of the late Calvin and Clara Long Grayson. Affectionately known as Granny, she was a valued employee with Wal-Mart and Cracker Barrel, both in New Albany.
A Christian, Ms. Thompson will be remembered as a kind, compassionate person who enjoyed the friendship of many.
Survivors include two brothers, Mickey Grayson and Melvin Grayson.
Carrie Swanson
Randolph
Carrie Jan Swanson, 45, passed away at her home on March 9, 2020. She was a devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was a very special person who loved God, animals and nature. She was the hardest working person that we know. She was a loving a compassionate person who had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Most of all she loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She wanted nothing more than for them to be happy and have a wonderful life. When you think of Carrie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece. Carrie's stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services were Monday, March 16, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Hartwell -Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brittany Swanson and Ashley Williams; father-Ladell Swanson; 3 sisters-Teresa Swanson, Angela Harlow and Rebecca Swanson; brother-Casey Swanson; 2 grandsons-Dylan and Hunter Swanson.
She was preceded in death by her fiance-Derryl Williams; mother-Jeanette Swanson.
Pallbearers were Barry Williams, Osvaldo Mejia, Reed Harlow, Vincent Conlee, Bobby Walls and Darryl Walls.
I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with nature's beauty and astonishing beauty and astonishing light, and now I feel like I can breathe!
Paul Delane ‘Lane’ Tutor
Pontotoc
Paul Delaine "Lane" Tutor, 80, passed away March 11, 2020 at NMMC Hospice-Tupelo. Paul was a heavy equipment operator for many years. After retiring, Paul went to work for Washington and American Furniture until 2005. Paul was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of the Robbs Bethel Baptist Church. Paul was loved by many. His grandchildren were is pride and joy. He also enjoyed fishing, and feeding the animals.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Tutor; his son, Terry Tutor (Linda); three grandchildren, Brandi, Miranda, and Mitchell Tutor; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, W.C. and F.G. Tutor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mallie Britt Tutor; brother, Dud Tutor, sister, Doris Tutor Chrestman; infant son, Randy Tutor; and his boxer bulldog, MJ.
Service will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Randy, Tim, Timothy, Christopher, and Ashton Goggins, and Chris Mills.
George A. Sellers
Pontotoc
George Andrew Sellers, 76, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born May 15, 1943 to the late Lloyd Sellers and the late Lucy Jane Bargar Sellers. He loved his dog, Little Lady. He enjoyed fishing and doing mechanic work and helping people out.
Services will be 2:00 am on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 until service time Thursday March 19. Burial will be in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his sons: George David (Sheila Gomez) Sellers of Thaxton and Timothy (Jamie) Sellers of Pontotoc; daughter, Brenda Johnson of Fulton; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brothers: James L. Sellers and Earnest Sellers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Sellers, son, Terry Andrew Sellers, great-grandson, Colton Gray, several brothers and sisters
Annie Stegall
Pontotoc
Annie Mae Henderson Stegall, 87, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Traceway Green Houses in Tupelo. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was married to Morrison Stegall for over 50 years. She worked at Brookwood for many years as a seamstress. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Services were Monday, March 16, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Billy Henderson officiated. Burial was in the Lee Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children-Richard (Ann) Stegall, Betty (Bruce) Jaggers, Linda (Fred) Richardson and Mary Jane (Al) Snipes; grandchildren-Lee Ann (Shane) Cooper, Richard M. Stegall, Jenny Chapman, Beth (Brian) Damron, Mandy (David) Spicer, Scott (Charlie Beth) Jaggers, Kelly (Perry) Payne, Melissa (Jaysen) Manning, Melanie (Cory) Hall, Matt Richardson, and Emily (Mitch) Morgan; 14 great grandchildren; sister-Berdell Hillhouse; brother-Merlin (Diane) Henderson; sisters-in-law-Clara Henderson and Jo Stegall; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband-A.M. "Morrison" Stegall; parents-Tom and Pearlie Henderson; grandson-Adam Stegall; sister-Fay Holmes; brothers-Thurman, Buddy, Fred, Aaron, Durwood, and Wayne Henderson.
Pallbearers were Cecil Stegall, Scott Jaggers, Alan Wheeler, Travis Helms, Mitch Morgan and Perry Payne.
Will Puckett
Pontotoc
William Charles Puckett, 27, passed away after a long illness Monday, March 17, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS.
He is survived by his grandmother, Anita Puckett; mother, Melissa Payne; brothers, Shane Puckett (Lindsay) and Blake Puckett; sister, Taylor Puckett; PawPaw, Larry Chambers; Mamaw, Elsie Matthews; uncles, Roy Chambers, Brant Puckett, and Brock Puckett (Amanda); and aunt, Stephanie Chambers.
He is preceded in death by his Granddaddy, Mickey Puckett; PaPa, Jack Matthews; father, Brooks Puckett; great grandparents, Nobe Chambers, Vida Mae Chambers, Lester Keith, Lucille Keith, Christine Puckett, Marshall Puckett, Juanita Little, and W.D. Little.
Services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Street officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Devin Martin, Eli Faulkner, Steve Faulkner, Kyle Florez, Randy Clark, and Cody Martin.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 12 p.m. until service time.
